Graphite Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

BTV Showcases: Champion Iron Limited, Nouveau Monde Graphite, TD Asset Management, and More

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on April 29 & 30, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets with the following companies:

Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) - BTV checks in with Champion Iron, a leading producer of high-purity iron ore contributing to decarbonize the steel industry. Its Québec-based mine recently completed a US$1.6B expansion, doubling production to 15M tonnes per year and possesses a net debt-free balance sheet with recent dividends to shareholders.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG) - Developing North America's largest natural graphite operation to meet the growing demand in the EV and energy storage markets. With low-cost, carbon-neutral operations and proprietary purification technology, they're poised to become a reliable, sustainable local supplier.

TD Asset Management- With a long history of delivering investment solutions, TD Asset Management's expertise is now available in the ETF space. BTV highlights TDAM, a cost-effective ETF option for investors looking to diversify their portfolio during challenging economic times.

Including BTV at Roth:
BTV recently attended the Roth Conference in California and interviewed emerging companies in the capital markets from various sectors including:

 D-Wave Quantum Inc. Guerrilla RF Inc.
 Dyadic International Inc. Kits Eyecare Ltd.
 Goldshore Resources Inc. New Pacific Metals Corp.
 Nano One Materials Corp. Ideal Power Inc.
 TAG Oil Ltd. Power Sustainable Lios
 EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Vizsla Silver Corp.
 Odyssey Semiconductor Inc. 

 

About BTV - Business Television:
On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:
BNN Bloomberg - Saturday April 29 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday April 30 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun May 7 @ 8:30am ET
Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163909

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Nouveau Monde GraphiteNOU:CANMGRFGraphite Investing
NOU:CA,NMGRF
The Conversation (0)

BTV Showcases: Champion Iron Limited, Nouveau Monde Graphite, TD Asset Management, and More

On BNN Bloomberg broadcast on April 29 & 30, 2023 - BTV-Business Television interviews emerging companies in the markets with the following companies:

Champion Iron Limited (TSX: CIA) (ASX: CIA) (OTCQX: CIAFF) - BTV checks in with Champion Iron, a leading producer of high-purity iron ore contributing to decarbonize the steel industry. Its Québec-based mine recently completed a US$1.6B expansion, doubling production to 15M tonnes per year and possesses a net debt-free balance sheet with recent dividends to shareholders.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (TSXV: NOU) (NYSE: NMG) - Developing North America's largest natural graphite operation to meet the growing demand in the EV and energy storage markets. With low-cost, carbon-neutral operations and proprietary purification technology, they're poised to become a reliable, sustainable local supplier.

TD Asset Management- With a long history of delivering investment solutions, TD Asset Management's expertise is now available in the ETF space. BTV highlights TDAM, a cost-effective ETF option for investors looking to diversify their portfolio during challenging economic times.

Including BTV at Roth:
BTV recently attended the Roth Conference in California and interviewed emerging companies in the capital markets from various sectors including:

 D-Wave Quantum Inc. Guerrilla RF Inc.
 Dyadic International Inc. Kits Eyecare Ltd.
 Goldshore Resources Inc. New Pacific Metals Corp.
 Nano One Materials Corp. Ideal Power Inc.
 TAG Oil Ltd. Power Sustainable Lios
 EverGen Infrastructure Corp. Vizsla Silver Corp.
 Odyssey Semiconductor Inc. 

 

About BTV - Business Television:
On air for 25 years, BTV - Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.Discover Investment Opportunities.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:
CANADA:
BNN Bloomberg - Saturday April 29 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday April 30 @ 5:30pm ET
US National TV:
Biz Television Network - Sun May 7 @ 8:30am ET
Suggest a Company to Feature!
Contact: (604) 664-7401 x3 info@b-tv.com. To receive BTV news, subscribe.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/163909

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Construction and Licensing Updates As Well As Filing of NI 43-101 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Construction and Licensing Updates As Well As Filing of NI 43-101 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

  • Santa Cruz Phase 1 construction is on-time and on schedule for commercial production at the EOY 2023.
  • All documents for Santa Cruz Phases 2 and 3 environmental permits and mining licenses have been submitted for review.
  • 520,000 tonnes of contained graphite with an open pit-constrained mineral resource estimate of 22M tonnes of inferred resources at an average grade of 2.4% (Cg), based on a 1.1% cut-off grade.
  • Estimate is based on 12 drill holes totaling 506m of HQ diamond drilling completed in 2022.
  • The mineral resource estimate confirms the significant potential of this historical mine with graphite mineralization open at depth and in both directions (NE & SW).
  • The mineral resource estimate and initial open pit optimization confirms the deposit is amenable to open pit mining operations with at-surface mineralization and low strip ratios.
  • Grant of RSUs.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS) (OTCQB:STSBD), is pleased to announce a construction and permitting update for the Santa Cruz Graphite Mine currently in construction on the Phase 1 installations in Brazil, as well as the filing of the NI 43-101 technical report ("TR") of its maiden mineral resource estimate ("MRE") for the BamaStar Graphite Project located in Coosa County, Alabama, United States (the "Project

