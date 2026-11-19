CELMoD programs advance across multiple myeloma and lymphoma, with Phase 3 readouts for ZENBEXUS™ (iberdomide) and mezigdomide, and Phase 2 data for golcadomide
Landmark five-year TRANSFORM data demonstrate curative potential of Breyanzi ® (lisocabtagene maraleucel) in second-line large B-cell lymphoma
Cell therapy progress further underscored by promising data from next-generation assets, including GPRC5D-directed CAR T, arlocabtagene autoleucel, and dual-targeting BCMAxGPRC5D CAR T, tunlucabtagene autoleucel in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced it will present new data from its robust hematology portfolio through more than 90 company- and partner-sponsored disclosures, including 24 oral presentations, at the 68 th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, from December 12-15, 2026.
"This has been an extraordinary year across our blood cancer portfolio, and what we're sharing at ASH is the realization of our scientific investments," said Cristian Massacesi, MD , executive vice president, chief medical officer and head of development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "At ASH, we're highlighting the breadth of our work in blood cancers from Phase 3 CELMoD datasets in multiple myeloma, exploration of targeted protein degradation's potential in follicular lymphoma, five-year landmark survival data for Breyanzi and the clinical potential of our dual-targeted CAR T, tunlucabtagene autoleucel. Together, these advancements reflect one goal: to move beyond the current standard management of blood cancers and redefine what patients can expect from treatment."
Data presented by Bristol Myers Squibb will underscore both the strength of the Company's commercial portfolio and the rapid momentum of its innovative early- and late-stage pipeline in targeted protein degradation, including CELMoDs and other protein degradation approaches, alongside next-generation autologous CAR T cell therapy.
Key data being presented at ASH by Bristol Myers Squibb and its collaborators include:
Evolving multiple myeloma through powerful CELMoD combinations and next-generation cell therapies
- Phase 3 EXCALIBER-RRMM progression-free survival (PFS) and minimal residual disease results for ZENBEXUS, daratumumab, and dexamethasone versus daratumumab, bortezomib and dexamethasone in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), to be featured in oral presentation
- Phase 1 safety and efficacy results for dual-targeting BCMA×GPRC5D autologous CAR T cell therapy tunlucabtagene autoleucel (tunlu-cel; BMS-986453) in patients with RRMM, to be featured in oral presentation
- PFS results and outcomes by prior exposure to pomalidomide or T-cell-redirecting therapy from the SUCCESSOR-2 study evaluating mezigdomide, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone versus carfilzomib and dexamethasone (Kd) in patients with RRMM
- Phase 1 arlocabtagene autoleucel (arlo-cel) oral presentation on GPRC5D expression and locus integrity in patients with RRMM
- Initial Phase 1 results evaluating mezigdomide in combination with elranatamab for the treatment of RRMM
Advancing lymphoma care with targeted protein degradation and curative intent
- Phase 2 GOLSEEK-2 results for golcadomide, an investigational oral CELMoD agent, plus rituximab in patients with newly-diagnosed advanced-stage follicular lymphoma, to be featured in oral presentation
- Landmark five-year follow-up from the pivotal Phase 3 TRANSFORM study demonstrating the curative potential of Breyanzi in second-line (2L) relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL)
- Evaluation of real-world effectiveness and safety outcomes for Breyanzi versus bispecific antibodies in 2L LBCL
Delivering disease breadth and leadership in myeloid disorders
- Phase 2 results for Reblozyl ® (luspatercept-aamt) in adults with non-transfusion-dependent (NTD) α-thalassemia hemoglobin H (HbH) disease, to be featured in oral presentation
- Phase 2a results for Reblozyl in adolescents with transfusion-dependent (TD) β-thalassemia, to be featured in oral presentation
Details on key presentations at the 2026 ASH Annual Meeting are available below, with full abstracts available through the congress online program .
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Abstract Title
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Author
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Presentation Type/Abstract #
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Session Title
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Date/Time (CST)
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Multiple Myeloma
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BMS-986453, a dual-targeting BCMA×GPRC5D autologous CAR T cell therapy with polyfunctional phenotype: A first-in-human study in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
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Sidana, S.
