Cardiex Limited

Cardiex September 2024 Quarter Update

Cardiex Limited (ASX:CDX) (the “Company”) is pleased to report its activities during the September quarter 2024.

Highlights:

  • Manufacturing of the initial 8,000 CONNEQT Pulse units commenced with the expected arrival of units in the USA late-November/early December.
  • Pulse waitlist now exceeds 20,000 with activities now focused on sales conversion.
  • Completed clinical validation study of wearable technology, with an FDA pre-submission meeting scheduled for November to advance the clearance process.
  • Completion of usability study for submission for additional OTC clearance for the Pulse.
  • Strong clinical sales pipeline with momentum towards new Q2 contracts.
  • Grand prize winner of the U.S. National Institute of Health’s RADx® Maternal Health Challenge securing US$525,000 in prize funding.
  • New R&D Term Loan Facility with Mitchell Asset Management to provide additional flexibility with R&D initiatives and working capital requirements.

Click here for the September Quarterly Appendix 4C

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from CardieX Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

Cardiex Limited

Cardiex Limited


Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Announces Publication of Breakthrough Study Validating Noninvasive Fingertip Photoplethysmography for Central Aortic Pressure Waveform Analysis

Cardiex Limited (ASX: CDX), a global health technology company focused on cardiovascular diagnostics and arterial health solutions, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study validating its innovative method for measuring central aortic pressure—an important indicator of heart health—using a noninvasive fingertip sensor. The study, co-authored by Cardiex's team, was published in the respected journal Pulse.

Cardiex logo (PRNewsfoto/CardieX Limited)

The study, titled "Validation of Noninvasive Derivation of the Central Aortic Pressure Waveform from Fingertip Photoplethysmography Using a Novel Selective Transfer Function Method," demonstrates that Cardiex's technology can accurately capture key cardiovascular data from a simple fingertip sensor. The method leverages photoplethysmography (PPG)—an optical technique widely used in wearables such as fitness trackers and smartwatches—offering a powerful and accessible tool for advanced heart health monitoring.

Key findings include:

  • Strong correlation between fingertip sensor measurements and traditional methods, with heart health indicators showing excellent alignment.
  • The fingertip sensor offers a user-friendly, noninvasive way to measure central aortic pressure parameters without calibration, making heart health monitoring more accessible and comfortable.
  • Twenty clinically relevant parameters were captured from the converted PPG waveforms, including central systolic blood pressure, central diastolic blood pressure, central pulse pressure, central augmentation pressure, central augmentation index, subendocardial viability, and pulse pressure amplification, amongst others.

Relevance in the Wearable Health Market:

The use of PPG technology in this study is especially significant as the wearable market continues to expand, with consumers seeking more advanced health insights without the need for frequent calibration. Cardiex's innovation aligns with this trend offering consumers the ability to track clinical grade biomarkers in real-time. These biomarkers have applications in various healthcare fields, including cognitive, renal, maternal, metabolic health, and heart failure management. The technology's ease of use and capacity for continuous monitoring place Cardiex at the forefront of the growing wearable health sector, which increasingly prioritizes deeper and more accurate health data.

"This study is a significant validation of Cardiex's technology and its ability to deliver critical heart health insights in a simpler, more convenient way," said Craig Cooper , CEO of Cardiex. "Our PPG-based fingertip technology has the potential to transform heart health monitoring, offering a more accessible option for both patients and healthcare providers. This breakthrough also opens up exciting opportunities for integration into the wearable health tech market, where continuous and noninvasive monitoring is becoming the gold standard."

The study confirms that Cardiex's PPG-based solution can provide valuable cardiovascular data in a comfortable, portable format, paving the way for broader adoption in both medical and consumer-grade wearables.

