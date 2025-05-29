Cobre Limited Logo

Analyst Report Highlights Major Upside in Cobre’s Botswana Copper Play

Description

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is gaining attention for its expansive exploration efforts across highly prospective copper and quartz tenements in Botswana and Western Australia. A recent report by Independent Investment Research (IIR) highlights Cobre’s growing potential in the copper sector, especially within the underexplored yet mineral-rich Kalahari Copper Belt.

Key Highlights from the IIR report:

Botswana: High-grade Copper in Elephant Country

At the core of Cobre’s portfolio is its 100 percent owned Kalahari copper project (KCP) in northwestern Botswana, an emerging global copper hotspot. The project spans 5,393 sq km across four key tenement blocks – Ngami, Okavango, Kitlanya East and Kitlanya West. It sits adjacent to major producing assets owned by Sandfire Resources and MMG, which together hold 7 million tonnes of copper and nearly 300 million ounces of silver in resources.

  • BHP Joint Venture: A US$25 million, 8-year earn-in agreement gives BHP up to 75% of the Kitlanya East and West projects, with Cobre retaining operatorship during the earn-in phase.
  • Ngami ISCL Opportunity: At Ngami, Cobre is targeting an in-situ copper leach (ISCL) development. Testwork has returned copper recoveries of up to 82 percent, with exploration targets of up to 167 Mt @ 0.45 percent copper.
  • Okavango Upside: Limited drilling has shown promising signs, along strike from MMG’s Khoemacau operation.

Locality map of Cobre's project areasLocality map illustrating the position of Cobre’s project areas. Green licenses are relevant tothe Transaction, dark grey licenses will be run, and are owned, independently by Cobre.

Western Australia: High-purity Quartz (HPQ) for the Energy Transition

At Perrinvale, Cobre is exploring a quartz unit with grades up to 99.6 percent silica, which is critical for electronics, solar photovoltaics and semiconductors. A published exploration target of up to 28.3 Mt and encouraging metallurgical results have attracted early interest from potential partners, including Malaysian group GK Silica.

Strategic Position and Financial Snapshot

Cobre remains well-positioned financially, with approximately AU$3 million in cash and investments as of March 2025. The company’s shareholder base is tightly held, with insiders owning over 7 percent and cornerstone investor Strata Investment Holdings controlling nearly 20 percent.

For the full analyst report, click here.

silver bars and coins

Silver Reserves: Top 5 Countries

Silver investors are usually interested in which countries produce the most ounces of the metal.

After all, if a nation is producing an abundance of the white metal, many mining companies are likely operating there, and profitable investment opportunities may be available.

However, it’s also worth looking at silver reserves, which are a country’s economically mineable silver supply. In general, the world’s largest global silver producers also have high silver reserves that are worth learning about, but some countries with high silver reserves are not mining much of the metal.

Where there’s room to grow silver mine supply, there may be money to be made as well. For that reason, precious metals investors should also be aware of which countries may eventually become silver supply powerhouses.

Keep reading...Show less
First Majestic Announces Second Gold-Silver Discovery Within a Year at Santa Elena and Expands High-Grade Mineralization at Navidad

First Majestic Announces Second Gold-Silver Discovery Within a Year at Santa Elena and Expands High-Grade Mineralization at Navidad

Santo Niño: A New Gold-Silver Discovery Confirmed 900 Metres South of the Santa Elena Plant.
Navidad: Drilling Expands the Mineral Deposit Footprint and Returns Higher-Grade Gold and Silver.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to report a second significant discovery of vein-hosted gold and silver mineralization within a year at the Santa Elena property in Sonora, Mexico, and to share additional positive drilling results from the Navidad discovery. The near surface, newly identified Santo Niño vein, located approximately one kilometre south of the Santa Elena mine, marks a significant addition to the district. Resource addition and resource conversion drilling at the Navidad Discovery - completed after maiden Inferred Resource estimate declaration (see news release dated March 31, 2025 substantially increased the size of the mineralized area and several holes returned higher than average grades for the deposit. With the additions of Navidad and Santo Niño, the Santa Elena property now hosts four significant gold-silver deposits: Santa Elena, Ermitaño, Navidad, and Santo Niño, underscoring the growing scale and potential of the district.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars in a pile on the left on top of a blue grid with a stock price chart in white.

How to Invest in Silver: Buying Bullion, Stocks and More

For investors wondering how to invest in silver, this guide covers the basics of the top options for silver investing: buying silver bullion, silver stocks, silver ETFs and silver futures.

Silver has long been an attractive vehicle not only for storing wealth, but for generating it too. Silver bugs rave about the growth opportunities to be had in a price rally. However, what goes up must come down, and the silver market is prone to deep dives, providing buying opportunities.

Investing in silver and gold is similar, but the nuances of both merit learning about them individually. Silver often trades similarly to fellow precious metal gold, meaning its significantly lower price point offers investors a more affordable method for hedging against volatility. Silver also has growing industrial demand from clean energy and electrification sectors.

Check out our beginner's guide to silver investing below, including links to in-depth guides and silver stock and ETF lists for when you're ready to go deeper.

Keep reading...Show less
Rapid Lithium

Execution of Share Purchase Agreement to Acquire Two Silver Projects in New South Wales

Rapid Lithium Limited (Rapid or Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Silver Metal Group Limited (SMG) (formerly Thomson Resources Ltd) to acquire all of the shares in two subsidiaries of SMG, being Conrad Resources Pty Ltd and Webbs Resources Pty Ltd (Transaction) for a total consideration of A$6.50 million in cash and shares.

Keep reading...Show less
First Majestic Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from 2025 Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "2025 AGM"). Each of the matters that were voted upon at the 2025 AGM are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 9, 2025 (the "Circular"), which is available on the Company's website at www.firstmajestic.com or at www.firstmajesticagm.com.

A total of 281,059,326 common shares of First Majestic were represented at the 2025 AGM, representing 57.99% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date for the meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the 2025 AGM, except the non-binding Say on Pay Advisory Vote. The specific voting results were as follows:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver bars on a rising stock market graph.

US$200 Silver? 3 Experts Talk Price, Supply and Demand

Silver has lagged behind gold's record run, causing the gold-silver ratio to stretch near historic extremes.

With the gold price buoyed by central bank buying and silver increasingly tied to industrial demand, the disconnect between the two traditional safe-haven metals has widened.

But could the silver price finally be poised for a breakout?

Keep reading...Show less

×