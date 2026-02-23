Calix Postpones 2026 Investor Day Due to Weather Event

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF), today announced that it has postponed its 2026 Investor Day, originally scheduled to be held in person for analysts and institutional investors at the New York Stock Exchange on February 24, 2026.

Due to a major weather event impacting the New York Metro area, the Company has decided to postpone the event out of an abundance of caution. Calix now plans to host Investor Day later this spring, with the new date to be determined. The Company will provide an update as soon as additional details are confirmed.

"We value the time and engagement of our investors and analysts, and the safety of our attendees remains our top priority," said Cory Sindelar, chief financial officer of Calix. "We look forward to welcoming everyone to Investor Day later this spring and sharing our strategy, platform progress, and long‑term financial framework."

When held, Calix Investor Day will include executive presentations, demos, and roundtables with the leadership team. Additional information will be made available closer to the rescheduled date.

About Calix

Calix, Inc . (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) – is an AI and cloud platform company that helps communications service providers (CSPs) transform into communications experience providers (CXPs) that deliver exceptional experiences to subscribers and communities. Through Calix One, the world's leading AI-native broadband platform, CXPs can securely activate agentic AI to acquire new subscribers, grow revenue from existing subscribers, and build loyalty across residential, business, and MDU markets.

Calix One uniquely integrates agentic functionality, cloud solutions, and innovative managed services to simplify operations and turn network and subscriber data into actionable insights. CXPs can streamline service delivery and create personalized experiences delivered to an audience of one.

Built on more than 25 years of industry expertise, Calix One curates privacy-protected intelligence from millions of end-user devices to help CXPs optimize their business models, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate time-to-market. More than 1,600 customers worldwide, from regional providers to global operators, rely on Calix solutions to compete more effectively and win in any market.

Category: Financial

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
VP, Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@calix.com
(669) 308-3901

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

calixcalxnyse-calxasx-cxlemerging-tech-investing
CALX
The Conversation (0)