The full study is now available online in the journal Pulse DOI: 10.1159/000540666.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardiex-announces-publication-of-breakthrough-study-validating-noninvasive-fingertip-photoplethysmography-ppg-for-central-aortic-pressure-waveform-analysis-302259185.html

SOURCE Cardiex Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

SPYRAL HTN-ON MED study shows significant, consistent, long-term blood pressure lowering effect at two years

Company commits to advancing clinical data for Symplicity™ with the SPYRAL Gemini clinical trial and expansion of the GSR-DEFINE clinical trial

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced new, long-term data from its SPYRAL HTN-ON MED clinical trial that showed subjects who underwent radiofrequency renal denervation with the Symplicity™ Spyral renal denervation (RDN) system had significantly greater reductions in 24-hr ambulatory systolic blood pressure (ABPM), and office-based systolic blood pressure (OSBP) compared to sham patients at two years. The data were presented as a part of the 2024 Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Conference (TCT).

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ACG Presidential Plenary to Highlight Analysis of Xifaxan Risk Reduction of Overt Hepatic Encephalopathy Recurrence

Additional ACG presentation to focus on impact of Xifaxan on OHE rehospitalizations

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), announced that results of an analysis of Xifaxan® (rifaximin) monotherapy will be presented during a Presidential Plenary Session of The American College of Gastroenterology® 2024 Annual Scientific Meeting taking place October 25-30 in Philadelphia, PA. This post hoc analysis of data from two randomized trials evaluated the efficacy of Xifaxan monotherapy compared to lactulose monotherapy for risk reduction of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence and all-cause mortality

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

A new paradigm in electrophysiology: Medtronic receives FDA approval of Affera Mapping and Ablation System and Sphere-9 Catheter

  • First-of-its-kind, all-in-one HD-mapping and dual energy (pulsed field and radiofrequency) ablation catheter
  • Highly anticipated by electrophysiologists for its innovation and demonstrated safety and efficacy as well as improved workflow and short learning curve
  • Now with two pulsed field ablation (PFA) offerings and a portfolio of electrophysiology solutions, Medtronic is shaping the future of arrythmia treatment today

- Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of the Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System with Sphere-9™ Catheter, an all-in-one, high-density (HD) mapping and pulsed field (PF) and radiofrequency (RF) ablation catheter for treatment of persistent atrial fibrillation (AFib) and for RF ablation of cavotricuspid isthmus (CTI) dependent atrial flutter.

Affera™ Mapping and Ablation System

With this approval, Medtronic is now the first and only company with two PFA technologies available for patients with Afib. The PulseSelect™ Pulsed Field Ablation System, which was FDA approved in December 2023 , offers physicians a safe, single-shot solution for pulmonary vein isolation (PVI) while the Affera Sphere-9 catheter enables physician treatment flexibility with its wide area focal design and 9mm lattice tip that can used with an 8.5Fr sheath.

"The significance of this innovative technology should be underscored; Affera is a game changer for treatment of Afib and atrial flutter," said Vivek Reddy , M.D., Director of Cardiac Arrhythmia Services for the Mount Sinai Health System in New York City. "The Affera system provides physicians with one safe, effective and efficient solution to this common and increasing problem in heart disease that needs optimized solutions for patients. With a short learning curve for experienced physicians, the possibilities are boundless for the treatment of Afib."

With a trailblazing design, the Sphere-9 catheter offers physicians the option of both PF and RF energy delivery, fully integrated with the Affera Mapping and Ablation System. The Sphere-9 catheter enhances workflow efficiency for physicians while providing excellent safety and efficacy outcomes.

"The Affera system was designed to address procedural challenges faced by the electrophysiology community while maintaining a high standard of safety and efficacy for patients. By enabling a single transeptal, zero-fluoroscopy, and zero-exchange workflow, the Sphere-9 catheter uniquely integrates both mapping and ablation technologies, offering the flexibility to use either pulsed field or radiofrequency energy," said Doron Harlev , vice president of engineering for Cardiac Ablation Solutions at Medtronic and founder of Affera. "This marks an exciting milestone for the field, with Medtronic's robust innovation pipeline poised to drive continued progress."

The approval was based on excellent results demonstrated in the pivotal SPHERE Per-AF study , an FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) trial, which compared the Sphere-9 catheter with the Affera Mapping and Ablation System to the conventional Thermocool SmartTouch® SF radiofrequency ablation catheter with the Carto™*3 System. The Affera Mapping and Ablation System and Sphere-9 catheter also received CE Mark in March 2023 and was approved in Australia in September 2024 . In October 2024 , Medtronic announced the start of an early feasibility study to evaluate the Sphere-9 catheter for treatment of ventricular tachycardia (VT), a cardiac arrhythmia in which the lower chamber of the heart beats abnormally fast.

