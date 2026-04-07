CARFAX Report Now Delivers Future Reliability Based on a Vehicle's Unique VIN-Specific History

CARFAX Report Predicts a Specific Vehicle's Future to Help Shoppers Choose with Confidence

For the first time, consumers can compare the future Reliability of specific cars they might consider buying, which will help them confidently make the right choice for their next vehicle purchase.  Until now, reliability information from other companies has been based on general information, such as a vehicle's make and model. Only CARFAX can provide the future Reliability for a specific car, never before seen in the industry, giving shoppers the long-term perspective they need to choose the right vehicle.As the leader in ownership, service, and damage history, CARFAX is uniquely positioned to provide future Reliability insights at the individual vehicle level, setting a new standard for helping millions of people make better informed decisions when buying and owning a vehicle."This marks an important milestone for CARFAX and for the people who rely on our data every day," said Paul Nadjarian, Chief Product Officer at CARFAX. "With over 151,000 data sources and more than 35 billion records, we're introducing a powerful new insight into a vehicle's lifecycle. Much like a crystal ball, our future Reliability will help shoppers understand the road ahead, including what repairs to anticipate and what they may cost, and soon, insights into how long that car will last empowering consumers to buy with confidence and help them plan ahead."

CARFAX Report: Past, Present, Future

Future Reliability now appears prominently at the top of the CARFAX Report as part of a newly redesigned header that presents a vehicle's story at a glance through three powerful lenses: Past, Present, and Future.

  • Past: Detailed ownership, service, and damage history for that specific vehicle
  • Present: History-Based Value based on the vehicle's unique VIN-specific history
  • Future Reliability: Insights only CARFAX can provide, helping consumers understand future dependability, needed to help them confidently choose the right vehicle

With future Reliability on the CARFAX Report, dealers are already seeing increased consumer confidence as they share a more complete picture of each specific vehicle, enabling more informed conversations.

"It gives the consumer more data to help them make a purchase. Data from a reliable source like CARFAX will help build value in the vehicle and the price," said a dealer near Keene, New Hampshire. 

View millions of new and used car listings, all linked to a free CARFAX Report, only at Carfax.com and the CARFAX app.

Editor's note: Visit Carfax.com and search for vehicles to see free CARFAX Reports with the new header. Interviews are available. Please contact Em Nguyen at emnguyen@carfax.com.

About CARFAX

CARFAX, part of S&P Global Mobility, helps millions of people every day confidently shop, buy, service, and sell cars with innovative solutions powered by CARFAX® vehicle history information. The expert in vehicle history since 1984, CARFAX provides CARFAX Car ListingsCARFAX Car CareCARFAX History-Based Value , and the flagship CARFAX Vehicle History Report to consumers and the automotive industry. CARFAX owns the world's largest vehicle history database and is nationally recognized as a top workplace by The Washington Post. Shop, Buy, Service, Sell – Show me the CARFAX®.

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets.

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