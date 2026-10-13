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Patrick Morris: Invest in Canada, Give More, Pay Less Taxplay icon
Resource Investing

Patrick Morris: Invest in Canada, Give More, Pay Less Tax

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Oct 13, 2026 09:00PM

"Canada needs investments in its critical mineral resources. I think we need to show our strength to our neighbors," said Patrick Morris of CFX Canada.

Patrick Morris explains how CFX Canada is working to modernize flow-through investing and charitable giving, emphasizing the importance of connecting accredited Canadian investors with resource companies working to extract the country's mineral wealth.

"Flow through is one of Canada's best incentives for encouraging Canadians to put their investment dollars to work here at home," he said during the interview.

"So it's Canadian capital supporting Canadian resources and Canadian jobs."

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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GoldInxs CEO Nick Michael. play icon
Gold Investing

GoldInxs Targets Blackwater-Style Potential at Fishpot in Central BC

Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 07, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

"The best place to find a new mine is right next to an existing mine."

GoldInxs Mining (TSXV:INXS,OTCQB:INXGF) President and CEO Nick Michael says that idea is why the company is exploring its flagship Fishpot property in Central BC.

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Colorado, Michael said Fishpot is in the same mineral belt as Artemis Gold's (TSXV:ARTG,OTCQX:ARGTF) Blackwater mine and Evolution Mining's (ASX:EVN,OTCPL:CAHPF) optioned Clisbako property.

The company says only 378 meters in two holes have been drilled historically on the 5,509 hectare property. Since acquiring Fishpot, GoldInxs has built a geologic model using geophysics, geochemistry, airborne magnetics and a recently completed 3D induced polarization survey.

Michael said a drill program of about 2,000 meters will start in October.

"Success for us would be a 2,000 meter drilling program that's completed, that proves that we have continuous mineralization at depth and also validates our geologic model as it stands today," he said.

He described the company's approach as "targeting first and drilling second."

"We're not drilling looking for a great intercept that we can quickly go out and broadcast to the world," Michael said. "What we are interested in instead is collecting information, valuable information, and learning about this deposit."

Watch the full interview with GoldInxs President and CEO Nick Michael above.

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Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 06, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Don Durrett of GoldStockData.com shares his updated gold and silver price outlook, as well as how his portfolio is focused given the current environment.

"You have this unbelievable opportunity here — the leverage is just somewhat crazy," he said.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 06, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

Domestic Metals (TSXV:DMCU,OTCQB:DMCUF,FWB:03E0) President and CEO Gordon Neal discussed the drill program now underway at the Smart Creek project in Montana.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek, Neal emphasized that Rio Tinto's (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) best hole at Smart Creek returned 109.73 meters at 0.75 percent copper.

The company is drilling at an angle to test its interpretation that the mineralization is a dipping structure.

Domestic Metals is earning up to a 60 percent interest in the project through an option agreement with Rio Tinto.

Watch the full interview with Domestic Metals President and CEO Gord Neal above.

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Stillwater Critical Minerals’ Maiden Indicated Resource Marks Shift from Growth to Upgrading

Gabrielle De La Cruz
By Gabrielle De La CruzOct 06, 2026
Gabrielle De La Cruz
Gabbie graduated with a journalism degree from Colegio de San Juan de Letran - Manila and has produced articles on a variety of topics, such as infrastructure, business and technology. Her creative portfolio includes written work on architecture, art and design. Gabbie covers the Australian market for the Investing News Network, focusing on the mining sector.

When not in front of her desk, she is out scanning through vinyl records, exploring the international coffee culture and fighting for queer rights.
See Full Bio

Stillwater Critical Minerals (TSXV:PGE,OTCQB:PGEZF) President and CEO Michael Rowley announced that the company upgraded the mineral resource for its flagship Stillwater West project.

The company's August 2026 mineral resource estimate more than doubles the inferred resource and adds a maiden indicated resource of 29.4 million tonnes grading 0.38 percent total nickel equivalent. The inferred resource totals 805.1 million tonnes grading 0.34 percent total nickel equivalent.

"The model is working," Rowley said at the Precious Metals Summit in Beaver Creek. Next, the company plans to convert inferred pounds and ounces to indicated and build out metallurgy, engineering and community studies.

Rowley said the polymetallic mix of nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum-group metals, gold and chromium gives the company flexibility through commodities cycles. He added that strategic investor Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTCPL:GLCNF) has "written three checks in three years."

Watch the full interview with Stillwater Critical Minerals President and CEO Michael Rowley above.

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Charlotte McLeod
By Charlotte McLeodOct 05, 2026
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Ronald-Peter Stoeferle of Incrementum shares his thoughts on gold, identifying several price triggers that he believes will drive the yellow metal higher.

Those include a change in messaging from the US Federal Reserve and a US dollar bear market.

"I think we've got still two, three, four good years ahead," said Stoeferle.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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