Richard Pearce, CEO of South Star, commented, "Santa Cruz construction on the Phase 1 plant and mine installations is on time and on schedule through the end March 2023. All our licensing and permitting documents for Phases 2 and 3 for up to 50,000 of graphite concentrate have been submitted and are in technical evaluation. We are planning to have all our licenses and permits in hand by the end of 2023 so we can start the financing process for the future expansions. The BamaStar NI 43-101 technical report with the maiden mineral resource estimate is a fantastic result and confirms the potential for a significant deposit at this historical mine with at-surface mineralization that should be amenable to open pit mining techniques and low strip ratios. It's one of two projects in the continental United States with a defined mineral resource estimate. The drillers are set to get back out there in May 2023, and we are planning to get a NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) completed by Q1 of 2024. The PEA will present our strategic plan of two mines, each producing 50,000 tonnes per year of concentrates, feeding a centrally located, value-add plant in the southeast United States and producing active anode material for electric vehicles, as well as purified/micronized and expandable graphite products. South Star has two scalable assets in strategic, stable, mining-friendly jurisdictions and the team to build and operate them in a safe responsible manner in partnership with communities and stakeholders. It's happening at the perfect time, when supply is constrained and demand is outstripping supply. This dynamic will be putting significant pressure on the graphite price in 2023 and for the foreseeable future. Santa Cruz will have the first new graphite production in the Americas since 1996 this year, and BamaStar is expected to be producing in 2027. Congratulations to the team for all the hard work!"

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
International Graphite

Scoping Study Shows Outstanding Investment Case For Collie Graphite BAM Facility

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) (International Graphite or the Company) has released the findings of a Scoping Study for its proposed Collie Graphite Battery Anode Material (BAM) Facility.

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Announces C$500,000 Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Announces C$500,000 Drawdown Under Convertible Credit Facility

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its April 20, 2023 press release, that it has elected to draw down C$500,000 (the "Loan") under the C$5,000,000 convertible credit facility with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender"), which is controlled by a significant shareholder

The Loan has a term of 3 years and bears interest ("Interest") at a floating rate (Secured Overnight Financing Rate (or "SOFR") + 7%), with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%, with Interest payments capitalized into the principal amount and due at the end of the Loan term. At the discretion of the Lender, after six months from the initial drawdown date, the Loan plus accrued Interest is convertible into common shares of Electric Royalties as follows: (a) for the Loan at the greater of C$0.50; a 100% premium above the 30-day VWAP (C$0.71) of Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") at the advance; and the minimum price acceptable to the TSXV, per share; and (b) for Interest at the Market Price(as defined under Exchange policy 1.1) at the time of settlement, subject to the Market Price not being less than the Conversion Price without prior Exchange approval, per share. The Lender will not be able to hold more than 19.99% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company unless disinterested shareholder approval has been obtained. The funds will be used for the acquisition of the Kenbridge nickel royalty. The Loan is subject to the approval of the TSXV and other customary closing conditions.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Electric Royalties Increases Convertible Credit Facility to C$5 Million on Improved Terms and Appoints Stefan Gleason as Board Observer

Electric Royalties Increases Convertible Credit Facility to C$5 Million on Improved Terms and Appoints Stefan Gleason as Board Observer

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC) (OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its November 15, 2022 and January 19, 2023 press releases, that it has entered into an agreement with Gleason & Sons LLC (the "Lender") to increase the Company's existing convertible credit facility from C$2,000,000 to C$5,000,000 (the "Loan Amendment"). Gleason & Sons LLC is controlled by Stefan Gleason, a significant shareholder of Electric Royalties

The Lender has also agreed to modify the interest rate to a lower, floating rate (Secured Overnight Financing Rate (or "SOFR") + 7%), with a maximum interest rate of 12.5%, as compared to the original rate of 15%, and to remove the early repayment fee. All other terms remain the same.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Caterpillar and NMG Strengthen their Zero-Exhaust Emission Collaboration Through Definitive Agreements for Sourcing the Matawinie Mine's Fleet and Infrastructure, Plus an Offtake MoU Targeting NMG's Battery Materials

  • Caterpillar to develop an integrated solution covering a zero-exhaust emission fleet, infrastructure, and services for NMG's Matawinie Mine
  • Definitive agreements underpinned by the 2021 collaboration agreement now frame the deployment of technology, testing collaboration, as well as procurement of fleet and infrastructure
  • Offtake MoU signed to explore opportunities for NMG to supply carbon-neutral graphite materials to Caterpillar for the development of its secure, resilient, and sustainable battery supply chain
  • Through this industry-leading collaboration, NMG's Matawinie Mine is set to become the world's first all-electric open-pit mine and a technological showcase site

On the foundation of their 2021 collaboration agreement and of technical work achieved together over the past two years, Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. ("NMG" or the "Company") ( NYSE: NMG , TSX.V: NOU ) and Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar") ( NYSE: CAT ) have signed definitive agreements to supply NMG's Matawinie Mine with an integrated solution that covers a zero-exhaust emission fleet, supporting infrastructure, and service. Caterpillar is set to be NMG's supplier of heavy mining equipment, supporting the progressive transition from traditional models to Cat® zero-exhaust emission machines as they become available. Moreover, NMG and Caterpillar have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding ("MoU") to advance commercial discussions targeting NMG's active anode material. Through this offtake MoU, a full circular value chain could be established whereas NMG would supply carbon-neutral graphite materials to Caterpillar for the development of its secure, resilient, and sustainable battery supply chain that would serve to electrify heavy vehicles, including NMG's Matawinie fleet.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

South Star Battery Metals Announces Santa Cruz Graphite Mine Construction and Licensing Updates As Well As Filing of NI 43-101 Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate Report for the BamaStar Graphite Project in Coosa County Alabama, USA

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Negotiations to Secure Pilot Unit in Chile

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Minerals Announces Flow-Through Share Offering for Gross Proceeds of up to $2 Million

Precious Metals Investing

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

Precious Metals Investing

Company Further Strengthens Balance Sheet by Entering Debt Settlement Agreement with Creditor

Base Metals Investing

Hole 23 Delivers! Power Nickel Final Drill Results from the Fall 2022 Drill Program and Initial Drill Results from Winter 2023

Uranium Investing

Koppies Uranium Project Drilling Update

×