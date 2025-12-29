Centurion Minerals: Advancing a High-potential Gold Project in the Heart of the Abitibi Region

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN) is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing precious metals projects across the Americas.
The company’s strategy targets high-quality, early-stage gold assets, advancing them through systematic exploration to define drill-ready targets and unlock the discovery potential of its three core properties: Newman, Noseworthy, and Hepburn. Located near major operations and recent discoveries, these claims benefit from excellent infrastructure, year-round road access, and proximity to proven mineralized structural corridors. Centurion aims to create shareholder value through focused geophysics, ground-truthing, and drilling programs designed to reveal new high-grade zones, while also exploring opportunities to acquire complementary gold assets across the Americas.
Supported by a leadership team with decades of experience in exploration, geology, corporate finance, and project development, Centurion is well positioned to capitalize on robust gold market fundamentals and renewed investor interest in junior explorers. With a low current valuation and an active work program, the company offers leverage to both exploration success and broader trends in the gold sector.
Company Highlights
- Highly prospective gold project in a world-class district located in the central north Abitibi greenstone belt, adjacent to major deposits and producing mines including Hecla Mining’s (NYSE:HL) Casa Berardi mine and Agnico Eagle’s (TSX:AEM) Detour Lake operations.
- Exceptional closeology advantage, with its Casa Berardi West project situated just 12 km from AMEX Exploration’s (TSXV:AMX) 1.6 Moz “Perron” discovery and along the same structural corridors that have produced multi-million-ounce deposits.
- Significant historic drilling across the three claim groups, including results up to 38 g/t gold and multiple intervals indicating gold-bearing iron formations and shear zones.
- Clear exploration strategy including historic data compilation, geophysical surveys, target generation and a planned program to define new mineralized zones.
- Experienced management and technical team with decades of experience in mineral exploration, and international corporate finance, enhances the potential of uncovering additional exploration opportunities.
- Low market capitalization and recently reactivated corporate structure, offering investors a low entry point ahead of meaningful upside catalysts.
CTN:CC
22 December
Centurion Minerals
Advancing a high-potential gold project in the heart of the Canadian Abitibi region.
15 December
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Provides Status Report of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") provides this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203").The Company previously announced on November... Keep Reading...
08 December
Centurion Announces Extension of Private Placement
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") wishes to announce that, further to its news releases dated October 22, 2025, and November 14, 2025, the Company intends to extend the closing of a second tranche of its non-brokered private placement.The Company announced a... Keep Reading...
01 December
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission, as principal regulator, has granted the Company a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"). As previously announced on November 14, 2025 and further clarified on... Keep Reading...
27 November
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Clarifies Late Filing of Annual Financial Statements and MD&A
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion" or the "Company") announces that further to its November 14, 2025 news release regarding its application to the British Columbia Securities Commission (as its Principal Regulator) for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO"), the Company wishes... Keep Reading...
25 April 2024
Centurion Reports Results of AGM
Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that shareholders approved all proposed management resolutions at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held April 25, 2024. Below are the approved resolutions:The number of Directors for the Company was set at three;The... Keep Reading...
2h
Centurion Minerals: Abitibi's Gold Gem
Centurion Minerals (TSXV:CTN) is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt. The company offers investors an early-stage entry point into a strategically located gold exploration company positioned within one of North America’s most prolific and active... Keep Reading...
4h
What Was the Highest Price for Gold?
Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
26 December
Rick Rule, Ed Steer, Vince Lanci and More — Our Top 5 Interviews of the Year
2025 was a breakout year for gold and silver, and throughout its twists and turns the Investing News Network (INN) turned to experts for help navigating the markets.The INN team spoke with dozens of industry insiders over the course of the year, spending time with seasoned professionals who can... Keep Reading...
