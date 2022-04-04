CAT Strategic Metals Corporation announces that it has completed the 7-hole diamond drilling campaign on its Burntland property in New Brunswick, and the core processing is completed. 904m of the total 1416m drilled were sampled and are currently being processed to be assayed at the ALS laboratory in Vancouver. Patrick Laforest, P.Geo, the Company's field project manager and designated QCQA geologist stated, "The ...

CAT:CNX