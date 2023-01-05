NioCorp Developments Ltd is a pure play critical minerals project in Nebraska that plans to produce niobium, scandium, titanium, and magnetic rare earths. The Elk Creek Project is the highest-grade Niobium project under development in North America and is the second largest indicated or rare earth Mineral Resource in the United States. All of NioCorp's planned products are designed as critical by the United States Government. All are vital to clean technologies and the global energy transition.