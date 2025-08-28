Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE)

Cobre Limited: Unlocking Copper and Critical Minerals for a Low-carbon Future

Cobre (ASX:CBE) is advancing copper-silver exploration in Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt, one of the world’s most prospective yet underexplored sediment-hosted copper provinces. Holding a 5,348 sq km land position, its near-term focus is the Ngami Copper Project (NCP), where a maiden JORC resource at the Comet deposit establishes an initial copper-silver resource with strong in-situ copper recovery (ISCR) development potential.

Cobre’s growth strategy balances district-scale discovery with development-ready assets. Backed by up to AU$40 million (US$25 million) in BHP funding, the company is accelerating exploration at Kitlanya while directing its own capital toward advancing the Ngami Copper Project through technical, environmental and permitting milestones.

Aerial view of Cobre Limited's drilling site in a vast, sparsely vegetated area.Cobre’s project location in the Kalahari Copper Belt

In parallel, Cobre maintains strategic exposure to high-purity quartz and volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) opportunities in Western Australia. This diversified, capital-light approach is designed to drive shareholder value through discovery, de-risking and development optionality.

Company Highlights

  • Dominant land position – ~5,348 sq km across Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB), the second largest tenement package in the districtInvestor
  • Maiden JORC Mineral Resource – Comet deposit (Ngami copper project): 11.5 Mt @ 0.52 percent copper and 11.6 grams per ton (g/t) silver (60.3 kt copper; 4.3 Moz silver), incl. 1.1 Mt indicated @ 0.59 percent copper and 12.8 g/t silver
  • BHP partnership – Eight-year earn-in across Kitlanya East & West, allowing BHP to earn 75 percent by providing up to US$25 million for exploration expenditure, while Cobre retains exposure
  • BHP Xplor cohort – Selected in 2024, securing US$500,000 non-dilutive funding and technical support
  • Multi-jurisdiction exploration portfolio – Botswana (copper-silver), Western Australia (VMS, high-purity quartz)

Unlocking Copper and Critical Minerals for a Low-carbon Future

Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Maiden MRE Comet & Major Increase to NCP Exploration Target

Download the PDF here.

Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Security Class Suspension from Quotation

Download the PDF here.

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

Commencement of EIA, Mineral Modelling & Assay Results

Commencement of EIA, Mineral Modelling & Assay Results

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Commencement of EIA, Mineral Modelling & Assay Results

Download the PDF here.

Placement and Fully Underwritten Loyalty Options Offer

Placement and Fully Underwritten Loyalty Options Offer

Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Placement and Fully Underwritten Loyalty Options Offer

Download the PDF here.

Silver bars on blue grid background with fluctuating line graph.

Pan American Silver Gets Green Light for US$2.1 Billion MAG Silver Deal

Pan American Silver (TSX:PAAS,NYSE:PAAS) is set to close its US$2.1 billion acquisition of MAG Silver (TSX:MAG,NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) after receiving final clearance from Mexico’s Federal Economic Competition Commission, cementing one of the year’s largest transactions in the sector.

The approval clears the way for the all-cash-and-stock deal to be completed on or about September 4 of this year, the companies announced on Monday (August 25).

Under the terms of the arrangement, MAG shareholders will receive either US$20.54 in cash per share or the default consideration of US$0.0001 in cash plus 0.755 of a Pan American share for each MAG share held.

Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ)

Prismo Metals


Silver Dollar Exercises Option on Government Gulch Portion of Ranger-Page Project

Silver Dollar Exercises Option on Government Gulch Portion of Ranger-Page Project

The Ranger-Page Project is in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District that ranks among the world's top producers of silver, lead and zinc

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV,OTC:SLVDF) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its new release of August 7, 2024, it has completed the exercise of its option to acquire an initial 75% interest in the Government Gulch portion of the Ranger-Page Project located in Shoshone County, Idaho, USA

Silver bars on a financial chart background with upward trend lines.

Silver Miners Deliver Record Q2 Earnings as Price Breaks Out

Top silver miners around the world delivered a slate of strong second quarter earnings reports as a mixture of higher metals prices and production gains boosted results across the sector.

The silver price has broken decisively above the US$35 per ounce level, rising to levels not seen in over a decade. Its run has been fueled by a structural supply deficit and robust industrial demand.

Analysts also note that silver is finally beginning to catch up with gold — the gold-silver ratio has narrowed from April’s peak of 105 to around 94, signaling the white metal's relative strength.

Keep reading...Show less
Globe made of silver metal showing North America and South America.

Top 10 Silver-producing Countries

There are many factors to consider when investing in silver-focused stocks, including the silver price outlook, the company's management team and whether its assets are in one of the top silver-producing countries.

Location can be key, and knowing the top silver-producing countries can help investors made sound decisions. For example, high silver production in a particular nation might indicate mining-friendly laws or high-grade deposits.

So which country produces the most silver? In 2024, Mexico was once again the world’s leading silver-producing country, followed by China and Peru.

Keep reading...Show less
Anteros Metals (CSE:ANT)

Anteros Metals


30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

2025 Half Year Results

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

North Shore Closes $1.4 Million Non-brokered Private Placement & Enters Into Rio Puerco Option Agreement

×