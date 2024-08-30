Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – FY24 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report.
  • Revenues for the group were essentially stable (decreased by 2.2% in FY24 compared to FY23). During the year, the team was able to renegotiate multiple of its current powdered carbon contracts to increase pricing, much of which will be realised in the next fiscal year.
  • In May 2024, the group announced a forward sale for $4.2M to a major utility provider and Carbonxt’s largest AC pellet customer, with the cash received prior to year-end.
  • Adjustments to optimise existing operations across the group’s two production facilities at Arden Hills and Black Birch, along with forward-looking production planning, have reduced the average cost of production with savings expected to flow through to future periods
  • Logistics efforts with carriers and shipping vendors resulted in improvements in shipping rates with additional shipping lanes.
  • Annual gross margin was 38%, compared to 30% in FY23.
  • Underlying EBITDA for FY24 was a loss of $2.7m, compared to FY23 EBITDA of a $2.3m loss.
  • Post balance-date in July 2024, the Company made another material revenue announcement with confirmation of a 4-year, $24m contract extension with a major waste to energy provider.
  • In line with strong market conditions for Powdered Activated Carbon (PAC) products in the US market, PAC sales made up an increased percentage of group revenues for the third straight year

Activated Carbon Pellets

  • Pellet sales represented 59% of revenue in FY24, down from 66% of revenue in the prior period.
  • This decrease was driven by the strategic decision to reduce production of vapor phase CTC pellets, as the forthcoming commissioning of the Kentucky JV facility will be able to produce AC pellets at higher margins for the business in the near future.
  • Tolling activities remained strong for the fiscal year, as a result of the management team’s ability to optimize production efficiencies and increase selling volumes of this product line by over 59% from the previous fiscal year.

Powdered Activated Carbon

  • The utilization of recovered wood-based char material from local Georgia based lumber sawmills to create a renewable powdered activated carbon continues to support strong margins in our powdered carbon business.
  • Powdered carbon sales accounted for 41% of revenue and 61% of sales volume, both an increase from the previous reporting period (34% and 55% respectively).
  • The group was able to extend a growing contract with a major waste to energy provider which is expected to see in excess of 25% increase in annualized group revenue, commencing in October 2024. In addition, the group renegotiated multiple of its current powdered carbon contracts to increase pricing, much of which will be realised in the next fiscal year.
  • The group is looking in 2025 to invest in additional redundancy for the present mill to provide capacity for up to 5,000 tons per annum of incremental PAC volume. Additionally, renegotiations of the Carbon Concepts lease agreement are ongoing and expect to be concluded in 1H25.

FY24 GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES

Company Outlook

Growth from existing operations will be underpinned by the new contract win with a major waste-to-energy provider, which is expected to see an increase of over 25% in annualized revenue. This does not include any additional contribution from the commencement of the Kentucky investment mentioned below. We expect gross margins to exceed 40% as the portfolio-wide price increases and operational improvements flow through. In turn, with the commencement of the Kentucky plant, we expect to see a step change in the scale of Carbonxt’s business in FY25.

Update on Kentucky JV – NewCarbon Processing LLC.

The construction of the new activated carbon plant in eastern Kentucky, USA is nearing completion. The plant will have an initial capacity of 10,000 tons per annum, with the ability to expand to 20,000 tons per annum for a small additional investment.

The investment in NewCarbon Processing, LLC (“NewCarbon”), is alongside our US partner KCP. Carbonxt currently holds a 35.5% ownership interest in NewCarbon, with options to invest a further USD $4.5m to move to 50% ownership interest.


Appendix 4E and Annual Report

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group
Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group


Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld Launches ReCredit Program for Sustainable Carbon Offsets

Reworld™, a leader in sustainable waste solutions, is announcing the launch of ReCredit a groundbreaking program designed to help customers achieve their net-zero goals through the purchase of sustainable carbon offsets. Reworld™ processes nearly 10 percent of the United States' garbage, significantly reducing net carbon emissions by avoiding methane-generating landfills. This effort prevents over 40 million metric tons of greenhouse gases annually, equivalent to the amount sequestered by 48 million acres of forest—an area spanning eight U.S. states.