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Oral
#116
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655. Multiple Myeloma: Cellular Therapies: CAR T in Myeloma: Racing Towards a Cure
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Saturday, December 12
9:45-10 AM
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Progression-free survival (PFS) and minimal residual disease (MRD) outcomes with iberdomide, daratumumab and dexamethasone (IberDd) versus daratumumab, bortezomib and dexamethasone (DVd) in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM): Results from the phase 3 EXCALIBER-RRMM study
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Lonial, S.
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Oral
#114
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654. Multiple Myeloma: Pharmacologic Therapies
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Saturday, December 12
10:45-11 AM
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GPRC5D expression and locus integrity in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma treated with arlocabtagene autoleucel in a first-in-human phase 1 trial
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Ziyad, S.
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Oral
#120
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655. Multiple Myeloma: Cellular Therapies: CAR T in Myeloma: Racing Towards a Cure
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Saturday, December 12
10:45-11 AM
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Characterization and management of adverse events of clinical relevance with iberdomide, daratumumab, and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma from the phase 3 EXCALIBER-RRMM trial
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Quach, H.
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Poster
#2255
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Poster Session I
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Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
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Cumulative treatment-altering toxicities in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma treated with bispecific antibodies
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Hansen, D.
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Poster
#2228
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Poster Session I
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Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
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Collab-led CDC: Elranatamab plus iberdomide in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma: Dose escalation results from the MagnetisMM-30 trial
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Lesokhin, A.
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Poster
#2265
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Poster Session I
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Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
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Mezigdomide adds a multi-lineage activation and effector-differentiation program to BCMA T-cell engager therapy: Bone marrow and peripheral blood immune pharmacodynamics of elranatamab plus mezigdomide in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
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Jeyaraju, D.
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Poster
#2162
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Poster Session I
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Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
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SUCCESSOR-2 update: Progression-free survival and outcomes by prior exposure to pomalidomide or T-cell-redirecting therapy with mezigdomide, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone versus Kd in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
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Schjesvold, F.
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Poster
#4012
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Poster Session II
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Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
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Mezigdomide in combination with elranatamab for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: Initial phase 1 results from a phase 1b/2a trial
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Costa, L.
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Poster
#4009
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Poster Session II
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Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
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ESR-CRC: Teclistmamab and mezigdomide for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, the MATRIX phase 1b trial
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Hultcrantz, M.
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Poster
#4026
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Poster Session II
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Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
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SUCCESSOR-2 dose optimization: Stage 1 analysis of mezigdomide starting dose in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
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Alkharabsheh, O.
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Poster
#5775
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Poster Session III
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Monday, December 14
6-8 PM
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Matching-adjusted indirect comparisons of iberdomide + daratumumab + dexamethasone versus daratumumab + carfilzomib + dexamethasone and isatuximab + carfilzomib + dexamethasone in RRMM
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Landgren, O.
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Poster
#5784
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Poster Session III
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Monday, December 14
6-8 PM
|Arlocabtagene autoleucel in patients with heavily pretreated relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma: Analysis of on-target, off-tumor safety
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Berdeja, J.
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Poster#5938
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Poster Session III
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Monday, December 146-8 PM
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Lymphoma
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Phase 2 trial of obinutuzumab and golcadomide for patients with previously untreated high tumor burden follicular lymphoma
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Chihara, D.
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Oral
#164
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623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological - Is Chemo-immunotherapy Ready for Retirement? Bispecific and CELMoD-Based Frontline Regimens in Follicular Lymphoma
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Saturday, December 12
12:15-12:30 PM
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Golcadomide, a potential, first-in-class, oral CELMoD plus rituximab in patients with newly diagnosed, advanced-stage follicular lymphoma: Safety and 12-month efficacy from the phase 2 GOLSEEK-2 study
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Villasboas, J.
