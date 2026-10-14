Chase Brings AI Fraud-Fighting Advice to Consumers at 700 Chase Branches Nationwide

National Cybersecurity Awareness Month event equips consumers, students and small business owners with practical steps to spot AI-enabled scams and protect their money and personal information

Chase today brought practical fraud and cybersecurity guidance to communities nationwide through a live event streamed to approximately 700 branches, helping individuals, families, students and small business owners recognize increasingly convincing AI-enabled scams and take immediate steps to protect themselves.

The event reflects Chase's continued expansion of in-branch and digital education and builds on the firm's longstanding work to help consumers navigate fraud and scams through education, awareness and community-based programming. Through its financial health initiatives, the firm has served more than 1 million customers and continues to host more than 1,000 fraud and scam prevention workshops annually across the country.

Hosted at JPMorganChase's Mid-Atlantic Regional Headquarters in Washington, D.C., the event focused on three priorities: spotting AI-enabled impersonation and money-movement scams, strengthening everyday cyber defenses, and protecting personal and financial information when using AI tools.

The panel brought together Michelle Singletary, personal finance columnist for The Washington Post; Pat Opet, Global Chief Information Security Officer at JPMorganChase; and Brett Leatherman, FBI Assistant Director, Cyber Division; and was moderated by Darius Kingsley, Head of Consumer Fraud and Scam Prevention at Chase.

"AI is making scams harder to spot, but the best response is still simple: slow down, verify the request using a contact you trust and report anything suspicious," Kingsley said.

Raising The Stakes for American Households and Businesses

Scams are hitting Americans at record levels, affecting more than 15 million people last year and driving at least $68 billion in reported losses . Because these crimes are chronically underreported, the true toll may be as high as $200 billion. Chase Consumer Bank CEO Jennifer Roberts has called for a coordinated response across government, industry, nonprofits and law enforcement at every stage of the scam lifecycle.

The discussion was designed to support that full lifecycle approach, pairing law enforcement perspective on criminal tactics with industry expertise on prevention — so consumers can recognize red flags earlier and stop scams before money moves.

Practical Guidance to Spot Red Flags and Protect Information

During the broadcast, panelists discussed how criminals use AI to strengthen impersonation and money-movement scams, the psychological tactics that create urgency and trust, practical cybersecurity habits for households and small businesses, and the information consumers should avoid sharing with public or unapproved AI tools.

For young adults, the speakers emphasized pausing before responding to urgent requests delivered through text, social media, email or gaming platforms; independently confirming who is contacting them; and never sharing passwords, one-time codes or sensitive financial information. Students from local schools were invited to attend the program in person, helping extend practical fraud-prevention education to a generation that regularly navigates new apps, digital payments and AI tools.

"Sophisticated technology is now more accessible, making it easier for scammers to target everyday Americans. Sharing knowledge across our customer network can help people prepare for scams, recognize them when they occur and rely on trusted channels to verify financial requests. At Chase, we're also working to make it harder for scammers to succeed, partnering with law enforcement including the FBI and peers across industry to disrupt cyber attackers, scammers and fraudsters," said Opet.

The program was part of Chase's Cybersecurity Awareness Month efforts to help consumers—including young adults—and small business owners build simple, repeatable habits to reduce fraud and cyber risk. Additional fraud- and scam-prevention resources are available at Chase.com/Security .

About Chase
Chase is the consumer and small business brand of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with operations worldwide, assets of $5.1 trillion and $372 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026. Chase serves more than 88 million consumers and 7.8 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: 5,100 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, 14,300 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

Iba Reller: iba.reller@jpmorgan.com
Justin Page: justin.k.page@jpmchase.com

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