ReCredit is one of several key solutions introduced by Reworld™ in its April rebrand, designed to support businesses in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and advancing toward net-zero. This partner program strengthens its relationships and offers exclusive ReCredits to preferred Reworld™ partners, empowering them to manage their carbon footprint.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Enters Exclusivity Agreement

St. Anthony Gold Corp. ("St. Anthony" or the "Company") (CSE:STAG)(Frankfurt: M1N)(OTC PINK:MTEHF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a right of exclusivity agreement (the "ROE") to acquire the Mallay Mine in Peru

The Mallay Mine is located five hours drive north of Lima and three kilometers from the community of Mallay. The 10,562 hectare Tres Cerros Au-Ag Project, mine and processing plant are currently in care and maintenance mode. The existing 600 tpd plant was constructed in 2010.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Donald Trump in front of American flag.

Trump Presidency: A Threat to EV Growth and Battery Supply Chain Expansion?

Electric vehicles (EVs) are key to cutting greenhouse gas emissions and fighting climate change, and the Biden administration has implemented subsidies and tax incentives to foster US and North American supply chains.

Nearly US$1 trillion is flowing into various initiatives via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, CHIPS and Science Act and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The aim is to boost economic and tech development while supporting clean energy.

More specifically, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal invests in upgrading US infrastructure, including roads, bridges, public transit, and broadband internet. Meanwhile, the CHIPS and Science Act promotes US semiconductor manufacturing and research to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, and the Inflation Reduction Act focuses on reducing the deficit, lowering drug costs and investing in clean energy to combat climate change.

Carbonxt Group

US$159,000 Grant Funding for Water Remediation Project

United States focused Cleantech company Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (‘‘Carbonxt” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that it has been awarded a US$159,000 (~A$240,000) research grant by the Florida state government to advance a groundbreaking water remediation study aimed at combatting the negative impacts of algae growth on coastal communities.

Hands holding small globe with tree growing on top.

AU$80 Million Investment from BHP, Rio Tinto and Qantas Fuels Australian Carbon Credit Fund

BHP (ASX:BHP,NYSE:BHP,LSE:BHP), Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) and Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN,OTC Pink:QUBSF) have committed a combined AU$80 million as early investors in an Australian carbon credit fund.

The fund, which is managed by Silva Capital — a joint venture between Roc Partners and C6 Investment Management — aims to support the country's carbon-reduction efforts by investing in reforestation projects.

In total, Silva Capital is looking to raise AU$250 million for the fund, with the money to be used to generate and manage Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs). ACCUs are issued by the Australian government's Emissions Reduction Fund, a US$3 billion initiative aimed at reducing the nation's carbon emissions by 43 percent from 2005 levels by 2030.

Field with windmills overlayed by Canadian flag.

5 Best-performing Canadian Cleantech Stocks of 2024

The global transition to a green economy has been a boon for the cleantech market — it's helping investment in renewable energy and clean technology continue to grow, allowing the sector to keep building momentum.

Analysts see a few key trends dominating the cleantech sector worldwide, including solar and wind energy, agricultural technology, electric vehicles (EVs), EV infrastructure and clean energy commercial long-haul transportation solutions.

With 2024 more than half way over, here’s a look at the best-performing Canadian cleantech stocks on the TSX and TSXV year-to-date; CSE companies were considered, but none made the list at this time. Data for this article was gathered on July 31, 2024, using TradingView’s stock screener. Only companies with market capitalizations greater than C$50 million are included.

Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Appendix C

Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1) is pleased to present Appendix C quarterly cash flow report for entities subject to Listing Rule 4.7B

Carbonxt Group

Carbonxt Group Limited – June 2024 Quarterly Update

Carbonxt Group Ltd (ASX:CG1) (“Carbonxt” or “the Company”) has released its Appendix 4C Report for the June 2024 Quarter and provides the following update on the key areas of activity for the period -- all numbers are in A$.

×