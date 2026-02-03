Harvest Gold Meets 2025 Mosseau Exploration Expenditure Obligation Pursuant To Its Mosseau Mineral Agreement With Vior Gold Corporation Inc.

Harvest Gold Corporation

Vancouver, British Columbia - February 3, 2026 ‑ TheNewswire Harvest Gold Corporation (TSXV: HVG,OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has met the required exploration expenditure obligation of $1,250,000 through its 2025 exploration program in the Northern and Central portion of the Mosseau property, its flagship property in the Urban Barry Belt in Quebec's Abitibi region.

Harvest Gold President and CEO, Rick Mark, states: "We have come a long way in the last 18 months and are now in an excellent position to meet our first ownership target of attaining 80% of Mosseau. That now requires only $1,500,000 in further exploration expenditures in the next two-year period with the same annual cash and share issuances. Importantly, for our shareholders to know, at that point we have the option to buy the last 20% of Mosseau for a $1,500,000 payment."

The Mosseau property spans 147 claims totaling 7265.88 hectares (72.66 km2), which includes a 17.7 km long gold-bearing structure running through the length of the property. Mosseau adjoins the Urban Barry Greenstone Belt of the Abitibi Region of Quebec.

The Urban Barry property is located in the Ralleau and Wilson townships in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay/Abitibi region of Quebec.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on exploring for near-surface gold deposits and copper-gold porphyry deposits in politically stable mining jurisdictions. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold has three active gold projects focused in the Urban Barry area, totalling 377 claims covering 20,016.87 ha, located approximately 45-70 km west of Gold Fields Limited's - Windfall Deposit (Figure 5).

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Mosseau Gold Project straddles the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay and Abitibi territories.  Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

Harvest Gold's three properties, Mosseau, Urban-Barry and LaBelle, together cover over 50 km of favorable strike along mineralized shear zones.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark
President and CEO
Harvest Gold Corporation

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata
@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

