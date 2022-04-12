Precious MetalsInvesting News

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the maiden drill hole to test the Apollo target ("Apollo") is underway as part of the Company's fully funded minimum 20,000 metre drill program for 2022 at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has four diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales with drills currently operating at Apollo and Olympus Central where the Company is focused on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent (refer to press release dated March 15, 2022) . Apollo is located approximately 600 metres to the southeast of Olympus Central.

Highlights (See Figures 1 – 3)

A maiden diamond drill program at Apollo recently began with the initial 500-metre-long hole (APC-1) well underway. Beginning at 280 metres down hole, the Company has intersected a porphyry related, hydrothermal breccia with the matrix consisting of approximately 5% pyrite and 1.5% chalcopyrite (according to core logging) . The pyrite has potential to contain gold and chalcopyrite is sulphide mineral containing copper and iron. Additionally, a late overprint of carbonate base metal ("CBM") veins is present in places and as a result and based on previous similar intercepts, could introduce additional gold and silver into the system.

  • Drill hole APC-1 is currently at 350 metres in length and continues to intersect strongly mineralized breccia (70 metres total thus far). Assay results for this hole are expected over the coming weeks.

  • Surface mapping, soil and rock sampling at Apollo has outlined a target area measuring at least 750 metres x 580 metres open to the east, west and south .

  • The main target at Apollo is a porphyry system with a porphyry related breccia system flanking the porphyry veining on its northern side. Both systems outcrop at surface.

  • Soil sampling at Apollo has outlined two coincidental high-grade copper and molybdenum in soil anomalies measuring more than 500 parts per million ("ppm") copper and 30 ppm molybdenum and covering the target area.

  • The current hole will only test the northern portion of this mineralized system with both soil anomalies remaining largely untested for future drilling.

  • The Company plans to immediately begin constructing additional drill pads to the south of the current pad to better attack the target area from closer range.

  • The reader should be cautioned that only assay results from a certified third-party laboratory can confirm whether any amounts of precious or base metals are present in the breccia matrix currently being intersected in the drill hole. As such, visual core inspection presented herein should be viewed as speculative in nature.

"Our shotgun approach for 2022 of testing multiple targets at the Guayabales project with reconnaissance drilling has provided us with spectacular returns," commented Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman. "The latest potential discovery at Apollo is currently at 70 metres in down hole length and remains in strongly mineralized breccia as the hole continues to advance. We now plan to accelerate exploration at Apollo and look forward to receiving assay results from this intercept in the coming weeks."

Figure 1: Plan View of the Guayabales Project Highlighting the Apollo Target
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f625e6f-bc0c-44c6-bc35-d98bfdba8d3d

Figure 2: Plan View of the Apollo Target Area Outlining Porphyry and Breccia Targets Overprinted by High-Grade Coincidental Copper and Molybdenum Soil Anomalies
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2222b67f-65e0-4633-be14-40cf8d9ab28d

Figure 3: Core Photos from Drill Hole APC-1 Labeled with the Down Hole Depth Where Mineralization was Encountered
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f5ae6db-2705-409a-bdfc-45f613ee80c8

Mineralized hydrothermal breccia with localized overprinting porphyry veins (CBM). The matrix of mineralization consists of chalcopyrite, pyrite, molybdenite, sphalerite and galena.

About Collective Mining Ltd.

Click HERE to view our latest corporate presentation, or find it at www.collectivemining.com

Collective Mining is an exploration and development company focused on identifying and exploring prospective mineral projects in South America. Founded by the team that developed and sold Continental Gold Inc. to Zijin Mining for approximately $2 billion in enterprise value, the mission of the Company is to repeat its past success in Colombia by making a significant new mineral discovery and advancing the projection to production. Management, insiders and close family and friends own approximately 40% of the outstanding shares of the Company and as a result are fully aligned with shareholders. Collective currently holds an option to earn up to a 100% interest in two projects located in Colombia. As a result of an aggressive exploration program on both the Guayabales and San Antonio projects a total of twelve major targets have been defined. The Company is fortuitous to have made significant grass root discoveries on both projects with near surface discovery holes at the Guayabales project yielding 302 metres 1.11 g/t AuEq at the Olympus target and 163 metres @ 1.3 g/t AuEq at the Donut target. At the San Antonio project, the Company intersected from surface 710 metres @ 0.53 AuEq. ( See press releases dated October 27 th , 2021, November 15, 2021 and March 15, 2022 for AuEq calculations.)

