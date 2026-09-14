CME Group 100-Ounce Silver Futures Draw Significant Demand in First Weekend of 24/7 Trading

CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that 2,387 100-Ounce Silver futures contracts traded during the first weekend of 247 trading, representing over $15 million in notional value.
Silver's strong start follows the successful uptake of 24/7 trading in gold. Since 24/7 trading in 1-Ounce Gold futures launched on July 24, over 140,000 contracts have traded during weekend sessions. That represents more than $600 million in notional value and is the largest liquidity pool for weekend trading in Gold futures.
"Silver sits at the crossroads of precious and industrial metals, and our first weekend of 24/7 trading confirms participants want round-the-clock access to manage both investment exposure and real-world supply risk," said Jin Hennig, Managing Director and Global Head of Metals at CME Group. "Following the strong reception to our always-on gold futures, this innovation shows that our retail clients value the combination of right-sized products and 24/7 access across precious metals."
CME Group is already home to the world's leading benchmark futures contracts for gold and silver. The 1-Ounce Gold and 100-Ounce Silver futures are the smallest of CME Group's precious metals contracts, designed to meet demand from retail traders in a trusted, regulated marketplace. They provide the same monthly expiry structure as regular futures contracts, which assign a value to time and deliver key supply and demand signals to market participants.
Trading in CME Group's metals business set a new record in the first half of 2026, with a total of 1.3 million contracts traded daily driven by precious metals activity, up 55% year-on-year. A record $50 billion average notional traded each day across silver futures in the period.
100-Ounce Silver futures launched in February 2026, with 17,800 contracts ADV traded in the first half of 2026, representing approximately $130 million in notional value. They are financially-settled based on the daily settlement price of the global benchmark COMEX 5,000-Ounce Silver futures contract and are listed by and subject to the rules of COMEX. For more information, please visit here.
As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.
CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
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SOURCE CME Group