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Oral
#165
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623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, Waldenstrom's, and Other Indolent B Cell Lymphomas: Clinical and Epidemiological - Is Chemo-immunotherapy Ready for Retirement? Bispecific and CELMoD-Based Frontline Regimens in Follicular Lymphoma
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Saturday, December 12
12:30-12:45 PM
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Evaluation of real-world effectiveness and safety outcomes for lisocabtagene maraleucel and bispecific antibodies in second-line relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma
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Epperla, N.
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Oral
#315
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906. Outcomes Research: Lymphoid Malignancies Excluding Plasma Cell Disorders - Beyond Response: Toxicity, Infection, and Late Events After Novel Therapies
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Saturday, December 12
2:30-2:45 PM
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Golcadomide, a potential, first-in-class, oral CELMoD + Pola-R-CHP in patients with newly diagnosed aggressive B-cell lymphoma: Safety and 24-month efficacy from a phase 1b study
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Hoffman, M.
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Poster
#1885
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Poster Session I
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Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
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Bulky disease and/or elevated LDH identify a high-risk subgroup in international prognostic index 1–2 newly diagnosed large B-cell lymphoma: Evidence from the LEO and REALYSA cohorts
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Maurer, M.
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Oral
#520
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626. Aggressive Lymphomas: Epidemiological Excluding Prospective Clinical Trials: Evaluation of Newly-Diagnosed DLBCL Patients
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Sunday, December 13
10:15-10:30 AM
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BMS-986458, a first-in-class degrader of B-cell lymphoma 6 in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma: Updated safety and efficacy of BMS-986458 monotherapy in a phase 1/2 study
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Van Der Poel, M.
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Poster
#3549
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Poster Session II
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Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
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Lisocabtagene maraleucel versus standard of care for second-line relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma: 5-y follow-up results from TRANSFORM
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Abramson, J.
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Poster
#3682
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Poster Session II
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Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
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Clinical efficacy and longitudinal safety of lisocabtagene maraleucel in patients with third-line or later follicular lymphoma: 4-y update from the phase 2 TRANSCEND FL study
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Kamdar, M.
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Poster
#3577
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Poster Session II
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Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
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Myeloid
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Luspatercept in adults with non-transfusion-dependent α-thalassemia hemoglobin H disease: Primary efficacy and safety data from a phase 2, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial
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Viprakasit, V.
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Oral
#7
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112. Thalassemia and Globin Gene Regulation: Advances Across the Thalassemia Spectrum: Novel Targets and Therapeutics
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Saturday, December 12
9:30-9:45 AM
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Luspatercept in adolescent patients with transfusion-dependent β thalassemia: Efficacy and safety results from a phase 2a trial
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Viprakasit, V.
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Oral
#12
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112. Thalassemia and Globin Gene Regulation: Advances Across the Thalassemia Spectrum: Novel Targets and Therapeutics
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Saturday, December 12
10:45-11 AM
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Effectiveness of early first-line luspatercept use in patients with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes: A real-world analysis from Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute
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Fonseca, G.
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Poster
#2669
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Poster Session I
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Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
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Efficacy of luspatercept by baseline anemia burden in patients with myelofibrosis: Subgroup analyses from the phase 3 INDEPENDENCE trial
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Al-Ali, H.
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Poster
#2001
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Poster Session I
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Saturday, December 12
5:30-7:30 PM
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Luspatercept in adults with transfusion-dependent α-thalassemia hemoglobin H disease: Primary efficacy and safety data from a phase 2, double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter trial
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Kattamis, A.
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Poster
#2899
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Poster Session II
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Sunday, December 13
6-8 PM
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Anemia management and survival outcomes among previously treated patients with myelofibrosis receiving luspatercept: A real-world analysis
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Hobbs, G.
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Poster
#6359
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Poster Session III
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Monday, December 14
6-8 PM
BREYANZI ®
INDICATIONS
BREYANZI is a CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapy indicated for the treatment of:
- adult patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (including DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma), high-grade B cell lymphoma, primary mediastinal large B-cell lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma grade 3B, who have:
- refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse within 12 months of first-line chemoimmunotherapy; or
- refractory disease to first-line chemoimmunotherapy or relapse after first-line chemoimmunotherapy and are not eligible for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) due to comorbidities or age; or
- relapsed or refractory disease after two or more lines of systemic therapy.
- adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have received at least 2 prior lines of therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor and a B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) inhibitor. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trial(s).
- adult patients with relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) who have received 2 or more prior lines of systemic therapy.
- adult patients with relapsed or refractory mantle cell lymphoma (MCL) who have received at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapy, including a Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor.
- adult patients with relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) who have received at least 2 prior lines of systemic therapy.
Important Safety Information
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WARNING: CYTOKINE RELEASE SYNDROME, NEUROLOGIC TOXICITIES, AND SECONDARY HEMATOLOGICAL MALIGNANCIES
Cytokine Release Syndrome
Cytokine release syndrome (CRS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, which enrolled a total of 769 patients with non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), CRS occurred in 56% of patients, including ≥ Grade 3 CRS in 3.4% of patients. The median time to onset was 5 days (range: 1 to 63 days). CRS resolved in 99% of patients with a median duration of 5 days (range: 1 to 37 days). One patient had fatal CRS and 5 patients had ongoing CRS at the time of death. The most common manifestations of CRS (≥10%) were fever, hypotension, chills, tachycardia, hypoxia, and headache.
Serious events that may be associated with CRS include cardiac arrhythmias (including atrial fibrillation and ventricular tachycardia), cardiac arrest, cardiac failure, diffuse alveolar damage, renal insufficiency, capillary leak syndrome, hypotension, hypoxia, and hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis/macrophage activation syndrome (HLH/MAS).
Ensure that 2 doses of tocilizumab are available prior to infusion of BREYANZI.
Neurologic Toxicities
Neurologic toxicities that were fatal or life-threatening, including immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS), occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. Serious events including cerebral edema and seizures occurred with BREYANZI. Fatal and serious cases of leukoencephalopathy, some attributable to fludarabine, also occurred.
In clinical trials of BREYANZI (excluding primary central nervous system lymphoma), CAR T cell-associated neurologic toxicities occurred in 32% of patients, including ≥ Grade 3 cases in 10% of patients. The median time to onset of neurotoxicity was 8 days (range: 1 to 63 days). Neurologic toxicities resolved in 88% of patients with a median duration of 7.5 days (range: 1 to 119 days). Of patients developing neurotoxicity, 83% also developed CRS. The most common neurologic toxicities (≥5%) included encephalopathy, tremor, aphasia, delirium, and headache.
In Study 6, neurologic toxicities occurred in 40% (2/5) of patients with relapsed or refractory primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL). The time to onset of neurologic toxicities ranged from 3 to 8 days and duration ranged from 7 to 22 days. Neurologic toxicities included seizure (20%), headache (20%), encephalopathy (20%), and paresis (20%).
CRS and Neurologic Toxicities Monitoring
Monitor patients daily for at least 7 days following BREYANZI infusion for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities and assess for other causes of neurological symptoms. Continue to monitor patients for signs and symptoms of CRS and neurologic toxicities for at least 2 weeks after infusion and treat promptly. At the first sign of CRS, institute treatment with supportive care, tocilizumab, or tocilizumab and corticosteroids as indicated. Manage neurologic toxicity with supportive care and/or corticosteroid as needed. Advise patients to avoid driving for at least 2 weeks following infusion. Counsel patients to seek immediate medical attention should signs or symptoms of CRS or neurologic toxicity occur at any time.
Hypersensitivity Reactions
Allergic reactions may occur with the infusion of BREYANZI. Serious hypersensitivity reactions, including anaphylaxis, may be due to dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO).