Qualified Person (QP) and NI43-101 Disclosure

David J Reading is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same. Mr. Reading has an MSc in Economic Geology and is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and of the Society of Economic Geology (SEG).

Technical Information

Rock and core samples have been prepared and analyzed at SGS laboratory facilities in Medellin, Colombia and Lima, Peru. Blanks, duplicates, and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. Crush rejects and pulps are kept and stored in a secured storage facility for future assay verification. No capping has been applied to sample composites. The Company utilizes a rigorous, industry-standard QA/QC program.

Contact Information

Collective Mining Ltd.
Steve Gold, Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Tel. (416) 648-4065

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements about the drill programs, including timing of results, and Collective's future and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties, and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, Collective cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and Collective assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Collective Mining Expands its Recent Discovery at the Donut Target with Broad Intercepts from Near Surface Including 108 Metres @ 1.13 g/t Gold Equivalent

Collective Mining Expands its Recent Discovery at the Donut Target with Broad Intercepts from Near Surface Including 108 Metres @ 1.13 g/t Gold Equivalent

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results for the final five diamond drill holes completed in late 2021 at the Donut Target ("Donut") as part of its maiden drill program at the Guayabales project ("Guayabales"), located in Caldas, Colombia. The Company presently has four diamond drill rigs operating at Guayabales and plans to complete a minimum of 20,000 metres of drilling in 2022. The 2022 program will focus on expanding upon the recently announced Olympus Central discovery hole of 302 metres @ 1.11 gt gold equivalent while also testing for the first time a suite of new targets including but not limited to Victory East, Victory West, Olympus South and Apollo.

Highlights (See Table 1 and Figures 1 – 2)

Collective Mining Forms a Strategic Alliance for 2022 With the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas and the Municipalities of Supia and Marmato

Collective Mining Forms a Strategic Alliance for 2022 With the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas and the Municipalities of Supia and Marmato

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed a second agreement with the Coffee Growers Committee of Caldas (the "Committee") and the Municipalities of Supía and Marmato (together "the Parties") to build upon the success of the 2021 program by expanding the program in 2022 to further improve the lives of coffee growers and their families in Caldas. The Committee is part of the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia ("FNC") which oversees the development of the country's coffee sector and is one of the most influential institutions in Colombia's agricultural industry . The alliance will directly benefit 1,652 coffee growers including their families and members of the local communities. Additionally, the Parties will continue fostering positive activities in the department of Caldas, which will serve to validate that mining and agricultural activities can exist harmoniously in the same region.

After a successful first year of activities developed under the initial agreement, the Parties in the alliance have agreed to expand this partnership to Marmato, one of the three municipalities where the Company's projects are located. The cumulative commitment of the members of the strategic alliance will be $420,000 in 2022, of which Collective will contribute approximately 32% of the total investment. The funds will be allocated towards the construction of aqueducts for the Hojas Anchas and La Bodega villages, enhancing local road infrastructure and improving productivity for coffee producers.

Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Enters into a Strategic Alliance with the University of Caldas

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSXV: CNL) ("Collective" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a cooperation agreement has been executed between the Company and the University of Caldas to jointly develop academic and research projects focused on improving scientific knowledge in the Department of Caldas. With more than 15,500 students, the University of Caldas is recognized as the most influential public university in the region.

The cooperation agreement aims to strengthen research, technical assistance, continuing education and training and the exchange of academic content, in areas such as geology, biology and social work for the benefit of the students and professors. Additionally, specific programs will be developed with the aim of advancing the geological understanding of the Middle Cauca Belt in Colombia, where both of Collective's projects are located.

Golden Independence Announces Change to Board of Directors

Golden Independence Announces Change to Board of Directors

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (CSE: IGLD) (OTCQB: GIDMF) (FSE: 6NN) (the "Company" or "Golden Independence") is pleased to announce that Ben Hinkle has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company.

"We are excited to welcome Ben to the Board," commented Jeremy Poirier, Interim Chief Executive Officer. "Ben brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in resource modelling that will not only advance our knowledge and understanding of the Independence Project but will also aid us in identifying other opportunities."

