China International Gold Congress Presentation
Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum or the Company) (ASX: AUE) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Aurum Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Aurum Resources
Investor Insights
Aurum Resources offers a compelling value proposition with a highly prospective gold asset in an emerging gold region and a cost-effective exploration strategy.
Overview
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE) is a mineral exploration company primarily focused on gold through its flagship Boundiali gold project located in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa.
Côte d'Ivoire's gold mining sector is experiencing significant growth and development, with several key projects contributing to the country's economic expansion. The overall gold mining sector in Côte d'Ivoire is supported by substantial investments in infrastructure and exploration.
Geopolitically, Côte d'Ivoire outperforms most developing countries in the world in political, legal, tax and operational risk metrics. Additionally, Côte d'Ivoire continues to make notable strides in its political stability and Absence of Violence and Terrorism Index.
Aurum is led by a board and management team with considerable experience and a track record of success in the mining industry and a history of creating shareholder value.
Company Highlights
- Aurum Resources is a precious metals company with exploration prospects in the same greenstone belt as the Syama (11.5 Moz), Sissingué (1.0 Moz), Tongon (5.0 Moz) and Kone Gold (4.5 Moz) deposits of West Africa.
- Upcoming catalysts include a maiden mineral resource estimate expected to be completed by the end of 2024. The company believes mineralization is open at depth and along strike and highlights the existence of numerous gold mineralization targets within the large land holding of Aurum’s Boundiali Gold Project.
- Aurum operates its own drill rigs, allowing the company to significantly reduce its exploration costs relative to peers.
- Management has a track record of creating value for shareholders from exploration through to project development, mine construction and gold production.
- Strong leverage to increasing gold prices that will benefit from a declining interest rate environment and rising global geopolitical risk factors.
- Well funded for greater than 12 months and over 100,000 metres diamond drilling programs and metallurgical study
Key Project: Boundali Gold Project
The Boundiali gold project in Cote d’Ivoire is located within the Boundiali Greenstone Belt, which hosts Resolute’s Syama gold operation (11.5 Moz) and the Tabakoroni deposit (1 Moz) in Mali. Neighbouring assets also include Barrick’s Tongon mine (5 Moz) and Montage Gold’s Kone project (4.5 Moz).
The Boundiali project area covers the underexplored southern extension of the Boundiali belt, where a highly deformed synclinal greenstone horizon traverses finer-grained basin sediments, and to the west, Tarkwaian clastic rocks lie in contact with a granitic margin. The project benefits from year-round road access and excellent infrastructure.The first stage of drilling at Boundiali occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 and the first quarter of 2024 for both the BM and BD tenements (BM1 and BM2; BD1, BD2 and BD3 targets) and was designed to test below-gold-in-soil anomalies oriented along NE trending structures. Having completed its initial exploration program, Aurum is now ramping up and undertaking a scout and step-back diamond drilling campaign with plans to increase its drilling fleet to include six rigs targeting a drilling rate of ~10,000 metres per month. The company expects to drill more than 45,000 metres of diamond core at Boundali to support an inaugural mineral resource estimate that is anticipated by the end of 2024.
Drilling costs are estimated at US$45 per metre, as Aurum owns all of its drilling rigs and employs its operators, representing a significant value proposition relative to peers who use commercial drilling companies that charge upwards of $200 per meter. The company believes there is potential for multi-million ounce gold resources to be defined with hundreds thousands meters of drilling over years within the Boundiali Gold Project’s land holding areas.
The Boundiali gold project comprises four contiguous granted licenses: PR0808 (80 percent interest), PR0893 (80 to 88 percent interest), PR414 (100 percent interest), and PR283 (70 percent interest). Historic exploration at PR0893 includes 93 AC drill holes and four RC holes. Airborne geophysical surveying, geological mapping and extensive soil sampling have also been performed at PR0893, while PR0808 has had 91 RC holes drilled for 6,229 metres along with geochemical analysis and modeling. Detailed geochemical sampling and drilling at PR414 revealed three strong gold anomalies and returned impressive high-grade results.
Management Team
Troy Flannery – Non-Executive Chairman
Troy Flannery has more than 25 years’ experience in the mining industry, including nine years in corporate and 17 years in senior mining engineering and project development roles. He has a degree in mining engineering, masters in finance, and first class mine managers certificate of competency. Flannery has performed non-executive director roles with numerous ASX listed companies and was the CEO of Abra Mining until October 2021. He has worked at numerous mining companies, mining consultancy and contractors, including BHP, Newcrest, Xstrata, St Barbara Mines and AMC Consultants.
