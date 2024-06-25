Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Commences U.S. Regulatory Process with FDA

Ovarian cancer diagnostics company, Cleo Diagnostics Limited (ASX:COV) (CLEO, or the Company) is pleased to announce progress in its regulatory strategy for its first commercial product, the pre-surgical triage test.

Highlights

  • Initial pre-submission meeting held with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) where CLEO outlined its submission framework and clinical plan
  • Positive feedback from FDA provides confidence in CLEO’s U.S. regulatory strategy
  • Clinical trial design receives Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval in both U.S. and Australia

Commencement of U.S. Regulatory Process

CLEO has completed an initial pre-submission meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) where the Company outlined its submission framework and clinical plan for its ovarian cancer detection blood test. The pre-submission meeting is designed to permit CLEO to receive early guidance from FDA review teams prior to an eventual application submission.

The meeting was interactive with the FDA providing constructive and positive feedback on CLEO’s approach to obtaining regulatory approval in the U.S. for its ovarian cancer detection blood test. This outcome provides confidence that CLEO's clinical trial designs and strategic direction are appropriately aligned with FDA requirements.

Early interaction with the FDA is important as a part of CLEO’s U.S. market access strategy for a number of reasons, as the guidance outcomes allow CLEO to:

  • Refine its clinical trial design to maximise resourcing and quality of data;
  • Reduce the possibility of rework;
  • Shorten the potential timeframe to application submission; and
  • Operate with an open and transparent approach.

CLEO is pursuing expedited FDA approval for its first ovarian cancer detection product - the pre-surgical Triage test - via the 510(k) application pathway. This approach provides the quickest pathway to achieve regulatory approval for devices that achieve "substantial equivalence" to an existing predicate.

Clinical Trial Activity

CLEO’s clinical trial design has now been reviewed and approved in both the U.S. and Australia. Institutional Review Board (IRB) approval is a legal requirement for any clinical trial, to ensure trial activities are ethically sound and compliant with federal regulations.

Trial sites are being formally contracted, and patient recruitment is to commence shortly. CLEO is working with U.S.-based Contract Research Organization (CRO), Lindus Health to manage the international arm of the trial.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Cleo Diagnostics, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Medical Device Investing
COV:AU
Cleo Diagnostics
Cleo Diagnostics

Cleo Diagnostics


New MiniMed 780G system data demonstrates ability to address persistent blood sugar challenges for people with type 1 diabetes

With its advanced algorithm that provides autocorrections every 5 minutes, the latest data demonstrated that the MiniMed™ 780G system decreased rates of early morning hyperglycemia, known as dawn phenomenon, and improved overnight sleep

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, is presenting a comprehensive body of new data at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 84 th Scientific Sessions that showcases the benefits of the MiniMed™ 780G system. New data shows how the system addresses hyperglycemia and nighttime burden, adding to the established body of evidence that demonstrates the system's ability to tackle unique and burdensome challenges of diabetes, such as managing highs and meal-time management or carb counting, while also mirroring outcomes across a wide-ranging patient population.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Sempra Appoints Jennifer M. Kirk to Board of Directors

Sempra (NYSE: SRE) (BMV: SRE) today announced the appointment of Jennifer M. Kirk to the company's board of directors effective June 20 2024. Kirk is currently the global controller and chief accounting officer of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) and has deep executive experience in finance, accounting and capital market activities, including more than 20 years in the energy industry.

Jennifer M. Kirk

"Bringing new perspectives into the boardroom is a critical component of our effort to support the company's mission to build North America's premier energy infrastructure company," said Jeffrey W. Martin , Sempra chairman and CEO. "Our board of directors embody a diverse set of skills, experiences and viewpoints that help guide Sempra's corporate strategy and overall business success. Jennifer's strong accounting and finance experience, coupled with her understanding of the energy business, will be a great complement to the board as we advance our corporate strategy and oversee financial discipline, risk management and ethical practices."

Before joining Medtronic, Kirk, 49, worked at Occidental Petroleum Corporation for more than two decades, serving in roles of increasing responsibility, including senior vice president of integration and value capture, and vice president, controller and principal accounting officer.

Kirk serves on the board of directors of Republic Services, where she is chair of the audit committee. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics from UC Santa Barbara and a master's degree in business administration from California State University, Bakersfield .

With the appointment of Kirk, Sempra will have 10 directors with three having been newly elected over the past five years, reflecting the company's commitment to periodic board refreshment to ensure fresh and diverse perspectives are present in the boardroom. Kirk will serve on the board's audit committee and the safety, sustainability and technology committee.

About Sempra
Sempra (NYSE: SRE) is a leading North American energy infrastructure company focused on delivering energy to nearly 40 million consumers. As owner of one of the largest energy networks on the continent, Sempra is electrifying and improving the energy resilience of some of the world's most significant economic markets, including California , Texas , Mexico and global energy markets. The company is recognized as a leader in sustainable business practices and for its high-performance culture focused on safety and operational excellence, as demonstrated by Sempra's inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index North America and in The Wall Street Journal's Best Managed Companies. More information about Sempra is available at sempra.com and on social media @Sempra .

Sempra Logo (PRNewsfoto/Sempra)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sempra-appoints-jennifer-m-kirk-to-board-of-directors-302177421.html

SOURCE Sempra

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cardiex Limited

Cardiex Sales and Operations Update

On behalf of Cardiex (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”), I’m pleased to provide the following updates on recent progress across our business units.

Keep reading...Show less
Cardiex Limited

Options Prospectus

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (Cardiex, the Company) is pleased to share its Options Prospectus.
Medtronic LABS Documentary: Better Health for Everyone, Everywhere

Reaching more communities with healthcare technology through Medtronic LABS

Jane Muthoni faced frequent illness during her childhood before she was diagnosed with diabetes. Knowing that over half the world's population can't access essential health services - she now travels around Africa to help others live healthier lives through her work with Medtronic LABS

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Cleo Diagnostics CEO Richard Allman.

Cleo Diagnostics Revolutionises Ovarian Cancer Screening with Early Detection

Australia-based Cleo Diagnostics (ASX:COV) is poised to offer a groundbreaking solution for ovarian cancer screening through innovative blood tests that promise accurate and early cancer detection.

In a recent interview, Cleo Diagnostics CEO Dr. Richard Allman discussed the company's path to revolutionise ovarian cancer screening.

The insidious nature of ovarian cancer, which often goes undetected until it's too late, has necessitated a fresh approach to early diagnosis. Allman explained that the prototype test from Cleo Diagnostics exhibits a 95 percent sensitivity and specificity rate, and has an accuracy of above 80 percent for detecting early stage cancer. In comparison, the accuracy of the existing biomarker CA 125 is about 50 percent, he said.

Cleo Diagnostics
Sarama Completes Tranche 1 Equity Placement and ASX Cleansing Notice

Strong Intercepts Confirm Significant Production Potential at Gould’s Dam

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - Q

Vizsla Copper Begins Drilling at Woodjam Copper-Gold Property

×