Sarama Resources Provides Update on Dual Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange

Sarama Resources Provides Update on Dual Listing on the Australian Securities Exchange

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SWA) wishes to provide an update on its proposed dual listing on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). Sarama is pleased to confirm that the Public Offer period (during which applications to subscribe for new securities can be submitted to the Company) has closed, with applications in excess of the upper $8m limit, and Sarama has submitted its application for admission to the ASX.

Lahontan Gold Corp.

Lahontan Gold Corp. Announces Trading to Commence on TSX Venture Exchange

Lahontan Gold Corp. (formerly, 1246765 B.C. Ltd.) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") are to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "LG" effective market open on April 13, 2022.

In addition, the Company announces that it has granted an aggregate of 3,950,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.45 per common share for a period of five (5) years to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a stable means of storing wealth, and the gold price often scores its biggest gains during turbulent times as market participants rush into this well-known safe-haven investment.

The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical turbulence. These uncertain times have pushed the precious metal to record highs as investors seek its perceived security. And each time the gold price rises, there are bound to be calls for even higher record-breaking levels.

Gold market gurus from Rob McEwen to Frank Holmes to David Smith have shared eye-popping predictions on the gold price that would make any market participant salivate — gold bug or not.

Peruvian Metal's Aguila Norte Processing Plant Achieves Record First Quarter 2022 Production

Peruvian Metal's Aguila Norte Processing Plant Achieves Record First Quarter 2022 Production

Peruvian Metals Corp. (TSXV: PER) (OTC PINK: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on mineral processing at its 80% owned Aguila Norte Processing Plant ("Aguila Norte" or the "Plant") located in Northern Peru.

During the first quarter of 2022 the Plant completed several mineral campaigns processing a total of 7,875 metric tonnes (mt). This year's first quarter production exceeded production levels in the first quarter of 2021 (5,934 mt) by more than 32%. The Company is extremely pleased with the record first quarter production at a time when the rainy season in Peru has affected mining operations. The completion of additional concentrate drying areas in 2021 allowed for more material to be processed. Due to the improving weather conditions and with the expanded drying capacity, the Company anticipates production levels will improve, resulting in increased revenue over the remainder of 2022. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has started to purchase mineral from miners and this mineral is expected to be processed shortly.

Fortune Bay

FORTUNE BAY COMMENCES PRELIMINARY ECONOMIC ASSESSMENT FOR GOLDFIELDS PROJECT, SASKATCHEWAN

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR) (FWB:5QN) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce commencement of a Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA" or the "Study") for its 100% owned Goldfields Gold Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") located in northern Saskatchewan . The Company has appointed Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco") to lead the Study, with SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc. ("SRK") to complete an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") and Moose Mountain Technical Services ("MMTS") to undertake mine design and mine planning. The PEA is expected to be completed in early Q4 2022.

Fortune Bay Corp. Logo (CNW Group/Fortune Bay Corp.)

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented, "The Board approved decision to complete a PEA for Goldfields aligns with our strategy to unlock the true potential of the Project, and represents a significant milestone toward a potential mine construction decision, given continued positive results. The PEA will aim to optimize mining and processing design aspects, building an important foundation for the future development of the Project. We believe Ausenco to be an ideal partner to work alongside our management team to deliver the PEA in accordance with industry-leading standards due to their engagement and successful completion of gold PEA studies in Canada such as Skeena Resources' Eskay Creek , Anaconda Mining's Goldboro , Probe Metals' Val d'Or East and O3 Mining's Marban projects."

Preliminary Economic Assessment

The scope of work to be undertaken by Ausenco, together with MMTS, comprises two Phases:

  • Phase 1: Mine to Mill Optimization incorporating mine scheduling, process plant engineering and financial modelling. The objectives of this Phase are to optimize mining and processing parameters by evaluating various business cases for the Project before proceeding to the PEA.
  • Phase 2: Preliminary Economic Assessment which will cover all aspects of such studies, including mining and recovery methods, project infrastructure, capital and operating costs and financial analysis. The results of the Study are expected in early Q4 2022 and will be compiled into an NI 43-101 Technical Report.

A previous Pre-Feasibility Study was completed for Goldfields in October 2011 , which is considered historical in accordance with NI 43-101. The planned PEA is expected to incorporate mining and processing scenarios for which Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") level data do not yet exist and will be based upon an updated Mineral Resource Estimate, inclusive of Indicated and Inferred Mineral Resources. The PEA aims to define the optimal development path for the Project before initiating further resource delineation drilling and/or development work in support of a possible future PFS.

