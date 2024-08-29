Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Falco Announces Creation of Technical and Strategic Committees With Glencore Canada Corporation

Exploration Agreement with English River First Nation Signed and Changes to Board of Directors

Element79 Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market

Sale of JWD Iron Ore Mining Rights

Bold Ventures Closes Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

RAD Increases Ownership in Radiopharm Ventures to 75%

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Anax Metals Limited

ANX:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Black Swan Graphene

SWAN:CC

Beyond Lithium

BY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Oil & Gas Outlook Report

Start Here – Investing in Esports

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T2 2024

Charbone Hydrogene Annonce Les Resultats Financiers T2 2024

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 29 août 2024 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, est heureuse d'annoncer les résultats financiers et opérationnels pour les périodes de 3 et 6 mois se terminant le 30 juin 2024.

Les progrès continuent de se refléter à la fois dans les états financiers de fin de trimestre 2024 et dans l'avancement des projets, alors que les plans prioritaires de Charbone visant à commencer à produire de l'hydrogène vert au cours du second semestre 2024 demeurent sur la bonne voie.

FAITS SAILLANTS T2 2024 :

  • Les dépenses ont diminué de 19% à 1 243 876 $ dans la période de six mois se terminant le 30 juin 2024 comparativement à 1 536 019 $ dans la période de six mois se terminant le 30 juin 2023 (recentrage des activités et resserrement des frais généraux et administratifs).

  • Les revenus ont augmenté de 48% pour atteindre 182 143 $ dans la période de six mois se terminant le 30 juin 2024, contre 123 391 $ dans la période de six mois se terminant le 30 juin 2023 (générés par l'acquisition de Wolf River le 1 er décembre 2022).

  • La Société a clôturé un financement privé pour un produit brut s'élevant à 849,622 $, des unités pour le règlement de dettes de 352 214 $ et l'exercice de bons de souscription/options pour 245 878 $ ;

  • La Société a également reçu un montant supplémentaire de 100 000 $ en 2024 de Finexcorp en débentures convertibles garanties à un prix réputé de 0,10 $ et convenu d'une prolongation de la date d'échéance des débentures convertibles garanties à 14 % (maintenant à 12 %) de 1,2 million de dollars canadiens qui ont été émises par la Société, réduisant considérablement les passifs à court terme et avec de meilleures conditions ; et

  • La Société a fait l'acquisitions d'équipement de stockage d'hydrogène et a augmenté la capacité de son électrolyseur de Sorel-Tracy à 1,75 MW.

Situé près de Montréal, au Québec, son projet d'hydrogène vert à Sorel-Tracy, servira d'installation phare de la Société, donnant à Charbone l'avantage du premier arrivé avec la production débutant plus tard cette année.

"L es efforts de la direction pour consolider et renforcer notre bilan ont été ciblés et délibérés. Nous avons réalisé d'importants progrès en matière de réduction des coûts au cours des derniers mois, tout en poursuivant nos plans à court terme visant à mettre en place un réseau d'usines de production d'hydrogène vert en Amérique du Nord , a déclaré Benoit Veilleux, Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif de Charbone. " Les récentes discussions avec les partenaires stratégiques avancent bien pour aider à exploiter le potentiel de croissance de Charbone avec nos partenaires financiers et investisseurs, et l'équipe se sent soutenue et avance sur tous les fronts . "


Click Image To View Full Size


Click Image To View Full Size

Unités pour règlement de dettes

À la suite de son communiqué de presse daté du 22 mai 2024 annonçant la clôture d'unités pour règlement de dettes pour un total de 302 213 $ de dettes de fournisseurs, la Société est heureuse d'annoncer qu'elle a reçu toutes les approbations de la Bourse de croissance TSX pour émettre les actions et les bons de souscription et peut confirmer le règlement des dettes. De plus, la nature des services fournis était de 222 213 pour frais de comptabilité, 40 000 $ pour des frais juridiques et de 40 000 $ pour des travaux de consultation.

À propos de Charbone Hydrogène Corporation

Charbone est un groupe intégré de production d'hydrogène vert axé sur le déploiement d'un réseau nord-américain d'usines de production. En utilisant des énergies renouvelables pour produire des molécules de dihydrogène (H2) et des solutions écoénergétiques et respectueuses de l'environnement aux utilisateurs industriels, institutionnels, commerciaux et de la mobilité future, Charbone prévoit déployer et livrer des usines de production d'hydrogène vert aux États-Unis et au Canada d'ici 2024, et 14 usines supplémentaires sont prévues d'ici 2030. Charbone est la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert avec ses actions ordinaires se négociant sur la Bourse de croissance TSX (TSXV: CH); les marchés OTC (OTCQB: CHHYF); et la Bourse de Francfort (FSE: K47). Pour plus d'information, merci de visiter www.charbone.com .

Énoncés prospectifs

Le présent communiqué de presse contient des énoncés qui constituent de « l'information prospective » au sens des lois canadiennes sur les valeurs mobilières (« déclarations prospectives »). Ces déclarations prospectives sont souvent identifiées par des mots tels que « a l'intention », « anticipe », « s'attend à », « croit », « planifie », « probable », ou des mots similaires. Les déclarations prospectives reflètent les attentes, estimations ou projections respectives de la direction de Charbone concernant les résultats ou événements futurs, sur la base des opinions, hypothèses et estimations considérées comme raisonnables par la direction à la date à laquelle les déclarations sont faites. Bien que Charbone estime que les attentes exprimées dans les déclarations prospectives sont raisonnables, les déclarations prospectives comportent des risques et des incertitudes, et il ne faut pas se fier indûment aux déclarations prospectives, car des facteurs inconnus ou imprévisibles pourraient faire en sorte que les résultats réels soient sensiblement différents de ceux exprimés dans les déclarations prospectives. Des risques et des incertitudes liés aux activités de Charbone peuvent avoir une incidence sur les déclarations prospectives. Ces risques, incertitudes et hypothèses comprennent, sans s'y limiter, ceux décrits à la rubrique « Facteurs de risque » dans la déclaration de changement à l'inscription de la Société datée du 31 mars 2022, qui peut être consultée sur SEDAR à l'adresse www.sedar.com; ils pourraient faire en sorte que les événements ou les résultats réels diffèrent sensiblement de ceux prévus dans les déclarations prospectives.