Dr. Caigen Wang – Managing Director
Dr. Caigen Wang founded Tietto Minerals (ASX:TIE), where he led the company as managing director for 13 years through private exploration, ASX listing, gold resource definition, project study and mine building to become one of Africa’s newest gold producers at its Abujar gold mine in Côte d’Ivoire. He holds a bachelor, masters and PhD in mining engineering. He is a fellow of AusIMM and a chartered professional engineer of Institution of Engineer, Australia. Wang has 13 years of mining academic experience in China University of Mining and Technology, Western Australia School of Mine and University of Alberta, and over 20 years of practical experience in mining engineering and mineral exploration in Australia, China and Africa. Other professional experience includes senior technical and management roles in mining houses, including St. Barbara, Sons of Gwalia, BHP Billiton, China Goldmines PLC and others.
Mark Strizek – Executive Director
Mark Strizek has nearly 30 years’ experience in the resource industry, having worked as a geologist on various gold, base metal and technology metal projects. He brings invaluable geological, technical and development expertise to Aurum, most recently as an executive director at Tietto Minerals’, which progressed from an IPO to gold production at the Abujar gold project in West Africa. Strizek has worked as an executive with management and board responsibilities in exploration, feasibility, finance and development-ready assets across Australia, West Africa, Asia and Europe.
June 2024 Quarterly Report
Many Peaks Minerals Limited (ASX:MPK) (Many Peaks or the Company) is pleased to provide the Quarterly Activities Report for the period ending 30 June 2024.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Two successive transactions completed to acquire four highly prospective gold projects comprising 1,919km2 of land holdings in Côte d’Ivoire
- Ivorian acquisitions establish a pipeline of development opportunities for the Company, in a jurisdiction with a recent track record of gold discovery and production development
- Exploration activity initiated on both the Odienne and Baga projects within weeks following completion of each transaction
- Reporting of results from core drilling, auger sampling and surface geochemistry programmes anticipated in the coming weeks
Odienne Project, 758km2
- Results pending analyses for 1,069m of diamond core drilling and 7,741m of auger drilling sampling
- Recent drilling targets vast surface gold anomalism and follow-up drilling on 2023 success in air core drill results that returned;
- 12m @ 1.18g/t gold from 4m
- 12m @ 1.06g/t gold from 16m
- 8m @ 1.30g/t gold from 28m
- 4m @ 2.07g/t gold from 4m
- 16m @ 0.84g/t gold from 44m
- Drill targets located along trend from recent discovery drilling by Awalé Resources/Newmont joint venture Project on contiguous land holdings
- Ongoing exploration targeting the same high-strain corridor as Predictive’s 5.4Moz Au Bankan and Centamin’s 2.16Moz ABC Projects
Ferke Gold Project, 300km2
- Drilling with open mineralisation ready for follow-up, previously reported intercepts include;
- 47m @ 3.72g/t gold from surface
- 77.6m @ 2.33 g/t gold from 45.9m
- 91.1m @ 2.02 g/t gold from surface
- 45.3m @ 3.16g/t gold from 45.9m
- 12.5km gold-in-soil anomaly remaining undrilled outside a 1km segment hosting intercepts listed above
Baga Gold Project, 644km2
- Binding agreement completed securing the right to acquire 100% ownership
- Subsequent to reporting period, first surface geochemistry campaign completed, results pending analysis
- Recently granted exploration permits cover an underexplored area of structural complexity in the highly prospective Birimian gold terrane
Corporate
- $5.6 Million cash at hand as at 30 June 2024
- Firm commitments received for an additional $2,186,000 to be raised subject to shareholder approval
Figure 1 | Project Locations
During the quarter, the Company completed two separate transactions for the acquisition of four highly prospective gold projects including advanced stage projects in Côte d’Ivoire. This establishes a vast land holding comprising 1,919km2 across six (6) exploration permits within the Birimian Gold Terrain of West Africa, among the fasting growing regions of gold production and discovery over the past decade.
- During the reporting period, Many Peaks announced completion of a share sale agreement with Turaco Gold Ltd (Turaco) to consolidate a 100% ownership in CDI Holdings (Guernsey) Ltd (CDI Holdings). CDI Holdings is the holding company for a wholly-owned Ivorian subsidiary (PD-CI SARL) party to a joint venture with Gold Ivoire Minerals SARL (GIV Joint Venture) in Cote d’Ivoire in which PD-CI SARL has earned a 65% interest and the Company now retains an exclusive right to earn-in to an 85% interest by sole funding any project within four exploration permits in Cote d’Ivoire to feasibility study (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 8 May 2024).
