Patrick Morris: Invest in Canada, Give More, Pay Less Tax
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
"Canada needs investments in its critical mineral resources. I think we need to show our strength to our neighbors," said Patrick Morris of CFX Canada.
Patrick Morris explains how CFX Canada is working to modernize flow-through investing and charitable giving, emphasizing the importance of connecting accredited Canadian investors with resource companies working to extract the country's mineral wealth.
"Flow through is one of Canada's best incentives for encouraging Canadians to put their investment dollars to work here at home," he said during the interview.
"So it's Canadian capital supporting Canadian resources and Canadian jobs."
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.