November 13, 2025
Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Trading Halt
28 August
Cobre Limited
30 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 October
Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in Cobre
Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Sinomine Becomes a Substantial Shareholder in CobreDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
14 October
In-Situ Copper Recovery Environmental Permitting Update
Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced In-Situ Copper Recovery Environmental Permitting UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 September
Cobre Produces Maiden Copper Cathode
Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Cobre Produces Maiden Copper CathodeDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
01 September
Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in Botswana
Cobre Limited (CBE:AU) has announced Sinomine and Cobre Execute Investment Agreement in BotswanaDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
34m
Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with Nebari
Cyprium Metals (CYM:AU) has announced Senior Loan Facility Refinanced with NebariDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
13h
Red Metal Resources Mobilizes Crews to Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery
Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES,OTC:RMESF) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has mobilized crews and collected UAV supported magnetic survey data over the Company's Point Piche Property in Lake Timiskaming in the Témiscamingue Graben... Keep Reading...
17h
Prismo Metals Announces Closing of Upsized Private Placement
(TheNewswire) NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - November 13th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (" Prismo " or the " Company ") (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to announce that... Keep Reading...
12 November
AGM Presentation
12 November
Mt Solitary Drilling Set to Recommence
Mount Hope Mining (MHM:AU) has announced Mt Solitary Drilling Set to RecommenceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12 November
Osisko Intersects 330.6 Metres Averaging 0.46% Cu in Southern Extension at Gaspé
Osisko Metals Incorporated (the " Company or " Osisko Metals ") ( TSX: OM,OTC:OMZNF ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce new drill results from the Gaspé Copper Project, located in the Gaspé Peninsula of Eastern Québec. New analytical results are presented below (see Table... Keep Reading...
