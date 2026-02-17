Calix One Launches as Only AI-Native Platform for Service Providers, Enabling Them To Deliver Personalized Experiences at Scale

In a breakthrough advancement for telecommunications, the Calix One platform unifies appliances, cloud software, AI agents, and managed services—enabling service providers to operationalize secure agentic AI to acquire more subscribers, grow revenue from existing subscribers, and increase subscriber loyalty

Today, Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) launches Calix One ™ as the next evolution of its platform. Calix One brings together Calix's full portfolio—spanning appliances, cloud software, AI‑powered agents ( Calix Agent Workforce Cloud ™), and managed services—into a single, unified platform. Delivered through an enterprise digital workforce framework, the evolved platform simplifies agentic-driven business and operations workflow transformations for communication service providers (CSPs) to drive acquisition, reduce churn, and accelerate growth.

Architected in partnership with Google Cloud and first announced in October 2025 , Calix One is a multi‑layer platform designed to operationalize agentic AI securely at scale. Calix One enables AI agents to work natively within existing workflows, eliminating the need to retrofit generic enterprise tools. This foundation helps CSPs transform into communication experience providers (CXPs), accelerating revenue and growth by delivering an "experience of one" to millions of subscribers while reducing operational costs.

Calix One adoption is advancing in scheduled cohorts, with one-third of customers already operating on the platform and the full customer base expected to transition by the end of March 2026. Early adopters including ALLO Communications , Tombigbee Fiber , and Conexon Connect are taking steps toward implementing the Calix Agent Workforce on Calix One. By doing so, they are advancing highly successful partnerships that have yielded industry-beating Net Promoter Scores℠ (NPS®) in the 90s, rapid growth across markets, higher average revenue per user (ARPU), and significant decreases in operational expenses (OPEX):

  • Brad Moline, chief executive officer at ALLO Communications, said : "Calix has been our innovation partner for 16 years because the outcomes we see are incredible. We helped Calix pioneer SmartTown ®, and by going all in on the Calix platform and SmartLife ™, ALLO has moved faster—standing up SmartTown for Education so 23,000 Lincoln Public School students can access 43,000+ secure community Wi-Fi points with the first year free. With the Calix platform and managed services, we have also expanded our reach across Nebraska, Colorado, Arizona, and Missouri to serve residential, business, government, and MDU markets, including a more than 99 percent hosted Wi-Fi take rate and a successful 50G-PON trial . Calix makes success simple and cost-effective for ALLO. We are excited to build on this momentum with AI."

  • Scott Hendrix, chief executive officer at Tombigbee Fiber, said: "We trust in our Calix partnership because we see the impact. As a smaller provider, our decision to buy fully into the Calix platform and SmartLife has helped us sustain an NPS of 92, become cash-flow positive within two years, and serve our community with initiatives to cover football stadiums and first responders with secure, reliable SmartTown connectivity. We are excited to take the next step with Calix and AI."

  • John Walburn, chief operations officer at Conexon Connect, said : "As Conexon scales fiber broadband across rural America, we are operationalizing outcomes and using data-driven insights to help us increase take rates, grow ARPU, and improve efficiency. The Calix One platform will allow us to more easily align data, automate workflows, and provide our teams with clearer visibility into what drives impact to achieve our goals. We look forward to leveraging the power of AI to strengthen our model while accelerating adoption to deliver next-level service to more communities."

The award-winning Calix Success ™ organization supports service providers on their AI adoption journey. Partnering with customers at every stage, Calix Success delivers expert guidance and best practices that accelerate time to value, enabling customers to activate agentic capabilities with confidence. The results are AI‑driven operations that continuously evolve to further CSP success.

Michael Weening, president and chief executive officer at Calix, said: "With Calix One, we are building on 26 years of trusted partnerships with our telecommunications customers, and 15 years and $2 billion of platform investment—all so we can meet this moment of opportunity with AI. Rather than relying on acquisitions or bolt-ons for AI readiness, Calix One enables service providers to realize measurable outcomes—lower cost to serve and faster time to value through one experience for every subscriber, one source of truth, and one platform that scales across teams and markets.

"Our agentic AI approach is secure and purpose-built so service providers can increase productivity without reducing headcount. Our partnership with Google Cloud is supporting every customer as they advance on their AI journey. This launch represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our industry, and we are proud to see our customers and teams leading transformation."

Read blog post, " AI Alone Won't Save Telecom. The Power of One Will, " by Calix CMO Amrit Chaudhuri to discover more about Calix One .

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF)—Calix is an AI and cloud platform company that enables communications service providers (CSPs) to transform their operations while delivering exceptional experiences to their subscribers and communities. Calix One is the world's leading AI-powered platform that integrates rich agentic functionality, robust cloud solutions, and innovative managed services that are purpose-built for CSPs. With Calix One, customers simplify operations, deliver innovative subscriber experiences, and drive sustainable growth across residential, business, and MDU markets.

Built on agentic AI with over 25 years of industry insights, Calix One curates privacy-protected intelligence from millions of end-user devices, allowing CSPs to automate operations and scale personalized subscriber experiences down to an audience of one. CSPs can optimize their business models, collapse costs, and accelerate time to market. With over 1,600 customers worldwide, ranging from regional to global operators, Calix provides proven, scalable solutions that enable CSPs to compete effectively, create strategic advantages and win in any market.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov .

Calix and the Calix logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Calix and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Calix's trademarks can be found at https://www.calix.com/legal/trademarks.html . Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.

Press Inquiries:
Alison Crisci
919-353-4323
alison.crisci@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
investorrelations@calix.com

