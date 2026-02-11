/C O R R E C T I O N -- T. Rowe Price Group/

In the news release, T. Rowe Price GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JANUARY 2026, issued 11-Feb-2026 by T. Rowe Price Group over PR Newswire, the original version contained incorrect information introduced by PR Newswire during transmission. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end:
T. Rowe Price GROUP REPORTS MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR JANUARY 2026
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced January month-end assets under management of $1.80 trillion. Net outflows for January 2026 were $5.2 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of January 31, 2026, and for the prior year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
(in billions)
|
1/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
Equity
|
$ 879
|
$ 879
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
213
|
212
|
Multi-asset
|
646
|
627
|
Alternatives
|
59
|
58
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,797
|
$ 1,776
|
Target date retirement portfolios
|
$ 580
|
$ 561
ABOUT T. Rowe Price
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.80 trillion in client assets as of January 31, 2026, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.
Correction: In the table, "Target date retirement portfolios" for the period ended 12/31/2025 has been updated.
