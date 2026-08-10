Navigating the complex landscape of global payments demands a deep understanding of fragmented regulatory frameworks and infrastructure.

Raj Kamal, co-founder of Transfi, emphasizes that while regions like Europe benefit from unified systems, emerging markets in Asia and Africa face high transaction costs and unpredictable delays.

To succeed, companies must meticulously build systems that integrate diverse payment methods while viewing regulation as a foundation for sustainable innovation rather than an obstacle.

Scalability hinges on adopting universal standards that facilitate seamless cross-border movement of money. Kamal notes that emerging technologies like stablecoins and blockchain are already simplifying these processes by offering transparency and stability. Looking ahead, the rise of agentic commerce will require even more robust infrastructure and evolved regulatory protocols to handle liability and dispute resolution. Ultimately, the transition from blockchain to AI-driven finance teaches that superior technology wins when paired with regulation by design. By embracing complexity, leveraging global legislative shifts like the US Clarity Act, and focusing on seamless user experiences, the next generation of payment platforms can make international transactions faster, cheaper and more reliable. Listen to the full interview above to hear more from Kamal on the lessons learned during the buildout of Transfi and where he thinks the market is heading.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Meagen Seatter, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.