Life Science News Investing News
Medtronic plc a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will expand Medicare coverage for all types of continuous glucose monitors including adjunctive and non-adjunctive CGMs. This includes CGMs that integrate with Medtronic insulin pumps. The proposed rule was finalized on December 21, 2021 and will be effective starting 60 days after official ...

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will expand Medicare coverage for all types of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), including adjunctive and non-adjunctive CGMs. This includes CGMs that integrate with Medtronic insulin pumps. The proposed rule was finalized on December 21, 2021 and will be effective starting 60 days after official publication.

"We commend CMS for taking action to help more people with diabetes and empowering them to choose the therapies that best meet their diabetes management needs," said Jeff Farkas , vice president of health economics, reimbursement, and government affairs for the Diabetes business at Medtronic. "This is a very important benefit expansion for our customers who have experienced significant clinical and quality of life benefits from their integrated Medtronic insulin pump systems and are now able to receive coverage for all components of their system on Medicare."

This expanded coverage also ensures continuity of therapy for people on certain Medtronic insulin pump systems transitioning into Medicare — including Medtronic hybrid closed loop systems which automatically adjust insulin delivery based on readings from the integrated CGM. Medtronic will continue to offer its CGM Access Discount to all Medicare customers until the ruling takes effect.

"The CMS ruling brings much needed relief for the many individuals with diabetes who, like me, desire to continue on their Medtronic insulin pump as they transition into Medicare. I'm very appreciative of the company's efforts to make CGM as affordable as possible while they worked with CMS to make this a reality," said Terry Weland . "I've experienced tremendous benefits from integrated pump therapy, and I'm thrilled that this opens up access for many more people looking for ways to enhance their diabetes management. CGM technology is important to me and many others like me to help maintain good glucose control and better health outcomes."

About the Diabetes Business at Medtronic ( www.medtronicdiabetes.com )
Medtronic is working together with the global community to change the way people manage diabetes. The company aims to transform diabetes care by expanding access, integrating care and improving outcomes, so people living with diabetes can enjoy greater freedom and better health.

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 90,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for all. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

* Terry Weland is a Medtronic patient and Medtronic Ambassador.

Contacts:




Pamela Reese

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-818-576-3398

+1-763-505-4626

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cms-expands-diabetes-medicare-coverage-to-include-cgms-that-integrate-with-medtronic-insulin-pumps-301449899.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic MDT Medical Device Investing
MDT
Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

Keep reading... Show less
InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

Keep reading... Show less
Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Medtronic selected Cloud DX for virtual and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions in exclusive corporate agreement

Cloud DX (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to patients across Canada . This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canadian client base, which is spread across Canada. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health TM platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada .

Keep reading... Show less
Copper Fox Provides Corporate Update

Copper Fox Provides Corporate Update

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on activities in advance of the Company's Annual General Meeting to be held on September 16, 2021.

Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
The AGM of the Company is scheduled for 10am MDT September 16, 2021. The meeting will be virtual in nature and all shareholders are encouraged to attend. To attend the AGM, please use the following link: https://www.gowebcasting.com/11461

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic Announces Commercial Launch of the IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon in Japan

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) today announced full commercial launch of the IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon (DCB) in Japan. The news follows the completion of a post-market clinical trial, which enrolled 300 subjects.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading... Show less

RELISTOR® DATA IS PUBLISHED IN THE JOURNAL OF EMERGENCY MEDICINE

Data from a Post-Hoc Analysis Supports the Use of Salix's RELISTOR for Patients with Opioid-Induced Constipation and Advanced Illness in the Emergency Department Setting

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX: BHC) "Bausch Health" and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases, today announced that The Journal of Emergency Medicine has published a new post-hoc analysis of pooled results on the safety and efficacy of a single dose of RELISTOR ® (methylnaltrexone bromide) injection in patients with severe illness and opioid-induced constipation (OIC) who had insufficient response to laxative therapy.