- The Company also secured an exclusive right to acquire a 100% interest in Atlantic Resources CI SARL holding two (2) granted permits referred to as the Baga Gold Project totaling 644Km2 in eastern Cote d’Ivoire. (Refer to ASX Announcement dated 27 June 2024.)
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Many Peaks Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Board Approves Development of Boorara
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its Board has approved the Final Investment Decision for the development of the Boorara Gold Project.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Boorara Mining Services and Surface Ore Haulage contracts awarded to Hampton Transport Services Pty Ltd (“Hampton”) on competitive terms, with no mining contractor payments until first gold pour sold and funds received
- Horizon to provide management oversight and technical services support with the contractor undertaking the works
- All management, including the Site Senior Executive and Quarry Manager, and most technical roles have been filled
- Mobilisation commencing, with pre-production works undertaken in the first half of August, and mining commencing and ramping up thereafter
- Boorara is fully permitted with all statutory approvals in place for operations to commence
- Binding Ore Sale Agreement executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (“Paddington”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd, now unconditional, with all conditions precedent satisfied
- Independent Ore Reserve estimate of 1.24Mt at 1.24 g/t Au for 45.8 koz recovered at 92.5% metallurgical recovery
- Mining to occur over 14 months, with processing over 19 months with first gold pour expected in October 2024
- Boorara cashflow estimated to be A$30M at a A$3,600/oz gold price
Commenting on the development of Boorara, Managing Director and CEO Mr Grant Haywood said:1
“Mining at Boorara is a significant milestone for the Company and will make Horizon the newest gold producer in Australia. We take great pleasure in welcoming our new members of Horizon including our business partners Hampton Transport Services and the Norton Gold Fields team who will be processing Boorara ore at Paddington.
We are focussed on making Boorara a safe and efficient mining operation to create value through generating cash and the first step in sustainable gold production for Horizon. We are seeking to unlock the significant latent potential within our extensive portfolio of development assets which hosts a 1.8 million ounce Mineral Resource.
Following the resumption of production at Boorara, we aim to develop other projects in parallel to establish Horizon as a long-term, sustainable gold producer in a favourable gold price environment.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Newmont Reports Strong Q2 Financials Despite Production Challenges
Newmont (TSX:NGT,NYSE:NEM) has reported strong financial gains in its Q2 2024 results despite operational challenges affecting gold production.
The US-based mining company produced 1.6 million attributable gold ounces and 477,000 gold equivalent ounces from copper, silver, lead and zinc. Its gold production was down 4 percent from the previous quarter due to operational suspensions at Cerro Negro and Telfer.
Despite these setbacks, the company saw positive gains across the board.
Financially, Newmont generated US$1.4 billion in consolidated net cash from operating activities, an 80 percent increase from the previous quarter, and reported free cash flow of US$594 million in free cash flow. The company also reported an adjusted net income of US$834 million, translating to US$0.72 per share.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter stood at US$2 billion, while the firm’s balance sheet remains robust with US$2.6 billion in consolidated cash and US$6.8 billion in total liquidity.
Additionally, Newmont reported that since the release of its Q1 earnings report it has repurchased 5.7 million shares at an average price of US$43.34, totaling US$250 million, and reduced nominal debt by US$250 million.
Newmont anticipates a production increase in the latter half of the year, particularly in Q4, driven by higher grades and improved throughput at key sites.
“As we head into the second half of the year, we remain confident in our ability to continue executing on shareholder returns, meet our full year guidance and deliver on our commitments," Newmont President and CEO Tom Palmer commented on the quarterly performance.
Looking ahead, Newmont is committed to advancing its key expansion projects at Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North, Cadia Block Caves and Cerro Negro, while also progressing with its exploration activities to discover and develop new resources to sustain long-term production.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Nova Minerals Completes NASDAQ IPO, Secures Growth Capital
Gold and critical minerals exploration company Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA,NASDAQ:NVA,NASDAQ:NVAWW) announced the closing of its underwritten NASDAQ initial public offering (IPO) of 475,000 units on July 26.
“A US listing has been our goal for a long time as the logical next step with our flagship Estelle Gold Project being a North American asset and an increasing US investor base,” Nova Minerals CEO Christopher Gerteisen said. “Now it’s a reality, and we believe this can be a catalyst to create further shareholder value through increased exposure and liquidity available in the US market.”
Each unit, priced at US$6.92, consists of one American Depositary Share (ADS) representing ordinary shares and one warrant. Each whole warrant is exercisable at US$7.266 per ADS for five years, and the ratio of ADS-to-ordinary-share is one to sixty (1:60).
The pricing was first announced on July 24, the same day that the ASDs and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols NVA and NVAWW respectively.
