Granting of Licenses and Operational Plans at Llamara

Company ProfilesInvesting News

Aclara Resources Inc.

TSX:ARA
Press Releases

Aclara Appoints New Director

Aclara Provides 2022 Review and 2023 Outlook

Aclara Provides an Update on Its Greenfield Exploration Plan

Aclara Resources Inc is a development-stage rare earth mineral resources company with approximately 451,585 hectares of mining concessions located in the Maule, Nuble, Biobio and Araucanía regions of Chile. It is focused on the development and on the future construction and operation of the Penco Module, which aims to produce a rare earth concentrate through a processing plant that will be fed by clays from nearby deposits.

×