Aclara Resources Inc.
TSX:ARA
Press Releases
More Press Releases
Aclara Resources Inc is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company with approximately 451,585 hectares of mining concessions located in the Maule, Nuble, Biobio and Araucanía regions of Chile. It is focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which aims to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.