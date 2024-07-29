Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

China International Gold Congress Presentation

Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) is pleased to present its investor presentation.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Aurum Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksasx:auegold stocksgold explorationgold investingGold Investing
AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources


Many Peaks Minerals

June 2024 Quarterly Report

Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2024.

Horizon Minerals Limited

Board Approves Development of Boorara

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board has approved the Final Investment Decision for the development of the Boorara Gold Project.

"Quarterly results" written on stock board.

Newmont Reports Strong Q2 Financials Despite Production Challenges

Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) has reported strong financial gains in its Q2 2024 results despite operational challenges affecting gold production.

The US-based mining company produced 1.6 million attributable gold ounces and 477,000 gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc. Its gold production was down 4 percent from the previous quarter due to operational suspensions at Cerro Negro and Telfer.

Despite these setbacks, the company saw positive gains across the board.

Financially, Newmont generated US$1.4 billion in consolidated net cash from operating activities, an 80 percent increase from the previous quarter, and reported free cash flow of US$594 million in free cash flow. The company also reported an adjusted net income of US$834 million, translating to US$0.72 per share.

Nasdaq Stock Exchange building entry in New York.

Nova Minerals Completes NASDAQ IPO, Secures Growth Capital

Gold and critical minerals exploration company Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA,NASDAQ:NVA,NASDAQ:NVAWW) announced the closing of its underwritten NASDAQ initial public offering (IPO) of 475,000 units on July 26.

“A US listing has been our goal for a long time as the logical next step with our flagship Estelle Gold Project being a North American asset and an increasing US investor base,” Nova Minerals CEO Christopher Gerteisen said. “Now it’s a reality, and we believe this can be a catalyst to create further shareholder value through increased exposure and liquidity available in the US market.”

Each unit, priced at US$6.92, consists of one American Depositary Share (ADS) representing ordinary shares and one warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at US$7.266 per ADS for five years, and the ratio of ADS-to-ordinary-share is one to sixty (1:60).

The pricing was first announced on July 24, the same day that the ASDs and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols NVA and NVAWW respectively.

Green stock chart.

Gold, Silver and Markets Up on Shrinking PCE Data

Data from the US Bureau of Economic Statistics show that inflation continues to cool in the release of June’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index on Friday (July 26).

The report shows that the June PCE increased by 0.1 percent month-over-month over May, up slightly from May’s 0.0 growth. On an annualized basis the PCE increased 2.5 percent, down from the 2.6 percent year-over-year increase reported in May, both coming in line with expectations.

When it comes to prices, the Bureau indicated a 0.2 percent decrease in goods compared to May, but this was offset by a 0.2 percent increase in the price of services. As for the more volatile segments, food saw a 0.1 percent increase while energy prices fell by 2.1 percent.

Nova Minerals

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Nova Minerals Limited (Nova or the Company) (ASX: NVA, NASDAQ: NVA, NVAWW OTC: NVAAF, FSE: QM3) is pleased to announce the closing of its underwritten US NASDAQ public offering today of 475,000 units, with each unit consisting of one American Depositary Share representing ordinary shares (“ADS”) and one warrant, with an ADS-to-ordinary-share ratio of 1 to 60, at a price to the public of US$6.92 per unit, for gross proceeds of approximately US$3.3m (AUD$4.9m) before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

Aurum Resources
