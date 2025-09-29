Calix to Post Third Quarter 2025 Results on October 29, 2025

Announces Live Access to Calix ConneXions 2025 General Sessions

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, after market close, the company will post on the Calix Investor Relations website its third quarter 2025 stockholder letter for the period ended September 27, 2025. The posting of the stockholder letter will be announced over the newswire with a link to the letter to stockholders available at https://investor-relations.calix.com/ .

Calix will host a conference call to discuss these results the following morning on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time / 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to a live webcast of the conference call by visiting the Events section of the Calix Investor Relations website . The live conference call will be available by dialing (877) 407-4019, or international (201) 689-8337, with conference ID#13756202. Participants may also click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will become active approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call and webcast will include forward-looking information. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available following its completion and will be archived on the Calix Investor Relations website.

Additionally, Calix announced that on Monday, October 20, 2025, and Tuesday, October 21, 2025, the company will provide virtual access to registered participants for its general sessions at ConneXions 2025, the company's annual innovation and customer success conference. The general sessions will begin at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time and will include presentations from industry leaders, innovators, broadband experts and Calix leadership. Interested parties may visit the Events section of the Calix Investor Relations website to register. On-demand access to the general sessions will be available within a few hours following the live event and will be archived on the ConneXions 2025 event page.

About Calix

Calix, Inc . (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) – Calix is an appliance-based platform, cloud and managed services company. Broadband experience providers leverage Calix's broadband platform, cloud and managed services to simplify their operations, subscriber engagement and services; innovate for their consumer, business and municipal subscribers; and grow their value for members, investors and the communities they serve.

Our end-to-end platform and managed services democratize the use of data—enabling our customers of any size to operate efficiently, acquire subscribers and deliver exceptional experiences. Calix is dedicated to driving continuous improvement in partnership with our growing ecosystem to support the transformation of our customers and their communities.

Category: Financial

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
VP, Investor Relations
(669) 308-3901
InvestorRelations@calix.com

