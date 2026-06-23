Uranium Market Reset: Consolidation Today, Deficit Tomorrow

After a strong rally through late 2025 and early 2026, uranium prices have cooled, with spot uranium recently stabilizing near US$85 per pound. However, according to Global X research analyst Brooke Thackray, the sector's long-term outlook remains firmly supported by structural supply shortages and growing demand for nuclear energy.

Speaking on the Investing News Network podcast, Thackray said recent weakness in the spot market should be viewed as a healthy consolidation rather than a sign of deteriorating fundamentals.

"The long-term contract price is really what investors should be watching," he explained, noting that utilities purchase most of their uranium through long-term agreements rather than the spot market. As term prices to rise, Thackray believes they will eventually help pull the spot price higher.

The discussion also highlights ongoing supply challenges facing the uranium market. Production issues at major mines, potential sulfuric acid shortages and years of underinvestment in new project development continue to constrain supply, even as demand expectations grow. In terms of demand, Thackray pointed to expanding nuclear power generation, increasing interest in small modular reactors and rising electricity consumption from artificial intelligence (AI) data centers as key long-term drivers. The expert also emphasized the growing role of energy security, with western governments seeking to reduce dependence on foreign supply chains and build strategic stockpiles of critical materials, including uranium. While uranium has yet to attract the broad investor attention seen in sectors like AI, Thackray argued that the conditions are in place for a sustained bull market driven by a widening supply/demand imbalance and growing global reliance on nuclear power.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.