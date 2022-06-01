Gold Investing News

CMX Gold & Silver Corp. (CSE:CXC; OTC:CXXMF) ("CMX" or the "Company") announces that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 4,000,000 units ("Unit(s)"), at a price of $0.09 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $360,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 per Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance. The Company expects to close the Offering in June 2022.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for work programs on CMX's Clayton Silver Project in Idaho, USA, including planning and site preparation for future drilling programs and for general working capital purposes.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For further information contact:
Robert d'Artois, Investor Relations at (604) 329-0845 bobdartois@cmxgoldandsilver.com.
Jan M. Alston, President & C.E.O. at (403) 457-2697 janalston@cmxgoldandsilver.com;

You can also visit the Company's Website: www.cmxgoldandsilver.com

WARNING: the Company relies upon litigation protection for "forward looking" statements. The information in this release may contain forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. This forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that may cause actual results to vary materially include, but are not limited to, inaccurate assumptions concerning the operations of the Company, changes to securities regulation requirements, other changes in laws or regulations, unanticipated risks of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets and the inability to raise additional financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information. The Company does not assume the obligation to revise or update this forward-looking information after the date of this release or to revise such information to reflect the occurrence of future unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

