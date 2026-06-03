Calix Gateway Appliances Receive FCC Approval With Latest Notice, Extending Coverage Across Full Portfolio

As part of the FCC's ongoing, phased Conditional Approval process, the latest approval notice—combined with prior authorizations—now covers all Calix gateway appliances, giving customers full confidence to continue ordering, deploying, and supporting them across any market

Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) today announced that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau have recognized Conditional Approval granted by the U.S. Department of War (DoW). The latest action —combined with prior authorizations —means all Calix gateway appliances are now covered under the FCC's ongoing, phased approval process, permitting their continued importation, sale, and deployment. As a result, service providers can confidently deploy Calix GigaSpire ® and GigaPro ® gateway appliances—integrated with the AI-native Calix One ™ platform—to deliver differentiated experiences across any market.

The latest Conditional Approval exempts Calix gateway appliances from the FCC's Covered List and removes the associated restrictions. Existing FCC equipment authorizations remain valid, and Calix will continue to deliver software, security, and firmware updates across its installed base. The company will also keep complying with and participating in the FCC's approval process as its gateway appliance portfolio expands to address customer needs.

With a robust U.S. manufacturing footprint, Calix not only satisfies regulatory requirements under Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) and other federal funding programs but also reinforces its ongoing supply chain integrity and compliance—enabling service providers to meet federal standards and deliver uninterrupted services to their subscribers.

John Durocher, chief operating officer at Calix, said: "Our trusted partnerships with service providers are grounded in more than 26 years of understanding their workflows and business models. This approval underscores our ongoing commitment to security and enables us to continue the seamless delivery of agentic capabilities through the AI-native Calix One platform—helping customers transform operations and accelerate experiences to compete and win."

See all FCC-approved Calix gateway appliances and learn more about the AI-native Calix One platform.

About Calix

Calix, Inc . (NYSE: CALX,OTC:CLXLF) is an AI platform company that enables service providers to transform their operations and accelerate delivery of differentiated experiences—so they can compete and win in the markets and communities they serve.

Through the AI-native Calix One platform, service providers can securely and privately activate agentic-AI alongside their human teams to acquire new subscribers, grow existing subscriber revenue, and build loyalty across residential, business, municipal, and MDU markets. More than 1,200 customers of all sizes leverage the Calix One platform, which has evolved over 15 years at an investment of more than $2 billion.

Calix innovation cycles are underpinned by a strong financial balance sheet and a people‑first culture that routinely earns broad industry recognition—winning 81 culture and innovation awards since 2025 alone, as well as Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2026.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing and execution of Calix's US manufacturing onshoring plan, the scope and duration of the Conditional Approval, Calix's ability to continue supplying its residential gateway portfolio without interruption, and the company's ongoing compliance with FCC and Department of War requirements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Risks include, but are not limited to: the possibility that the Conditional Approval is modified, conditioned further, or terminated; delays or cost overruns in establishing U.S.-based manufacturing capacity; changes in FCC or DoW guidance; component availability and supply chain disruption; and other risks described in Calix's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Calix undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

Press Inquiries:
Zach Burger
669-369-1991
zach.burger@calix.com

Investor Inquiries:
Nancy Fazioli
669-308-3901
InvestorRelations@calix.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

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