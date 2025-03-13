Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

HY25 Results Announcement

HY25 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced HY25 Results Announcement

Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Completion of $1.0m Placement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Completion of $1.0m Placement

Bitcoin Well Reports 2024 Q4 And Year End Financial Results; Q4 Revenue Increased 121% Year Over Year

Bitcoin Well Reports 2024 Q4 And Year End Financial Results; Q4 Revenue Increased 121% Year Over Year

(TheNewswire)

Bitcoin Well Inc.

Edmonton, Alberta March 12, 2025 TheNewswire Bitcoin Well Inc. (" Bitcoin Well " or the " Company ") ( TSXV: BTCW; OTCQB: BCNWF ), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Hempalta Announces Issuance of Warrants and TSXV Approval for $325,000 Loan Financing

Hempalta Announces Issuance of Warrants and TSXV Approval for $325,000 Loan Financing

Hempalta Corp. (TSXV: HEMP) ("Hempalta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that pursuant to its press release dated March 3, 2025 (the "Initial Release"), it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the previously announced $325,000 term loans (the "Loan").

The Loan, as disclosed in the Initial Release, was advanced by insiders and major shareholders Darren Bondar and Prairie Merchant Corporation (the "Lenders"). The Loan bears an interest rate of 12% per annum and is secured against certain assets of the Company. The Loan is repayable on the earlier of: (i) one year from the date of issuance; (ii) the successful marketing and sale of the Company's turnkey hemp production facility and processing equipment, or (iii) a financing to the Company of gross proceeds over $1MM. This Loan provides additional working capital to support Hempalta's strategic focus on scaling its industrial hemp carbon credit platform through the Hemp Carbon Standard.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Bitcoin Well Receives Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Bitcoin Well Receives Receipt for Final Base Shelf Prospectus

Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (OTCQB: BCNWF) ("Bitcoin Well" or the "Company"), the non-custodial bitcoin business on a mission to enable independence, is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") filed with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The filing of a Shelf Prospectus is intended to provide the Company with financing flexibility. Under the Shelf Prospectus, the Company may issue and sell up to C$25,000,000 of common shares, preferred shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination thereof, from time to time over the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The specific terms of any actual offering of securities (if any) will be set forth in one or more shelf prospectus supplement(s) to the Shelf Prospectus, which will be filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities in connection with any such offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

IODM Ltd (IOD:AU) has announced IOD Announces North American Revenue Share Agreements

CHARBONE Hydrogen Provides Update on Grid Interconnection with Hydro-Quebec

CHARBONE Hydrogen Provides Update on Grid Interconnection with Hydro-Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Quebec, March 6, 2025 TheNewswire - Charbone Hydrogen Corporation (TSXV: CH; OTCQB: CHHYF; FSE: K47) (the "Company" or "CHARBONE"), the only publicly traded pure-play green hydrogen company in North America, is pleased to provide an update on the on-site construction work and interconnection with Hydro-Quebec at the Company's flagship project in Sorel-Tracy, following the press release issued on January 15, 2025 .

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise a jour sur l'interconnexion au reseau d'Hydro-Quebec

Charbone Hydrogene annonce une mise a jour sur l'interconnexion au reseau d'Hydro-Quebec

(TheNewswire)

Charbone Hydrogen Corporation

Brossard, Québec, le 6 mars 2025 TheNewswire - CORPORATION CHARBONE HYDROGÈNE (TSXV: CH OTCQB: CHHYF, FSE: K47 ) (« Charbone » ou la « Société »), la seule société cotée en bourse spécialisée dans l'hydrogène vert en Amérique du Nord, est heureuse de fournir une mise à jour sur les travaux de construction du site et de l'interconnexion avec Hydro-Québec pour le projet phare de la Société à Sorel-Tracy, suivant le communiqué de presse émis le 15 janvier 2025.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

×