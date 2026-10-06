Australian Mine Operators and Innovators Seize Global Opportunities as MajorInternational Mining Event Heads to Sydney

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October 05, 2026
Mine operators will take centre stage when thousands of mining industry leaders, investors, suppliers and innovators from around the world converge on Sydney for the International Mining and Resources Conference + Expo (IMARC).
Organisers have launched a range of initiatives to ensure local on-the-ground decision makers are well represented at the global event, giving Australian operators access to international expertise and innovation while creating opportunities for local mining equipment, technology and services (METS) businesses to connect with potential customers.
Procurement, operational, project delivery and technical services teams are among those who will enjoy IMARC access at no charge, while complimentary return buses will operate from key mining communities including Lithgow and the Hunter Valley.
IMARC Event Director Paul Phelan says the increased operator presence would create more opportunities for Australian mining equipment, technology and services (METS) businesses to put their technologies and solutions directly in front of the people responsible for evaluating, implementing and purchasing them.
“Bringing operational teams together with suppliers, innovators and global industry leaders creates valuable opportunities to exchange ideas, see new technologies in action and build connections that translate into real outcomes,” Mr Phelan says.
More than 12,000 attendees from around 120 countries are expected at this year’s event, which will be held at ICC Sydney from 27–29 October.
Tony Davis, CEO of Austmine, says IMARC is a key forum for promoting the innovation, technology and global competitiveness of the Australian METS sector.
“As a founding partner of IMARC, Austmine has been proud to see the event growing into one of the significant gatherings on the global mining calendar,” Mr Davis said.
“Australia’s METS sector has a strong global reputation for innovation and for developing practical solutions to mining’s most significant challenges – from productivity and decarbonisation to automation, AI and workforce safety. IMARC provides an important platform for our members to demonstrate that capability and engage directly with mining leaders from Australia and around the world.”
Austmine is Australia’s peak industry association for the METS sector, representing nearly 800 member companies.
“For our members it’s about more than showcasing technology. It’s an opportunity to build relationships, have meaningful industry conversations and turn new ideas into pilots, partnerships and commercial opportunities. That combination of industry leadership, innovation and connection is what makes IMARC an important event for the Australian METS sector,” Mr Davis said.
This year’s event is expected to be the biggest to date, with hundreds of first-time attendees. But for many companies, IMARC sits in their calendars as an annual event, reflecting the tangible business outcomes that flow from the global gathering.
For technology businesses the face-to-face meetings can be particularly important because introducing new technology into operational mining environments often involves long decisionmaking cycles and requires trustful relationships.
SAP supports mining companies across the full value chain, integrating AI, data and enterprise applications into a single unified system to drive operational efficiency, supply chain performance, worker safety and sustainable innovation.
Linda Davis, Director, Industry Advisory, SAP ANZ, says IMARC is “one of the few events that brings technology providers, mining operators, including junior miners, mining services companies and industry bodies together in one place.
"Those connections have led to meaningful outcomes for our customers and partners, including the deployment of intelligent finance and asset management solutions that have significantly improved operational efficiency and reliability. IMARC is the kind of forum where that work begins."
Craig Johnston, Sandvik’s Vice President, Sales Area Australia, New Zealand and PNG, also highlights the value of collaborative discussions at IMARC. He says: “One of the strengths of IMARC is that it brings together the full mining ecosystem in one place. The opportunity to exchange ideas, learn from different perspectives and explore new partnerships is what makes the event so valuable.
“One recent example we've shared at IMARC is our work with Glencore at George Fisher Mine in Queensland, where we collaborated on the implementation of automated underground trucking. Projects like this demonstrate the value of close collaboration between mining companies and technology partners in delivering real operational outcomes.
“IMARC…creates the environment where those conversations and relationships can develop into future opportunities.”
MOVUS, a Brisbane-based company providing smart, scalable monitoring solutions designed to extend the life of industrial assets, points to the value of bringing together different perspectives to inform outcomes.
MOVUS CEO Sanjeev Kumar says: “Collaboration is critical because the problems mining is trying to solve rarely sit within one technology, one team or one supplier.
“And when it comes to innovation, METS companies may bring new capability, but mining companies bring the operational understanding that determines whether an innovation solves a genuine problem and can be practically deployed at scale.
“IMARC creates an important environment for those conversations, bringing together mining companies, METS businesses, engineering organisations, technology providers and industry leaders in one place.
“No single technology will solve every operational challenge; the strongest outcomes will come from combining complementary capabilities around a common operational objective. IMARC is an opportunity for us to connect with other METS companies and technology partners whose capabilities can complement ours. We have found that the real value of IMARC often continues long after the event.”
IMARC’s 20,000-square-metre exhibition will feature more than 500 exhibitors spanning mining equipment, digital systems, automation, safety, sustainability and operational technology. IMARC Event Director Paul Phelan said there would be plenty of opportunity for companies to connect across the mining ecosystem.
“In 2025 more than 4,000 meetings were booked through our Traxys IMARC Connect platform,” Mr Phelan says. “Daily delegate receptions, the IMARC Gala Dinner, sideline events and the IMARC App also give visitors multiple ways to build relationships across the three days.” Traxys IMARC Connect allows delegates to search, filter, request and accept meetings by commodity, region, project stage, product, role and organisation type.
Key dates and registration
IMARC 2026 registrations are open, with the 2026 IMARC program available here. Group discounts apply for bookings of three or more delegates, and eligible mine operators and contractors can attend through the free Mining Guest Pass.
Australian mine operators and METS companies are encouraged to register early and use IMARC Connect to begin booking meetings four weeks before the event.
Media contact:
Carolyn Ryan, Bastion – 0468 924 77
Jodi Lee, Bastion – 0419 610 630
For more information and to register for IMARC 2026, please visit the IMARC Website.
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