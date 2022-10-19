Press Releases
Taranis Resources Inc is a Canada based exploration stage company. The business activity of the group is operated through one reportable operating segment, which is the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in Thor property, which is located in Revelstoke mining district of British Columbia.
