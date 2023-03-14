Claude Bejet: Gold and Silver Stock Picks for Coming Bull Market
"One of my big themes today is that after this big bear market you can buy quality companies — companies with production growth — at a discount," said Claude Bejet of Swiss Gold Letter.
Junior gold stocks have endured a difficult bear market, but Claude Bejet of Swiss Gold Letter sees better times ahead.
Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, he said a turnaround began late last October and was confirmed on November 4, when the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX) saw an 11 percent increase.
"The index was not up 3 percent, 4 percent — it was up a huge 11 percent," Bejet said. "My experience in markets ... is bull markets start with a bang, and a bang we had. So I think we're in for a lot of better markets and great profit opportunities."
He prefers to invest in gold exploration companies, but said that large companies are selling at low prices right now.
"One of my big themes today is that after this big bear market you can buy quality companies — companies with production growth — at a discount," Bejet explained. Those include stocks like Ross Beaty's Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) and Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS,OTCQX:TPRFF), whose board of directors includes Frank Giustra.
Bejet also suggested looking at possible takeover targets, mentioning Condor Gold (TSX:COG,LSE:CNR,OTC Pink:CNDGF) and Treasury Metals (TSX:TML,OTCQX:TSRMF) as companies that will potentially be snapped up.
On the silver side, he pointed to Keith Neumeyer's First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG), as well as Guanajuato Silver (TSXV:GSVR,OTCQX:GSVRF) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM). Bejet also mentioned Aurion Resources (TSXV:AU,OTCQX:AIRRF) as a more speculative precious metals play to consider.
Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on the outlook for gold, as well as gold and silver stocks to watch. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full PDAC playlist on YouTube.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1900.59
|-2.43
|Silver
|21.72
|+0.05
|Copper
|4.01
|0.00
|Palladium
|1713.17
|0.00
|Platinum
|1087.26
|0.00
|Oil
|72.19
|+0.86
|Heating Oil
|2.66
|+0.03
|Natural Gas
|2.57
|0.00
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.