Keep reading... Show less
ALR Technologies Releases an Open Letter to Shareholders

ALR Technologies Releases an Open Letter to Shareholders

ALR Technologies ("ALRT" or the "Company") (OTCQB: ALRT), the diabetes management company, today releases an open letter to shareholders from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sidney Chan. A copy of the letter is presented in this press release, the original can be found at https:ALRT.cominvestors2021lettertoshareholders .

Dear Fellow Shareholders,
2021 has been a transformative year for ALRT within which we have accomplished many important milestones. Most notable is the formation of the animal health division. As discussed below, the successful launch of the GluCurve Pet CGM (Continuous Glucose Monitor) should lead to revenue, earnings, and positive cashflows in the second half of 2022. We have discussed partnership opportunities on the GluCurve Pet CGM with various interested pharmaceutical companies and have selected our top candidate and are targeting to finalize a definitive agreement by May 2022. Additionally, we have brought on key additions to the ALR Technologies corporate team, and we have laid the groundwork to revolutionize diabetes care in human health. I am grateful for the support of our current shareholders, and the interest we have received from potential institutional investors, investment funds, and retail investors alike.

Keep reading... Show less
Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Acquires Additional 2.3% of Real Time Medical; Exercises Right to Acquire Additional 1.5% of Shaw Lens and Shaw Vision; Provides Corporate Update

Leveljump Healthcare Corp. Acquires Additional 2.3% of Real Time Medical; Exercises Right to Acquire Additional 1.5% of Shaw Lens and Shaw Vision; Provides Corporate Update

LevelJump Healthcare Corp. (TSXV: JUMP) (OTCQB: JMPHF) (FSE: 75J) ("Leveljump" or the "Company"), a Canadian leader in B2B telehealth solutions, is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has agreed to acquire an additional 2.3% minority equity interest in Real Time Medical Inc. ("RTM"), a private Ontario company, in exchange for 392,875 units (a "Unit") of Leveljump. Each Unit will be issued at a price of $0.50 per Unit with each Unit being comprised of three (3) Leveljump common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share and one (1) share purchase warrant of Leveljump, each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional common share of Leveljump at a price of $0.35 per common share on or before December 31, 2023.

Leveljump will now own a 16.9% interest in RTM.

Keep reading... Show less

Medtronic announces two executive committee changes

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, made two announcements today regarding its executive committee. Ivan Fong has been named as general counsel and secretary, succeeding Brad Lerman who will retire at the end of January. In addition, the company also announced that Rick Kuntz M.D., M.Sc., chief medical officer and chief scientific officer, has announced his intention to retire in April, at the end of the Medtronic fiscal year. Both Lerman and Kuntz will retire in line with the company's mandatory executive officer retirement age of 65 years.

Ivan Fong Named General Counsel and Secretary
Ivan Fong has been named executive vice president, general counsel and secretary for Medtronic, succeeding Brad Lerman , who is retiring at the end of January.

Keep reading... Show less

Virtua Health and Medtronic Share Plans to Reimagine Traditional Health Care Models

Virtua Health and Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) announce a five-year partnership focused on improving delivery of quality care for residents of South Jersey, particularly those who reside in underserved communities or face systemic barriers to care. Medtronic LABS, an independent impact-focused organization funded by Medtronic plc, will simultaneously launch a separate pilot collaboration with the Cherry Hill Free Clinic and Virtua to address care and food access for people with chronic conditions the first U.S.-based initiative for Medtronic LABS.

"I truly believe technology is the path forward to improving human welfare," said Geoff Martha , Chairman and CEO of Medtronic. "This new partnership and collaboration demonstrate the opportunity to use technology to tackle health challenges in a localized, grassroots way. By taking a data-informed approach, we can help improve access and outcomes for patients with chronic conditions in southern New Jersey ."

Keep reading... Show less

Johnson & Johnson Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for a Booster Shot of its COVID-19 Vaccine

CHMP recommendation based on data showing a booster (second shot) of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine increased protection to 75 percent against symptomatic COVID-19 infection globally

Data also demonstrated 100 percent protection against severe COVID-19, at least 14 days post-booster vaccination

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×