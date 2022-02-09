SMITHS FALLS, ON, Feb. 9, 2022 CNW - Canopy Growth Corporation today announces its financial results for the third quarter fiscal 2022 ended December 31, 2021 . All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Encouraging Q3 FY2022 performance drove sequential revenue growth and record quarterly revenue for BioSteel and Storz & Bickel businesses "In ...

WEED:CA,CGC