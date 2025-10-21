Calix Will Enable Providers To Serve Small Business and MDU Markets Better and Faster, Driving Rapid Growth and Competitive Advantage

Following the launch of its next-generation agentic AI and cloud platform, Calix will expand SmartBiz and SmartMDU with new managed switches, plug-and-play 5G access, and Wi-Fi 7 innovations to help service providers capture new growth by serving more small businesses and streamlining deployment across expanding property portfolios
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today introduced new SmartBiz ™ and SmartMDU ™ capabilities that will further simplify operations, deliver subscriber innovation, and accelerate growth for two of the industry's fastest growing segments: small businesses and multi-dwelling units (MDUs). SmartBiz innovations including the GP5G plug-and-play 5G access point and GPS8P/GPS24P managed switches will deliver automatic cellular backup, secure reliability, and simplified network management—helping service providers ensure business continuity and reduce operational costs. For rapid deployment across MDU markets, Calix introduced new Wi-Fi 7 systems that will provide high-performance, low-latency connectivity to streamline deployment, simplify operations, and enhance subscriber experiences.
These evolved SmartLife ™ managed services give service providers the tools to deliver personalized, secure Wi-Fi experiences and simplified support tailored to each market. Following yesterday's introduction of the agentic AI Calix Broadband Platform , Calix continues to simplify deployment, support, and management so service providers can grow without complexity. Small business owners depend on secure and reliable broadband to keep every transaction running smoothly. Move-in ready managed Wi-Fi has also become a deciding factor for residents. The National Multifamily Housing Council cites that 92 percent of residents call free Wi-Fi in communal workspaces essential. These realities underscore the growing importance of safe, secure online experiences for success in business and MDU markets.
Advancements to SmartBiz and SmartMDU equip broadband leaders to scale faster and operate smarter through:
- Secure reliability and simplified network management to win small business markets. The GP5G plug-and-play 5G access point will deliver automatic cellular backup for SmartBiz, ensuring reliable business continuity for small retailers, restaurants, and offices that require uninterrupted point-of-sale (POS) and cloud operations.
Paired with the 8-port (GPS8P) and 24-port (GPS24P) managed switches, service provider will extend end-to-end management and visibility across small business wired devices—like cameras, access systems, and VoIP phones—easily managed in Calix Service Cloud for faster troubleshooting and higher uptime. Additionally, plug-and-play hardware and unified cloud workflows enable rapid, repeatable deployments that minimize truck rolls and setup time.
- Scalable simplicity and reliable connectivity to drive MDU market growth. New Calix Wi-Fi 7 systems —the GigaPro ® 7p6 ceiling-mount and GigaSpire ® 7u4 compact units—will extend high-performance, low-latency Wi-Fi coverage in apartment-friendly form factors, ensuring residents stay connected from day one.
With modular Wi-Fi 7 designs, robust APIs, and intelligent Calix Cloud management, SmartMDU enables property-wide deployment, streamlined operations, and consistent, scalable workflows as portfolios grow. Plus, resident self-serve activation will simplify move-in and move-out, while reporting in SmartMDU will give service providers insights to resolve issues and improve the resident experience.
Dave Dobbin, chief technology officer at Zentro Internet , said: "SmartMDU has empowered Zentro to deliver a competitive, reliable solution to meet the growing digital lives seen in multi-family apartment buildings across some of the U.S.'s largest urban sprawls. Working with Calix, we are delivering property-wide, secure Wi-Fi that's move-in ready and always on—raising the bar for what residents and property owners expect from multi-family connectivity. What makes Calix different is their partnership approach. From partnering on solution requirements to lab testing to deployment, they've helped us simplify every step of delivery so we can scale faster, innovate confidently, and deliver the reliable experiences our residents deserve. We are excited for the next iteration of the Calix Broadband Platform and enhancements to SmartMDU to simplify our operations and accelerate our growth across the MDU market."
Calix customers deploying SmartBiz and SmartMDU have access to Calix Success . The Success organization offers help with everything from network design and optimization for MDU communities to tailored guidance that reduces time to revenue for new service launches like SmartBiz. Customers also benefit from 24/7 support for network and service availability and access to top-tier training and certification.
Shane Eleniak, chief product officer at Calix, said: "Every enhancement to the Calix Broadband Platform is designed to help service providers simplify, innovate, and grow—with unmatched flexibility. From rural cooperatives to global providers, our next-generation agentic AI platform will scale seamlessly to meet their unique needs. With the SmartBiz and SmartMDU innovations announced today, we will deliver new levels of reliability, intelligence, and scale so our customers can compete and win in their most valuable markets. As we evolve the platform for agentic AI, we're ensuring every provider can deliver exceptional experiences with the same simplicity, security, and intelligence—all from a single, unified cloud foundation."
Discover how the next-generation Calix Broadband Platform —and integrated managed services SmartBiz and SmartMDU —will bring new levels of simplicity to service providers capturing small business and MDU markets.