Gross proceeds are approximated at US$3.3 million (AU$4.9 million), which Nova said it intends to use for resource and exploration field programs, feasibility studies and general working capital.
"The company is preparing a targeted drill program to commence shortly and continues with the critical technical studies required for the completion of a robust PFS as we progress along the path to production," Gerteisen said.
Situated in the Tintina Gold Belt in Alaska, US, the Estelle gold project contains multiple deposits across a 35 kilometer long mineralized corridor with more than 20 identified gold prospects. Estelle also hosts silver, copper and lead, as well as critical metals antimony, bismuth and tungsten.
Assuming that all steps proceed according to the projected schedule, the prefeasibility study is targeted for 2025, with a definitive feasibility the following year.
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Gold, Silver and Markets Up on Shrinking PCE Data
Data from the US Bureau of Economic Statistics show that inflation continues to cool in the release of June’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index on Friday (July 26).
The report shows that the June PCE increased by 0.1 percent month-over-month over May, up slightly from May’s 0.0 growth. On an annualized basis the PCE increased 2.5 percent, down from the 2.6 percent year-over-year increase reported in May, both coming in line with expectations.
When it comes to prices, the Bureau indicated a 0.2 percent decrease in goods compared to May, but this was offset by a 0.2 percent increase in the price of services. As for the more volatile segments, food saw a 0.1 percent increase while energy prices fell by 2.1 percent.
The economic analysis also showed a weakening in the growth of personal and disposable income, with both coming in up 0.2 percent month-over-month, down from May’s 0.4 percent monthly growth and below the 0.4 percent predicted by analysts.
How this will play into next week’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee is unknown. However, the PCE is the favored index for the Federal Reserve as it sets its key policy rates.
The broad consensus is the Fed is unlikely to make a change when it meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, but as inflation ticks closer to the 2 percent target set by the central bank, analysts suggest the chance of a cut in September has become stronger.
Gold and silver both rose by just over 0.5 percent as of 4 pm EDT, with gold moving to US$2,387 and silver rising to US$27.92. However, silver found resistance at the US$28 level, which it plunged below on Wednesday, July 24.
More broadly, equity markets all saw gains above 1 percent by the close of trading today, with the S&P 500 (INDEXSP:.INX) increasing to 5,459.09 points, the Nasdaq 100 (INDEXNASDAQ:.ENDX) climbing to 19,023.66 points and the Dow Jones Industrial Index (INDEXDJX:.DJI) rising to 40,589.34 points.
Securities Disclosure: I, Dean Belder, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO
Nova Minerals Limited (Nova or the Company) (ASX: NVA, NASDAQ: NVA, NVAWW OTC: NVAAF, FSE: QM3) is pleased to announce the closing of its underwritten US NASDAQ public offering today of 475,000 units, with each unit consisting of one American Depositary Share representing ordinary shares (“ADS”) and one warrant, with an ADS-to-ordinary-share ratio of 1 to 60, at a price to the public of US$6.92 per unit, for gross proceeds of approximately US$3.3m (AUD$4.9m) before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.
Each whole warrant is exercisable for one ADS at an exercise price of US$7.266 per ADS, and will be immediately exercisable upon issuance for a period of five years following the date of issuance. In addition, Nova has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 47,500 ADSs and/or an additional 47,500 warrants to cover over-allotments, if any until August 29, 2024.
The offering also included the purchase by the underwriters of 47,500 warrants in connection with the partial exercise by the underwriters of their over-allotment option.
The Company has issued a total of 28,500,000 ordinary fully paid shares to the depositary agent which will underlie the ADS.
The ADSs and warrants began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on July 24, 2024 under the symbols “NVA” and “NVAWW”, respectively.
Nova will also issue options (warrants) to the underwriters of the offer, as approved by shareholders at the general meeting held on 31 May 2024.
The Company intends to use the proceeds for resource and exploration field programs, feasibility studies, and general working capital.ThinkEquity is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
A registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-278695) relating to the public offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and became effective on July 23, 2024. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained from ThinkEquity, 17 State Street, 41st Floor, New York, New York 10004.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Nova CEO, Mr Christopher Gerteisen commented: “This marks a major milestone for the company and highlights the quality of our team who made it happen through countless hours of dedication and hard work. A US listing has been our goal for a long time as the logical next step with our flagship Estelle Gold Project being a North American asset and an increasing US investor base. Now it’s a reality, and we believe this can be a catalyst to create further shareholder value through increased exposure and liquidity available in the US market. The company is preparing a targeted drill program to commence shortly and continues with the critical technical studies required for the completion of a robust PFS as we progress along the path to production.”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Nova Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