Serious Infections
Severe infections, including life-threatening or fatal infections, have occurred in patients after BREYANZI infusion. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, infections of any grade occurred in 33% of patients, with Grade 3 or higher infections occurring in 12% of all patients. Grade 3 or higher infections with an unspecified pathogen occurred in 7%, bacterial infections in 3.5%, viral infections in 2%, and fungal infections in 0.7% of patients. One patient who received 4 prior lines of therapy developed a fatal case of John Cunningham (JC) virus progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy 4 months after treatment with BREYANZI. One patient who received 3 prior lines of therapy developed a fatal case of cryptococcal meningoencephalitis 35 days after treatment with BREYANZI.
Febrile neutropenia developed after BREYANZI infusion in 8% of patients. Febrile neutropenia may be concurrent with CRS. In the event of febrile neutropenia, evaluate for infection and manage with broad-spectrum antibiotics, fluids, and other supportive care as medically indicated.
Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection before and after BREYANZI administration and treat appropriately. Administer prophylactic antimicrobials according to standard institutional guidelines. Avoid administration of BREYANZI in patients with clinically significant, active systemic infections.
Viral reactivation: Hepatitis B virus (HBV) reactivation, in some cases resulting in fulminant hepatitis, hepatic failure, and death, can occur in patients treated with drugs directed against B cells. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, 35 of 38 patients with a prior history of HBV were treated with concurrent antiviral suppressive therapy. Perform screening for HBV, HCV, and HIV in accordance with clinical guidelines before collection of cells for manufacturing. In patients with prior history of HBV, consider concurrent antiviral suppressive therapy to prevent HBV reactivation per standard guidelines.
Prolonged Cytopenias
Patients may exhibit cytopenias not resolved for several weeks following lymphodepleting chemotherapy and BREYANZI infusion. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, Grade 3 or higher cytopenias persisted at Day 29 following BREYANZI infusion in 35% of patients, and included thrombocytopenia in 25%, neutropenia in 22%, and anemia in 6% of patients. Monitor complete blood counts prior to and after BREYANZI administration.
Hypogammaglobulinemia
B-cell aplasia and hypogammaglobulinemia can occur in patients receiving BREYANZI. In clinical trials of BREYANZI, hypogammaglobulinemia was reported as an adverse reaction in 9% of patients. Hypogammaglobulinemia, either as an adverse reaction or laboratory IgG level below 500 mg/dL after infusion, was reported in 30% of patients. Monitor immunoglobulin levels after treatment with BREYANZI and manage using infection precautions, antibiotic prophylaxis, and immunoglobulin replacement as clinically indicated.
Live vaccines: The safety of immunization with live viral vaccines during or following BREYANZI treatment has not been studied. Vaccination with live virus vaccines is not recommended for at least 6 weeks prior to the start of lymphodepleting chemotherapy, during BREYANZI treatment, and until immune recovery following treatment with BREYANZI.
Secondary Malignancies
Patients treated with BREYANZI may develop secondary malignancies. T cell malignancies have occurred following treatment of hematologic malignancies with BCMA- and CD19-directed genetically modified autologous T cell immunotherapies, including BREYANZI. Mature T cell malignancies, including CAR-positive tumors, may present as soon as weeks following infusion, and may include fatal outcomes. Monitor lifelong for secondary malignancies. In the event that a secondary malignancy occurs, contact Bristol-Myers Squibb at 1-888-805-4555 for reporting and to obtain instructions on collection of patient samples for testing.
Immune Effector Cell-Associated Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis-Like Syndrome (IEC-HS)
Immune Effector Cell-Associated Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis-Like Syndrome (IEC-HS), including fatal or life-threatening reactions, occurred following treatment with BREYANZI. Seven out of 769 (0.9%) patients with R/R NHL exposed to BREYANZI developed IEC-HS. Time to onset of IEC-HS ranged from 7 to 32 days. Of the 7 patients, 3 patients developed IEC-HS with overlapping occurrence of CRS and neurotoxicity, 2 patients developed IEC-HS with overlapping occurrence of neurotoxicity, and 1 patient developed IEC-HS with overlapping occurrence of CRS. IEC-HS was fatal in 2 of 7 patients. One patient had fatal IEC-HS and one had ongoing IEC-HS at time of death. IEC-HS is a life-threatening condition with a high mortality rate if not recognized and treated early. Treatment of IEC-HS should be administered per current practice guidelines.