"At Medtronic, we have a 75-year tradition of bringing disruptive innovation to market, guided by our mission and commitment to address the unmet needs of patients. With the approval of Affera, we are excited to bring a novel mapping and ablation solution to clinicians that is intended to make atrial fibrillation treatment safer, more effective, and more efficient," said Rebecca Seidel , president of the Cardiac Ablation Solutions business, which is part of the Medtronic Cardiovascular Portfolio. "The potential of Affera is limitless. We will continue to fulfill our commitment to innovation, including new indications, to advance cardiovascular care and improve patient outcomes."

AFib is one of the most common and undertreated heart rhythm disorders, affecting more than 60 million people worldwide. 1 Afib is a progressive disease, often beginning as paroxsymal AFib (presents intermittently) and progressing to persistent (lasts for more than 7+ days without stopping). As the disease progresses, the risk of serious complications including heart failure, stroke and risk of death increases 2-5 .

For more information on Affera and the Sphere-9 catheter, visit Medtronic.com.

About Medtronic  
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow Medtronic on LinkedIn .

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

References

  1. Roth GA, Mensah GA, Johnson CO et al. Global Burden of Cardiovascular Diseases and Risk Factors, 1990-2019: Update From the GBD 2019 Study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2020;76:2982-3021.
  2. Miyasaka Y, Barnes ME, Bailey KR, et al. Mortality trends in patients diagnosed with first atrial fibrillation: a 21-year community-based study. J Am Coll Cardiol 2007;49:986-92.
  3. Hindricks G, Potpara T, Dagres N, et al. 2020 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of atrial fibrillation developed in collaboration with the European Association of Cardio-Thoracic Surgery (EACTS). Eur Heart J 2020.
  4. Wolf PA , Abbott RD, Kannel WB. Atrial fibrillation as an independent risk factor for stroke: the Framingham Study. Stroke 1991;22:983-8.
  5. Lubitz SA, Moser C, Sullivan L, et al. Atrial fibrillation patterns and risks of subsequent stroke, heart failure, or death in the community. J Am Heart Assoc 2013;2:e000126

Dr. Reddy is a paid consultant for Medtronic.
*Thermocool SmartTouch and Carto are trademarks of Biosense Webster, Inc.

Contacts:


Leslie Williamson

Ryan Weispfenning

Public Relations

Investor Relations

+1-612-227-5099

+1-763-505-4626

Sphere-9™ Catheter

(PRNewsfoto/Medtronic plc)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-new-paradigm-in-electrophysiology-medtronic-receives-fda-approval-of-affera-mapping-and-ablation-system-and-sphere-9-catheter-302286602.html

SOURCE Medtronic plc

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Thermo Fisher Scientific Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 28, 2024.

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Medtronic Bike Donation Brightens School Year

Medtronic employees surprised 200 students in Columbia Heights with new bikes. Hundreds of Medtronic volunteers built the bikes, which were later donated to the students along with bike locks, and helmets. This effort is one of many that continue the legacy of Medtronic's founder, Earl Bakken, who grew up in Columbia Heights and inspired employees to contribute to their communities and create lasting change

Learn more about how employees' commitment to giving back makes an impact across communities.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Knight Therapeutics Announces Approval of Minjuvi® in Mexico

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight") a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that its Mexican affiliate, Grupo Biotoscana de Especialidad S.A. de C.V. has obtained regulatory approval by COFEPRIS, the Mexican health regulatory agency, for Minjuvi ® (tafasitamab) in combination with lenalidomide followed by Minjuvi ® monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

DLBCL is the most common subtype of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, presenting an aggressive clinical profile. While a significant number of patients can be cured with standard front-line therapy, many will develop refractory disease or relapse following an initial response, and these individuals are often ineligible for ASCT. Such patients face a very poor prognosis, emphasizing the need for treatment options to improve their outcomes 1 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cardiex Limited
×