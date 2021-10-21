Strong Fingals Fortune Results Continue

Black Cat Syndicate Limited (“Black Cat” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce an update on activities within the Kal East Gold Project (“Kal East”). HIGHLIGHTS Infill and extensional RC drilling at Fingals Fortune was completed between July and September 2021. 55 holes were completed with assays from the first 27 holes previously reported. An …









HIGHLIGHTS

Infill and extensional RC drilling at Fingals Fortune was completed between July and September 2021. 55 holes were completed with assays from the first 27 holes previously reported. An additional 11 holes have now returned and continue to show high-grade intervals within the planned open pit. Results include: 4m @ 4.22 g/t Au from 103m and 5m @ 2.68 g/t Au from 130m (21FIRC128) 6m @ 6.23 g/t Au from 108m (21FIRC138) 3m @ 19.36 g/t Au from 120m and 3m @ 8.57 g/t Au from 148m (21FIRC142) 4m @ 8.13 g/t Au from 91m (21FIRC147) 5m @ 5.11 g/t Au from 78m (21FIRC148)

Drilling at multiple targets within Kal East is ongoing with two RC rigs on site. Upgrades to Resources will be released during the December 2021 quarter.

Black Cat’s Managing Director, Gareth Solly, said:

“Fingals Fortune continues to provide strong results, as predicted. The area has clearly been overlooked for decades and the potential for additional high-grade structures beyond our identified open pit targets is exciting. Two RC rigs are now drilling for additional discoveries across Kal East. Resource upgrades and Ore Reserves will be announced during the December 2021 quarter. Activities to establish a processing facility at Kal East in 2022 are progressing well.”

