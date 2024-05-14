Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Provides Progress Report on Bull River Mine Project

Canadian Critical Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CCMI) is pleased to report that it has received additional revenues for the Company from the sale of stockpiled copper, gold and silver mineralized material at the Bull River Mine ("BRM") project near Cranbrook, BC. During the month of April 2024, the Company trucked 362 wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of mineralized material to New Afton and the Company received a provisional payment of approximately US$72,445 for the April shipments. The mineralized material sent to New Afton graded 2.96% Cu, 0.62 gt Au and 23.1 gt Ag.

The Company is using a Steinert KSS 100 X-Ray Transmissive Ore Sorter ("Ore Sorter") to pre-concentrate coarse mineralized material from a large surface stockpile at the BRM prior to transporting to New Afton for processing under an Ore Purchase Agreement ("OPA") (see press release dated October 5, 2023, on Sedar+). Road restrictions, that were imposed by the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure of British Columbia on February 24, 2024, to 70% of normal loads in the Cranbrook area, were finally removed on April 24, 2024. The Company has now resumed trucking operations.

Ian Berzins, President and CEO commented, "With road restrictions now removed in the Cranbrook area, we expect to increase sending high-grade, pre-concentrated stockpile material to New Afton. The run of mine mineralized material from the surface stockpile grades 1.39% copper, 0.29 g/t gold and 11 g/t silver, so we are still seeing grade improvements of over 200% for all metals using the ore sorter. The stockpile is not totally homogeneous in terms of grade, so we expect to see some fluctuation in results in coming months."

Qualified person

CCMI's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Gary Low, P.Geo., who serves as a Consultant to the Company and is a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

About Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.

CCMI is a mining company primarily focused on two near-term copper production assets in Canada. CCMI's main asset is the 100% owned Bull River Mine project (>135 million lbs of copper) near Cranbrook, British Columbia which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, gold and silver. CCMI also owns a 34% interest in the Thierry Mine project (>1.3 billion lbs of copper) near Pickle Lake, Ontario which has a Mineral Resource containing copper, nickel, silver, palladium, platinum and gold.

Contact Information
Canadian Critical Minerals Inc.
Ian Berzins
President & Chief Executive Officer
M: +1-403-512-8202
E: iberzins@canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com
Website: www.canadiancriticalmineralsinc.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This news release includes certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, future work programs and objectives and expected results from such work programs. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; and other risks.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information and the risks identified in the Company's continuous disclosure record. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this new release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209194

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canadian Critical MineralsCCMI:CCTSXV:CCMIBase Metals Investing
CCMI:CC
Acumen Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Business Highlights

  • Announced initiation of ALTITUDE-AD, a Phase 2 study to investigate sabirnetug (ACU193) for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease, in May 2024

  • Initiation of a Phase 1 study to support a subcutaneous dosing option of sabirnetug expected in mid-2024

  • Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $296.6 million as of Mar. 31, 2024, expected to support current clinical and operational activities into the first half of 2027

  • Company to host conference call and webcast today at 8:00 a.m. ET

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABOS) ("Acumen" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel therapeutic that targets toxic soluble amyloid beta oligomers (AβOs) for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), today reported financial results for the first quarter of 2024 and provided a business update.

"In the first quarter, our team remained laser-focused on the initiation of ALTITUDE-AD, our Phase 2 study investigating the efficacy and safety of sabirnetug for the treatment of early AD. We announced the first patient dosed in this study just last week. We are encouraged by the level of investigator interest in the potential of sabirnetug to offer a best-in-class therapeutic profile for patients, which is a testament to our strong Phase 1 data package and the relationships our team has built with clinical sites," Daniel O'Connell, Chief Executive Officer of Acumen. "We continue to expect to initiate a Phase 1 study with a subcutaneous form of sabirnetug in mid-2024 in an effort to extend the product profile and offer administration optionality for patients. We remain committed to delivering on our strategic priority to advance the clinical development of sabirnetug efficiently and thoughtfully."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

