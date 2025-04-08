Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Carbonxt Completes Share Purchase Plan

Download the PDF here.

carbonxt groupcg1:auasx:cg1tech investingTech Investing
CG1:AU
Carbonxt Group
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Carbonxt Group (ASX:CG1)

Carbonxt Group


Keep reading...Show less

Purpose-built advanced carbon for healthier communities

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced CG1 restructures Black Birch Lease and extends SPP

Download the PDF here.

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Download the PDF here.

HY25 Results Announcement

HY25 Results Announcement

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced HY25 Results Announcement

Download the PDF here.

Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Share Purchase Plan to raise up to $2 million

Download the PDF here.

Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Carbonxt Group (CG1:AU) has announced Q2 FY25 Quarterly Activities Report & Appendix 4C

Download the PDF here.

5th Gen AMD EPYC Processors Deliver Leadership Performance for Google Cloud C4D and H4D Virtual Machines

— New instances provide enterprises with high-performance, scalable, and cost-effective cloud computing solutions —

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced the new Google Cloud C4D and H4D virtual machines (VMs) are powered by 5 th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors. The latest additions to Google Cloud's general-purpose and HPC-optimized VMs deliver leadership performance, scalability, and efficiency for demanding cloud workloads; for everything from data analytics and web serving to high-performance computing (HPC) and AI.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD Announces "Advancing AI 2025"

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced "Advancing AI 2025," an in-person and livestreamed event on June 12, 2025. The industry event will showcase the company's bold vision for AI, announce the next generation of AMD Instinct™ GPUs, AMD ROCm™ open software ecosystem progress, and reveal details on AI solutions for hyperscalers, enterprises, developers, startups and more.

AMD executives and AI ecosystem partners, customers and developers will join Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa Su to discuss how AMD products and software are re-shaping the AI and high-performance computing landscape.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced today that it will report fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, after the close of market. Management will conduct a conference call to discuss these results at 5:00 p.m. EDT 2:00 p.m. PDT. Interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast of the conference call via the AMD Investor Relations website ir.AMD.com .

AMD also announced it will participate in the following events for the financial community:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Stardust Power Inc. Appoints Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor

Stardust Power Inc. Appoints Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor

Stardust Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SDST) ("Stardust Power" or the "Company"), an American developer of battery-grade lithium products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Carlos Urquiaga as Senior Advisor, effective immediately. Mr. Urquiaga will report directly to the Founder and CEO, Roshan Pujari.

Carlos Urquiaga_600w_vF (002)

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Powered by 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Compute E6 Shapes Deliver Breakthrough Cloud Performance and Efficiency

— Leading cloud services providers expand their adoption of EPYC CPUs to meet growing public cloud demand —

Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced 5 th Gen AMD EPYC™ processors power the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Compute E6 Standard shapes. 5 th Gen AMD EPYC processors, the world's best server CPUs for enterprise, AI and cloud 1 enable OCI Compute E6 shapes to deliver up to a 2X increase in cost to performance, compared to the previous E5 instance generation based on testing by OCI 2 .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMD Completes Acquisition of ZT Systems

AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced the completion of its acquisition of ZT Systems, a leading provider of AI and general-purpose compute infrastructure for the world's largest hyperscale providers. The acquisition will enable a new class of end-to-end AI solutions based on the combination of AMD CPU, GPU and networking silicon, open-source AMD ROCm™ software and rack-scale systems capabilities. It will also accelerate the design and deployment of AMD-powered AI infrastructure at scale optimized for the cloud.

AMD expects the transaction to be accretive on a non-GAAP basis by the end of 2025. The world-class design teams will join the AMD Data Center Solutions business unit led by AMD Executive Vice President Forrest Norrod. AMD is actively engaged with multiple potential strategic partners to acquire ZT Systems' industry-leading U.S.-based data center infrastructure manufacturing business in 2025.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Carbonxt Group
Sign up to get your FREE

Carbonxt Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold Successfully Re-Enters the True North Mine and Receives Manitoba Mineral Development Fund Grant

Precious Metals Investing

Heliostar Drills 8.85 Metres Grading 25.0 g/t Gold and 768 g/t Silver at the La Colorada Mine, Sonora, Mexico

Precious Metals Investing

Silver Crown Royalties Purchases 1,000 Ounces of Physical Silver

Gold Investing

Challenger Gold Doubles Ecuador Resource to 9.1¹ Million Ounces Gold Equivalent²

Resource Investing

Optimised Root Lithium Project PEA Highlights Robust Economics

Copper Investing

Strategic Partnership secures long-term future for the Storm Copper Project, Canada

Resource Investing

Bayan Secures Transformative Patents in Solar Cell Recycling Technology

×