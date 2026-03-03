Brookfield Asset Management Announces $1 Billion Commercial Paper Program

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM) (TSX: BAM) ("Brookfield") announced today that it has established a commercial paper program on a private placement basis. Under the program, Brookfield may issue unsecured commercial paper notes (the "notes") up to a maximum aggregate amount outstanding at any time of $1 billion. The program is expected to further diversify and strengthen Brookfield's balance sheet by providing another source of short-term capital. The proceeds from the issuance of any notes will be used for general corporate purposes.

The notes to be offered under the program have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy notes under Brookfield Asset Management's commercial paper program and is being issued in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) is a leading global alternative asset manager, headquartered in New York, with over $1 trillion of assets under management across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. We invest client capital for the long-term with a focus on real assets and essential service businesses that form the backbone of the global economy. We offer a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world — including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. We draw on Brookfield's heritage as an owner and operator to invest for value and generate strong returns for our clients, across economic cycles.

For more information, please visit our website at www.bam.brookfield.com

Media:   Investor Relations:
Simon Maine  Jason Fooks
Tel: (332) 298-0447  Tel: (212) 417-2442
Email: simon.maine@brookfield.com Email: jason.fooks@brookfield.com
   

Notice to Readers

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian provincial securities laws and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and in any applicable Canadian securities regulations (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future results, events or conditions, and include, but are not limited to, statements which reflect management's current estimates, beliefs and assumptions and which in turn are based on our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The estimates, beliefs and assumptions of Brookfield are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies regarding future events and as such, are subject to change. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "foresee", "could", "estimate", "goal", "intend", "plan", "seek", "strive", "will", "may" and "should" and similar expressions. In particular, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements referring to the commercial paper program and the expected use of proceeds from the program.

Although Brookfield believes that such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable estimates, beliefs and assumptions, certain factors, risks and uncertainties, which are described from time to time in our documents filed with the securities regulators in the United States and Canada, not presently known to Brookfield, or that Brookfield currently believes are not material, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by forward-looking statements. 

Readers are urged to consider these risks, as well as other uncertainties, factors and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based only on information available to us as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, Brookfield undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Brookfield CorpBAMNYSE:BAMfintech investing
BAM
The Conversation (0)
International Graphite

Quarterly Activities Report September 2024

International Graphite Limited (ASX: IG6) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report. Our vision: International Graphite is developing as Western Australia’s first vertically integrated producer of graphite products for global industrial, manufacturing, technology and battery markets.... Keep Reading...
Metals Australia Ltd

MLS Continues to Advance and Expand its Flagship Lac Carheil Graphite Project Towards PFS

– Lac Carheil’s strategic value also stands to be significantly enhanced by Canadian Government moves to potentially impose tariffs on Chinese critical mineral imports

Metals Australia Ltd (ASX: MLS) continues to make significant progress advancing its flagship Lac Carheil high-grade flake-graphite development project in the Tier 1 global mining province of Quebec, including: Comprehensive metallurgical testwork1 confirming higher quantities of higher-value... Keep Reading...
Brookfield enters into exclusive negotiations with Impala and other shareholders to acquire a majority stake in Neoen and launch a mandatory tender offer for 100% of the company

Brookfield enters into exclusive negotiations with Impala and other shareholders to acquire a majority stake in Neoen and launch a mandatory tender offer for 100% of the company

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OR TO ANY US PERSON, OR TO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Brookfield has entered into exclusive... Keep Reading...
International Graphite

Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study

International Graphite Limited (ASX:IG6) has today released key findings from its new Springdale–Collie Integrated Mine to Market Scoping Study. The study positions the Company’s planned Springdale mine and Collie downstream processing facilities as a world leading development-stage graphite... Keep Reading...
International Graphite

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

International Graphite’s (ASX:IG6) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report and Cash Flow Report. Our vision: International Graphite is developing as Western Australia’s first vertically integrated producer of graphite anode materials (BAM) for lithium-ion batteries.Highlights.Springdale... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project

UNITH Announces General Availability of Streaming Avatars

Sankamap Announces $5.0M Private Placement

Numinus Wellness Advises of a Change of Auditor

Related News

precious metals investing

Brightstar Secures US$120M Bond to Fund Goldfields Project

gold investing

Fortune Bay: Exploration Underway, Fully Funded Program at the Goldfields Project in Saskatchewan

copper investing

Hudbay to Acquire Arizona Sonoran, Creating North America’s Third-Largest Copper District

base metals investing

Sankamap Announces $5.0M Private Placement

precious metals investing

Fortune Bay Drills Multiple Gold Zones at Goldfields including 6.61 g/t over 5.0 m within 2.54 g/t over 17.0 m

energy investing

Terra Clean Provides Corporate Update

precious metals investing

Clean Energy & Renewables Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for March 5th