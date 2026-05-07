Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Results of Director Elections

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSX: CJ,OTC:CRLFF) ("Cardinal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its annual shareholders' meeting held on May 7, 2026 (the "Meeting"). A total of 57,468,030 votes representing 33.09% of the total votes entitled to vote at the Meeting, were voted in connection with the election of directors. The voting results for the six directors nominated for election are set forth in the table below.

Name of Nominee   Votes For   Percent (%)   Votes Withheld   Percent (%)
M. Scott Ratushny   45,238,276   78.72%   12,229,754   21.28%
John A. Brussa   41,916,616   72.94%   15,551,414   27.06%
John Gordon   56,954,881   99.11%   513,149   0.89%
John Festival   57,153,376   99.45%   314,654   0.55%
Stephanie Sterling   54,705,755   95.19%   2,762,275   4.81%
Connie Shevkenek   44,978,369   78.27%   12,489,661   21.73%

 

Additionally, all other matters put to shareholders were duly passed at the Meeting. For additional details on the voting results with respect to other matters, please refer to the Report of Voting Results which is filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Cardinal Energy Ltd.

Cardinal is a Canadian oil and natural gas production company with operations focused on low decline sustainable oil production in Western Canada. The Company's portfolio of conventional and SAGD projects offers a complimentary low decline, long life resource base that is ideally suited to sustain our commitment to meaningful dividend returns to shareholders.

For further information:

Cody Kwong, Business Development Manager
Email: info@cardinalenergy.ca
Phone: (403) 234-8681

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