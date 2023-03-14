Large-Scale Porphyry/Volcanic Hosted Copper-Gold Potential Identified At Havilah In The Highly-Prospective Lachlan Fold Belt

Gold Investing News

Gold Investing

Claude Bejet: Gold and Silver Stock Picks for Coming Bull Market

Gold Investing

"One of my big themes today is that after this big bear market you can buy quality companies — companies with production growth — at a discount," said Claude Bejet of Swiss Gold Letter.

Junior gold stocks have endured a difficult bear market, but Claude Bejet of Swiss Gold Letter sees better times ahead.

Speaking at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, he said a turnaround began late last October and was confirmed on November 4, when the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (ARCA:GDX) saw an 11 percent increase.

"The index was not up 3 percent, 4 percent — it was up a huge 11 percent," Bejet said. "My experience in markets ... is bull markets start with a bang, and a bang we had. So I think we're in for a lot of better markets and great profit opportunities."

He prefers to invest in gold exploration companies, but said that large companies are selling at low prices right now.

"One of my big themes today is that after this big bear market you can buy quality companies — companies with production growth — at a discount," Bejet explained. Those include stocks like Ross Beaty's Equinox Gold (TSX:EQX,NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) and Aris Mining (TSX:ARIS,OTCQX:TPRFF), whose board of directors includes Frank Giustra.

Bejet also suggested looking at possible takeover targets, mentioning Condor Gold (TSX:COG,LSE:CNR,OTC Pink:CNDGF) and Treasury Metals (TSX:TML,OTCQX:TSRMF) as companies that will potentially be snapped up.

On the silver side, he pointed to Keith Neumeyer's First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG), as well as Guanajuato Silver (TSXV:GSVR,OTCQX:GSVRF) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSX:ASM,NYSEAMERICAN:ASM). Bejet also mentioned Aurion Resources (TSXV:AU,OTCQX:AIRRF) as a more speculative precious metals play to consider.

Watch the interview above for more of his thoughts on the outlook for gold, as well as gold and silver stocks to watch. You can also click here for the Investing News Network's full PDAC playlist on YouTube.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
Silver Investinggold outlookgold stockssilver stocksGold Investing
The Conversation (0)

MARKETS

Markets
TSX19694.16+105.26
TSXV611.03+3.17
DOW32155.40+336.26
S&P 5003919.29+63.53
NASD11428.15+239.31
ASX7008.90-99.90

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1900.59-2.43
Silver21.72+0.05
Copper4.010.00
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil72.19+0.86
Heating Oil2.66+0.03
Natural Gas2.570.00

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

EV Outlook 2023

2023 Lithium Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Graphite Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Battery Metals Outlook: Australia Edition

2023 Cobalt Outlook: Australia Edition

Browse more resource reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Tech Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Cleantech Outlook Report

Emerging Tech Outlook 2023

NEW! 2023 AI Outlook Report

NEW! 2023 Crypto Outlook Report

Browse more technology reports ≫

NEW! 2023 Pharmaceuticals Outlook Report.

FREE 2023 Psychedelics Investor Report

NEW! 2023 Biotech Outlook Report.

NEW! 2023 Life Science Outlook Report.

Start Here – Investing in Pharma

Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×