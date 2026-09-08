CME Group to Enter European Dairy Market with Transition of EEX Dairy Products

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, and the European Energy Exchange, the world's leading exchange for power and European energy, today announced an agreement for EEX to transition its European dairy business to CME Group, already home to the dairy risk management industry in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, EEX intends to phase out its dairy business and support the transition of its suite of indices underpinning existing futures contracts to CME Group before the end of 2027. The transaction, which includes the European butter and skimmed milk powder indices, will mark CME Group's entry into the European dairy market, with plans to launch its own European dairy indices, futures and options in the near future.

"The European dairy market is one of largest in the world, and the addition of European dairy futures and options will allow CME Group to build on record activity in our U.S. dairy franchise and offer clients access to a truly global market in one venue," said Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director & Global Head of Commodities Markets, CME Group. "As the global population grows, dairy is becoming an increasingly important protein source for diets around the world. With U.S. dairy volumes increasing 73% over the past five years, expanding into Europe is the natural next step in helping producers and consumers access capital efficiencies and manage regional price risk."   

"We are proud of the leading European market for dairy derivatives that we built over the years together with our customers. With our renewed focus on core markets and related growth areas, we are delighted to have CME Group as our successor, bringing additional growth opportunities for the dairy community. We are committed to supporting CME Group and market participants with a smooth transition," said Tobias Paulun, Chief Executive Officer of EEX. "This will allow us to focus on our wider energy market offering and our drive to support the energy transition."

Dairy futures trading at EEX will remain available for the respective listed maturities, and there won't be any immediate changes to the setup of the pan-European butter and WECI indices.

The European Union accounts for roughly 20% of cow's milk production and more than 30% of nonfat dry milk exports globally, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Foreign Service. Much of that market remains unhedged.

Open interest in CME Group's dairy market climbed to a record 434,071 contracts on September 1, 2026.

The transaction is subject to pending closing conditions. For more information on CME Group dairy markets, please visit here.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest ratesequity indexesforeign exchangecryptocurrencies, energyagricultural products and metals.  The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform.  In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. 

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc.  CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc.  NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc.  COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 

CME-G

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cme-group-to-enter-european-dairy-market-with-transition-of-eex-dairy-products-302872098.html

SOURCE CME Group

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

cme groupCMEnasdaq:cmefintech investing
CME
The Conversation (0)
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-01, Intersecting 129.72 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Identifies Two Massive Sulphide Zones

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-01, Intersecting 129.72 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Identifies Two Massive Sulphide Zones

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that DDH WD-26-01 has been completed, logged, measured and 2 massive sulphide zones have been identified, including the new zone at depth, as in DDH WD-26-02.DDH WD-26-01... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-02,Intersecting 234.15 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Discovers a New Copper Rich VMS Horizon at the Wedge Mine

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-26-02,Intersecting 234.15 Meters of Visual Mineralization and Discovers a New Copper Rich VMS Horizon at the Wedge Mine

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that DDH WD-26-02 has been completed, logged, measured and zones of mineralization have been identified.DDH WD-26-02 was successful, intersecting base metal sulphides,... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Commences Trading on the OTCID Market, Expanding Access for U.S. Investors

Nine Mile Metals Commences Trading on the OTCID Market, Expanding Access for U.S. Investors

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTCID: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCID™ Basic Market, a regulated U.S. platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., effective May 27th, 2026, under the... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Drill Rig Mobilization for the Wedge 10,000m Drill Program and Targets New High Grade Copper Zone

Nine Mile Metals Announces Drill Rig Mobilization for the Wedge 10,000m Drill Program and Targets New High Grade Copper Zone

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC Pink: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce that Orbit Garant will mobilize a YS2000 Skid Mounted Drill Rig for the upcoming Wedge 10,000m drill program next week. The drill rig is being prepped in Moncton, New... Keep Reading...
Nine Mile Metals Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Nine Mile Metals Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Nine Mile Metals LTD. (CSE: NINE,OTC:VMSXF) (OTC PINK: VMSXF) (FSE: KQ9) (the "Company" or "Nine Mile"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Holmes as President and the appointment of Jonathan Held as an Independent Director of the Company, effective immediately.Patrick J.... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

AmeriTrust and AutoSavvy Launch National Leasing Partnership

Strategic partnership brings lease solutions to AutoSavvy customers while expanding AmeriTrust's automotive finance platformAmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

Black Dragon Chairman Confirms Significant Personal Investment in Share Buyback Initiative

Lexaria Announces Exercise of Warrants for Approximately $5.9 Million in Gross Proceeds

Related News

oil and gas investing

Syntholene Completes Phase One of Effects Testing at Iceland Demonstration Facility, Advances to High-Power Operations

gold investing

Peruvian Metals on Track for Full Production for 2026 at the Aguila Norte Processing Plant and Reports Positive Sample Results from the Tailings Area

base metals investing

Bold Ventures Announces Wilcorp Drill Results, Highlights Ring of Fire Developments

battery metals investing

VanadiumCorp Completes Rock Chip Sampling Program at its Lac Doré Vanadium-Iron-Titanium Project; 53 Samples Submitted to AGAT Laboratories for Analysis

QIMC Launches 78-Kilometre 2D Seismic Campaign Across Quebec and Nova Scotia Natural Hydrogen Districts

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Reports Consistent Silver Grades Across All 85 Holes from Maiden Tailings Drill Program at the Langis Silver Project

base metals investing

Domestic Metals Commences Drill Program at Smart Creek Project, Montana