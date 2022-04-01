Coinsmart Financial Inc. a leading Canadian headquartered crypto asset trading platform, announces the release of its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021 and related management discussion and analysis and Annual Information Form. These documents will be posted on CoinSmart's website at and SEDAR at . CoinSmart's 2021 Highlights : 2021 Gross Revenue reached 16.7MM ...

SMRT:AQN