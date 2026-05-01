Toronto Stock Exchange, Sirios Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Toronto Stock Exchange, Sirios Resources Inc., The View from the C-Suite

Jean-Felix Lepage, Chief Executive Officer, Sirios Resources Inc. ("Sirios Resources" or the "Company") (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF), shares the Company's story in an interview with TMX Group.

The "View From The C-Suite" video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. These videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest "View From The C-Suite" visit https://www.tsx.com/en/c-suite.

About Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI,OTC:SIREF)

Sirios Resources is a Quebec-based mining exploration company focused on developing its high-potential gold project portfolio in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region, Canada. Sirios completed the acquisition of OVI Mining on February 27, 2026, a landmark event in the Company's history.

To learn more, visit: https://www.sirios.com/en/.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

MEDIA CONTACT:
Jean-Félix Lepage, Chief Executive Officer
Phone: 438-454-5636
jflepage@sirios.com
www.sirios.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/295471

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

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