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

The current MRE for Goldfields completed by SRK, effective date March 15, 2021 , includes Indicated Mineral Resources of 975,000 oz of gold (22.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.34 g/t) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 176,000 oz of gold (6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t). A Phase 1 drilling program was completed in 2021 to commence expansion of the mineral resources at the Box and Athona gold deposits, which included highlights of 13.22 g/t Au over 8.0 metres, 8.74 g/t Au over 5.0 metres, 8.00 g/t Au over 12.0 metres, and 8.00 g/t Au over 4.0 metres (see News Releases dated March 7, 2022 and September 14, 2021 ). As part of the PEA, SRK has been appointed to complete an updated MRE, in accordance with NI 43-101, based on the Phase 1 drilling results.

Goldfields Technical Disclosure

Details regarding the current 2021 Mineral Resource Estimate ("2021 MRE") are provided within the National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Technical Report titled "Technical Report: Resource Estimate for the Goldfields Project" with an effective date of May 4, 2021 . The Technical Report was authored by Mr. Cliff Revering , P. Eng., and Dr. Ron Uken , PhD, P. Geo. of SRK Consulting ( Canada ) Inc., both of whom are Independent Qualified Persons in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The Technical Report supports the 2021 MRE for Goldfields, which includes the Box and Athona gold deposits, and is available on SEDAR and the Company's website.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Dale Verran , MSc, P.Geo., Fortune Bay's Chief Executive Officer, who is also a Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101.

About Goldfields

The 100% owned Goldfields Project ("Goldfields" or the "Project") is the Company's most advanced asset located in northern Saskatchewan , approximately 13 kilometres from Uranium City . The Project is host to the Box and Athona gold deposits which contain combined Indicated Mineral Resources of 975,000 oz of gold (22.6 million tonnes at an average grade of 1.34 g/t) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 176,000 oz of gold (6.0 million tonnes at an average grade of 0.92 g/t). Goldfields is endowed with established infrastructure including existing roads, a powerline to site, and nearby facilities and an airport at Uranium City . The Project has a history of gold production (64,000 oz Au produced between 1939 to 1942), numerous exploration drilling campaigns and various historical mining studies. The Box open-pit mine and mill development is permitted having received Ministerial approval under the Environmental Assessment Act in May 2008 . The ~5,000 hectare Goldfields property presents numerous exploration opportunities, including the potential to expand the Box and Athona deposits and discover additional resources at several other gold prospects and occurrences.

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV:FOR, FWB: 5QN) is an exploration and development company with 100% ownership in two advanced gold exploration projects in Canada , Saskatchewan (Goldfields Project) and Mexico , Chiapas (Ixhuatán Project), both with exploration and development potential. The Company is also advancing the 100% owned Strike and Murmac uranium exploration projects, located near the Goldfields Project, which have high-grade potential typical of the Athabasca Basin. The Company has a goal of building a mid-tier exploration and development Company through the advancement of its existing projects and the strategic acquisition of new projects to create a pipeline of growth opportunities. The Company's corporate strategy is driven by a Board and Management team with a proven track record of discovery, project development and value creation. Further information on Fortune Bay and its assets can be found on the Company's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com or by contacting us as info@fortunebaycorp.com or by telephone at 902-334-1919.

On behalf of Fortune Bay Corp.

"Dale Verran"
Chief Executive Officer
902-334-1919

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Words such as "expects", "aims", "anticipates", "targets", "goals", "projects", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", "continues", "may", variations of such words, and similar expressions and references to future periods, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Fortune Bay Corp. ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Fortune Bay's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to metal prices, changes in planned work resulting from weather, COVID-19 restrictions, availability of contractors, logistical, technical or other factors, the possibility that results of work will not fulfill expectations and realize the perceived potential of Fortune Bay's mineral properties, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and other tests, the possibility that required permits may not be obtained in a timely manner or at all, risk of accidents, equipment breakdowns or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions, the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in work programs, the risk of environmental contamination or damage resulting from the exploration operations, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations and the lack of availability of necessary capital, which may not be available to Fortune Bay, acceptable to it or at all. Fortune Bay is subject to the specific risks inherent in the mining business as well as general economic and business conditions. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Fortune Bay undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. Fortune Bay does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable securities legislation. For more information on Fortune Bay, readers should refer to Fortune Bay's website at www.fortunebaycorp.com .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Fortune Bay Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/11/c0095.html

