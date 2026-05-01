Results of Annual General Meeting

Results of Annual General Meeting

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5, TSXV:CYG,OTC:CYGGF, OTCQB:CYGGF) is pleased to advise, pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, that all resolutions put to shareholders at today's Annual General Meeting were passed on a poll.

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and section 251AA of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), the results of the resolutions, together with the proxies received in respect of each resolution, are set out in the attached schedule.

For and on behalf of the Board

Maddison Cramer
Joint Company Secretary

CYGNUS METALS LIMITED
ABN 80 609 094 653 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Held on Friday, 1 May 2026

RESULTS OF MEETING

The following information is provided in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2.

Resolutions voted on at the meeting If decided by poll Proxies received
Resolutions

Result

 Voting
Method

 If s250U
applies

 Voted For Voted Against Abstained* For Against Abstain Discretion
No. Short description Number % Number % Number Number Number Number Number
1 Remuneration Report Passed Poll No 526,580,306 99.95 % 275,254 0.05 % 2,612,156 525,783,713 275,254 2,612,156 796,593
2 Election of Director – Ernest Mast Passed Poll N/A 524,543,815 92.01 % 45,572,841 7.99 % 0 523,747,222 45,572,841 0 796,593
3 Re-election of Director – Kevin Tomlinson Passed Poll N/A 570,073,288 99.99 % 43,368 0.01 % 0 569,251,695 43,368 0 821,593
4 Re-election of Director – Raymond Shorrocks Passed Poll N/A 522,102,024 91.58 % 48,014,632 8.42 % 0 521,305,431 48,014,632 0 796,593
5 Approval of 10% Placement Facility Passed Poll N/A 567,942,001 99.99 % 43,368 0.01 % 2,131,287 567,120,408 43,368 2,131,287 821,593
6 Ratification of agreement to issue Stage 4 Beryl Consideration Shares Passed Poll N/A 568,732,557 99.98 % 103,368 0.02 % 1,280,731 567,910,964 103,368 1,280,731 821,593
7 Ratification of agreement to issue Stage 4 Sakami Consideration Shares Passed Poll N/A 568,732,557 99.98 % 103,368 0.02 % 1,280,731 567,873,464 103,368 1,280,731 859,093
8 Insertion of Proportional Takeover Bid Approval Provisions Passed Poll N/A 568,463,288 99.92 % 453,368 0.08 % 1,200,000 567,666,695 453,368 1,200,000 796,593
9 Appointment of Auditor Passed Poll N/A 569,998,429 99.99 % 38,227 0.01 % 80,000 569,201,836 38,227 80,000 796,593
10(a) Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1 Passed Poll N/A 495,197,025 99.99 % 44,099 0.01 % 36,846,847 494,400,432 44,099 36,846,847 796,593
10(b) Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares under Listing Rule 7.1A Passed Poll N/A 495,197,025 99.99 % 44,099 0.01 % 36,846,847 494,175,432 44,099 36,846,847 1,021,593


* Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

David Southam
Executive Chair
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com 		Nicholas Kwong
President & CEO
T: +1 416 892 5076
E: info@cygnusmetals.com 		Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
T: +61 8 9388 1474
     

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