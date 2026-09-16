Cashu Research Initiates Coverage on K2 Gold Corporation

Cashu Research Initiates Coverage on K2 Gold Corporation

Mojave drilling returns 39.62m at 5.35 g/t and 27.43m at 4.08 g/t gold as K2 advances a fully permitted and funded 14,000-metre campaign in California

Cashu Research today initiated coverage on K2 Gold Corporation (TSXV: KTO,OTC:KTGDF) (OTCQX: KTGDF), focused on the company's 100%-owned Mojave Project in Inyo County, California.

Read the full report: https://research.cashugroup.com/research-reports/k2-gold-corp-tsxv-kto

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12720/314393_c3b735fa341f4a91_001full_500.jpg

Cashu Research Initiates Coverage on K2 Gold (TSXV: KTO,OTC:KTGDF)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/12720/314393_c3b735fa341f4a91_001full.jpg

The report incorporates K2 Gold's August 18 and September 9, 2026 Dragonfly drill results from the company's largest drill program at Mojave to date. As of September 9, K2 had completed 23 holes for 4,182 metres of a fully permitted and funded 14,000-metre campaign, with results from 16 additional holes pending and drilling underway at the Newmont Zone. The full Cashu Research report is available free at research.cashugroup.com.

High-grade oxide gold from two pads

K2 reported 39.62 metres at 5.35 g/t gold in hole DF26-020, including 25.91 metres at 7.14 g/t gold, from a completely oxidised interval beginning at 51.82 metres downhole. The company also reported 10.67 metres at 7.75 g/t gold from 16.76 metres in DF26-019 and 18.29 metres at 3.77 g/t gold in DF26-018.

Those first three holes were drilled from site DF-A, approximately 40 metres north of K2's 2020 discovery hole, into previously untested ground.

On September 9, K2 reported four additional holes from site DF-F, approximately 40 metres west of the 2020 discovery hole. DF26-023 returned 27.43 metres at 4.08 g/t gold, including 15.24 metres at 5.30 g/t; DF26-021 returned 32.01 metres at 2.02 g/t; DF26-022 returned 33.53 metres at 1.63 g/t; and DF26-024 returned 3.05 metres at 17.55 g/t followed by 28.95 metres at 2.03 g/t.

All seven reported 2026 Dragonfly holes have intersected high-grade oxide gold. Reported widths are drilled widths; K2 has stated that true widths are not yet known.

Why Mojave stands out

Cashu Research's report focuses on three features of the current program:

  • Oxide mineralisation near surface. The Dragonfly intercepts are oxidised and begin close to surface. K2 has not yet published metallurgical testwork.
  • A major exploration permit is in place. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management issued a Record of Decision in early 2026 authorising drilling from up to 22 sites.
  • The program is funded. K2 reported more than C$27 million in cash as at August 18, 2026, no warrants outstanding and a C$9.8 million 2026 budget.

K2's current program contemplates approximately 14,000 metres of drilling across Mojave. The Eastside Gold Trend extends for more than 6.5 kilometres and includes Dragonfly, the undrilled Gold Valley target and the Newmont Zone.

What comes next for K2 Gold

The report identifies upcoming drill results as the principal near-term catalyst. As of September 9, eight Dragonfly holes from pads DF-G, DF-M and DF-A were pending assay, while eight holes had been completed at the Newmont Zone with assays pending. Cashu Research is watching:

  • additional assays from eight Dragonfly holes;
  • results from eight holes drilled at the Newmont Zone;
  • continuity of grade and mineralised widths away from the discovery area;
  • further Dragonfly drilling; and
  • future metallurgical work.

The Newmont Zone was previously tested by Newmont Exploration and BHP Minerals. Historical drilling includes hole NM20-011, which returned 1.64 g/t gold over 41.15 metres.

The broader Mojave thesis remains early-stage. The project currently has no mineral resource or reserve, true widths remain unknown and metallurgy has not yet been established. Permitting a future mine in California would also require a separate and substantially more extensive process than the current exploration approvals.

Read the full report: https://research.cashugroup.com/research-reports/k2-gold-corp-tsxv-kto

The complete Cashu Research initiation report includes the investment thesis, drill summary, valuation framework, risk analysis and full disclosures and is available free of charge at research.cashugroup.com.

About Cashu Research

Cashu Research is the equity research division of Cashu Group, publishing research on publicly listed resource companies for retail, professional and institutional investors.

