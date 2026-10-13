Patrick Morris: Invest in Canada, Give More, Pay Less Tax

Patrick Morris explains how CFX Canada is working to modernize flow-through investing and charitable giving, emphasizing the importance of connecting accredited Canadian investors with resource companies working to extract the country's mineral wealth.

"Flow through is one of Canada's best incentives for encouraging Canadians to put their investment dollars to work here at home," he said during the interview.

"So it's Canadian capital supporting Canadian resources and Canadian jobs."

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.