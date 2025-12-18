The Conversation (0)
December 18, 2025
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced More high grade gold intercepts at BMT3 in Boundiali
04 September
Aurum Resources
11 December
Aurum Returns High Grade Gold Intercepts at Tchaga, Napié Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire
Aurum Resources (ASX: AUE, “Aurum” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce encouraging, broad gold intercepts from its ongoing 30,000m drilling program at the 0.87Moz Napié Gold Project1 in Côte d'Ivoire. The drill program is designed to grow Mineral Resources at Napié and has successfully confirmed multiple shallow, open-pitable gold intercepts from 18 holes drilled for 5,479m at the Tchaga... Keep Reading...
27 November
Aurum Completes $22.98M Montage Share Sale
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share saleDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 November
Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 November
Aurum Hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t Gold from Outside BDT2 Resources
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resourcesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16h
iMetal Resources Completes Flow-Through Financing
iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company) announces that has closed its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") of flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit"). In connection with closing, the Company has issued 4,160,777 FT Units, at a... Keep Reading...
17 December
Inside West Africa’s Expanding Gold Exploration and Investment Landscape
Faced with declining reserves in mature mining jurisdictions, gold producers and explorers are shifting their attention toward regions offering scale, geological upside and room for new discoveries. West Africa is increasingly filling that role. Stretching from Senegal to Ghana, the region has... Keep Reading...
17 December
Mount Hope Mining Eyes Maiden Resource at Mount Solitary Prospect in the New Year
Mount Hope Mining (ASX:MHM) CEO Fergus Kiley said the company is on track to deliver a maiden resource for the Mount Solitary prospect within its flagship Mount Hope project in New South Wales, following the current drilling program.“If we continue to find more gold, then we'll continue to... Keep Reading...
17 December
Walker Lane Announces Shares for Debt Issuance
TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CMB) (Frankfurt: ZM5P) ("CMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has settled and extinguished $77,600 of outstanding debt (the "Debt") through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Shares"). In accordance with the... Keep Reading...
16 December
Forge Resources Intersects 3.4 g/t Gold over 44.75 Metres, and 800 Metre Step-Out Discovers 1.04 g/t Gold over 55.52 Metres at Alotta, Yukon
Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce full gold assay results from drill hole ALT-25-012 at the Payoff Zone intersecting 3.4 g/t gold over 44.75 metres from 256.23 metres and discovery results from hole ALT-25-013 at the... Keep Reading...