Cashu Research is a Corporate Authorised Representative (AR No. 001318029) of Adviser Solutions Group Pty Ltd (AFSL 485946).

About K2 Gold Corporation

K2 Gold Corporation (TSXV: KTO,OTC:KTGDF) (OTCQX: KTGDF) is an exploration company advancing the 100%-owned Mojave gold project in Inyo County, California, together with the Si2 project in Nevada and the Wels and Wolf projects in Yukon. Further information is available at k2gold.com.

Disclosure

This is paid research. Cashu Research and/or Cashu Group receives compensation from K2 Gold Corporation in connection with research, investor awareness and related services and therefore has a material commercial relationship with the company.

This release is a summary only. Readers should review the full Cashu Research report for compensation, conflicts, methodology, risk and regulatory disclosures, and K2 Gold's public filings before making any investment decision. Cashu Research provides general financial product advice only, without reference to any reader's objectives, financial situation or needs. K2 Gold is a pre-resource exploration company and its securities carry a high risk of loss.

Media & Research Contact
Samuel Boltruczyk
VP Media & Investor Relations (North America)
Cashu Group
sam@cashugroup.com

Fox Slotemaker
Research Manager
Cashu Research
research@cashugroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314393

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

k2 gold corporationKTO:CCtsxv:ktogold investing
KTO:CC
The Conversation (0)
K2 Gold Corporation

K2 Gold Corporation

Keep Reading...
Peruvian Metals Corp. Commences Underground Development to Access High-Grade Au-Ag Sulphides at Palta Dorada

Peruvian Metals Corp. Commences Underground Development to Access High-Grade Au-Ag Sulphides at Palta Dorada

Peruvian Metals Corp (TSXV: PER,OTC:DUVNF) (OTC Pink: DUVNF) ("Peruvian Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced underground development at its 100% owned Palta Dorada Gold-Silver property (the "Property") located in the Ancash department in Northern Peru.... Keep Reading...
Jeffrey Christian, gold bars.

Jeffrey Christian: Gold's Key Drivers, Plus End-of-Year Price Forecast

Jeffrey Christian, managing partner at CPM Group, weighs in on gold's summer price activity and shares his price forecast for the end of 2026. "We wouldn't be surprised to see gold prices spike sharply higher between now and the end of the year, and we wouldn't be surprised to see US$80 or US$90... Keep Reading...
Scales of justice, gavel, and law books on a desk.

Prosecutors Seek Halt on Belo Sun's Volta Grande Gold Mine License

Brazil’s Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPF) has escalated its legal battle against Belo Sun Mining (TSX:BSX,OTCQB:BSXGF), asking the country's Supreme Court to immediately suspend the installation license for the Volta Grande gold project in the Amazon.The company said in a recent update... Keep Reading...
Toronto Stock Exchange building.

Mining Firms Capture 60 Percent of 2026 TSX30 List

Mining companies claimed 18 of the 30 available spots on the recently released 2026 TSX30 list by the Toronto Stock Exchange. They acount for 60 percent of the list, including six of the top 10 positions.The 30 equities on this year’s list posted a record 785 percent average dividend-adjusted... Keep Reading...
Brien Lundin, gold bars.

Brien Lundin: Gold, Bonds Sending Warning — Here's What's Next

Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, shares his latest thoughts on gold, saying that for the last couple of months the price has largely been rising alongside real yields in the bond market. In his view, that's a potentially concerning sign for what's ahead. Click here to sign up for the New... Keep Reading...
Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources

Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase

Related News

lithium investing

Lithium Argentina Closes US$180 Million Ganfeng Expansion Deal

precious metals investing

Equity Metals Announces a Significant Increase to the Mineral Resource Estimate at the Silver Queen Project, BC

precious metals investing

Lahontan Consolidates Ownership of West Santa Fe, Eliminates Royalties, and Adds Strategic New York Canyon Project Through Acquisition of Emergent Metals

critical minerals investing

West High Yield Resources Receives Occupant Licence to Cut and Remove, Marking Another Major Regulatory Milestone at Record Ridge Magnesium Project

base metals investing

Metalsource Mining Extends High Grade Mineralization at Depth as Silver Hill Exploration Enters Major Expansion Phase

base metals investing

Fathom Announces New Zones of Mineralization Highlighting Exploration Potential of Recently Announced Gochager Lake Ni-Cu-Co Deposit Maiden MRE

precious metals investing

Freegold Intersects 3.10 g/t Au over 102.8 m including 5.18 g/t Au over 55.9 m as it advances Golden Summit PFS