Sauf si les lois sur les valeurs mobilières applicables l'exigent, Charbone ne s'engage pas à mettre à jour ni à réviser les déclarations prospectives.

Ni la Bourse de croissance TSX ni son fournisseur de services de réglementation (tel que ce terme est défini dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'acceptent de responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.

Contacts

Pour de plus amples informations, veuillez contacter :

Dave B. G agnon

Chef de la direction et président du conseil d'administration

Corporation Charbone Hydrogène

Téléphone bureau: +1 438 844-7170

Courriel: dg@charbone.com

Daniel Charette

Chef de l'exploitation

Corporation Charbone Hydrogène

Téléphone bureau : +1 438 800-4946

Courriel: dc@charbone.com

Benoit Veilleux

Chef de la direction financière et secrétaire corporatif

Corporation Charbone Hydrogène

Téléphone bureau: +1 438 800-4991

Courriel: bv@charbone.com

 

Copyright (c) 2024 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone HydrogenCH:CCTSXV:CHOil and Gas Investing
CH:CC
Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Charbone Hydrogen

Charbone Hydrogen


Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

Charbone Hydrogen Announces Q2 2024 Financial Results

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, August 29, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH;

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

Charbone Hydrogen Secures Key Transport Infrastructure for Green Hydrogen Delivery from Flagship Quebec Production Facility

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation


News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene securise une infrastructure de transport cle pour la livraison d'hydrogene vert a partir d'une usine de production phare au Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard (Québec), le 24 juillet 2024 TheNewswire CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société d'Amérique du Nord cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert, a annoncé aujourd'hui l'arrivée de sa première remorque tubulaire qui sera utilisée pour le transport et la livraison en vrac de l'hydrogène vert comprimé, produit à partir du projet phare de la société de la ville de Sorel-Tracy, au Québec, aux client locaux et nationaux.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

Charbone Hydrogene selectionne pour presenter au webinaire pre-evenement de World Electrolysis North America : Developpement de l'hydrogene electrolytique en Amerique du Nord

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

CHARBONE Hydrogen Selected to Present at World Electrolysis North America Pre-Event Webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, July 16, 2024 TheNewswire Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), North America's only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming World Electrolysis North America free webinar: Scaling Up Electrolytic Hydrogen in North America on July 17, 2024 at 1:00 PM EDT.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Operations Update

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an operational update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Taroom Trough Coals Flowed for First Time - Updated

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) lodged an ASX release on 23 August 2024. The release has now been updated.

The release updates include:

  • Page 2 updated to include:
    • Reference to Appendix 1
    • In paragraph 3, noting that “it is Elixir’s understanding that
    • Footnote to support paragraph 3
  • Page 3 updated to include a reference to Appendix 2
  • Page 4 (MD’s quote) to include a reference to Appendix 3
  • Appendices 1, 2 and 3 added.

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Taroom Trough Deep Coals Flowed for First Time

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR)

Daydream-2 Stimulation Program Successfully Concluded

Elixir Energy Limited (“Elixir” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the Daydream-2 well in its 100% owned Project Grandis in Queensland’s Taroom Trough.

Keep reading...Show less
Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Announces Filing of Q2 2024 Financial Results and Provides Operations Update

Helium Evolution Incorporated (TSXV:HEVI) (" HEVI " or the " Company "), a Canadian-based helium exploration company focused on developing assets in southern Saskatchewan, announces the filing of the Company's interim condensed financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 (the " Q2 Report ").

Complete details of the Q2 Report are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca , and on HEVI's website .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Hydrogen gas tank at renewable energy production facility.

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in Hydrogen? (Updated 2024)

Solar, wind and nuclear get a lot of press when it comes to clean energy sources, but what about hydrogen?

More powerful hurricanes, fiercer fire seasons and deadlier floods have spurred a much wider worldwide push toward decarbonization. As a result, governments and industry leaders have committed to adopting rigorous carbon emission reduction targets for 2050. Amidst this backdrop, the market for hydrogen as a strategic commodity in the transition to a cleaner global economy is taking shape.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has called hydrogen “an increasingly important piece of the net zero emissions by 2050 puzzle.” This is especially true for the sectors of the economy that have proven to be the hardest to decarbonize, including heavy industry, long-distance transport, shipping and aviation.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Charbone Hydrogen
Sign up to get your FREE

Charbone Hydrogen Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Related News

Critical Metals Investing

West High Yield Resources Ltd. Announces Mine Permit Update, Corporate Update, and Private Placement Offering

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Court Sanction of Scheme of Arrangement

Energy Investing

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES ANNOUNCES Q2 2024 RESULTS INCLUDING RECORD ROYALTY PRODUCTION & ROYALTY REVENUE

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Expands Land Holdings by Adding a Copper Project in Northern Central British Columbia

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Corporate Update

Base Metals Investing

Aston Bay Announces Initiation of Airborne MobileMT Geophysical Survey and Expanded Claims Holdings at the High-Grade Copper-Silver Epworth Project, Nunavut, Canada

Energy Investing

Nuclear Fuels Summarizes Initial Kaycee Uranium Project Drill Program; Commences Expanded 2024 Program

×