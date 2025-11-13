Cobre Advances Botswana Copper Project as Market Rerates Company

Cobre (ASX:CBE) CEO Adam Wooldridge says investor enthusiasm for the company has been driven by significant progress at its Ngami copper project in Botswana.

“Investors are starting to see it as a real development opportunity,” he said, noting that Cobre has achieved in-situ copper recoveries of between 30 and 80 percent through bench-scale metallurgical testing, producing “a high-quality copper cathode in a laboratory with a very low contaminant.”

In an interview with the Investing News Network, Wooldridge highlighted that the company’s recent resource update points to “200 to 300 million tonnes at close to half a percent copper,” which he said compares favourably with the Arizona-based Florence copper project.

“That’s an in-situ copper recovery method. We’ve got the same scale, higher grade, arguably a simpler hydrological setting,” he added.

Cobre is now moving toward environmental permitting for a pilot plant at Ngami, which will test in-situ recovery on the ground.

“We should have that done in about six months,” Wooldridge said.

Watch the full interview with Wooldridge above.