Adverse Reactions
The most common adverse reaction(s) (incidence ≥30%) in:
- LBCL are fever, CRS, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and nausea. The most common Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities include lymphocyte count decrease, neutrophil count decrease, platelet count decrease, and hemoglobin decrease.
- CLL/SLL are CRS, encephalopathy, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, nausea, edema, and diarrhea. The most common Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities include neutrophil count decrease, white blood cell decrease, hemoglobin decrease, platelet count decrease, and lymphocyte count decrease.
- FL is CRS. The most common Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities include lymphocyte count decrease, neutrophil count decrease, and white blood cell decrease.
- MCL are CRS, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and encephalopathy. The most common Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities include neutrophil count decrease, white blood cell decrease, and platelet count decrease.
- MZL is CRS. The most common Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities include lymphocyte count decrease, neutrophil count decrease, and white blood cell decrease.
Please see full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNINGS and Medication Guide .
REBLOZYL ®
REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) is indicated for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta thalassemia who require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions.
REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) is indicated for the treatment of anemia without previous erythropoiesis stimulating agent use (ESA-naïve) in adult patients with very low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who may require regular red blood cell (RBC) transfusions.
REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt) is indicated for the treatment of anemia failing an erythropoiesis stimulating agent and requiring 2 or more red blood cell (RBC) units over 8 weeks in adult patients with very low- to intermediate-risk myelodysplastic syndromes with ring sideroblasts (MDS-RS) or with myelodysplastic/myeloproliferative neoplasm with ring sideroblasts and thrombocytosis (MDS/MPN-RS-T).
REBLOZYL is not indicated for use as a substitute for RBC transfusions in patients who require immediate correction of anemia.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Thrombosis/Thromboembolism
In adult patients with beta thalassemia, thromboembolic events (TEE) were reported in 8/223 (3.6%) of REBLOZYL-treated patients. TEEs included deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolus, portal vein thrombosis, and ischemic stroke. Patients with known risk factors for thromboembolism (splenectomy or concomitant use of hormone replacement therapy) may be at further increased risk of thromboembolic conditions. Consider thromboprophylaxis in patients at increased risk of TEE. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of thromboembolic events and institute treatment promptly.
Hypertension
Hypertension was reported in 11.4% (63/554) of REBLOZYL-treated patients. Across clinical studies, the incidence of Grade 3 to 4 hypertension ranged from 2% to 9.6%. In patients with beta thalassemia with normal baseline blood pressure, 13 (6.2%) patients developed systolic blood pressure (SBP) ≥130 mm Hg and 33 (16.6%) patients developed diastolic blood pressure (DBP) ≥80 mm Hg. In ESA-refractory or -intolerant adult patients with MDS with normal baseline blood pressure, 26 (30%) patients developed SBP ≥130 mm Hg and 23 (16%) patients developed DBP ≥80 mm Hg. In ESA-naïve adult patients with MDS with normal baseline blood pressure, 23 (36%) patients developed SBP ≥140 mm Hg and 11 (6%) patients developed DBP ≥80 mm Hg. Monitor blood pressure prior to each administration. Manage new or exacerbations of preexisting hypertension using anti-hypertensive agents.
Extramedullary Hematopoietic (EMH) Masses
In adult patients with transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, EMH masses were observed in 3.2% of REBLOZYL-treated patients, with spinal cord compression symptoms due to EMH masses occurring in 1.9% of patients (BELIEVE and REBLOZYL long-term follow-up study).
In a study of adult patients with non-transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, a higher incidence of EMH masses was observed in 6.3% of REBLOZYL-treated patients vs. 2% of placebo-treated patients in the double-blind phase of the study, with spinal cord compression due to EMH masses occurring in 1 patient with a prior history of EMH. REBLOZYL is not indicated for use in patients with non-transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia.
Possible risk factors for the development of EMH masses in patients with beta thalassemia include history of EMH masses, splenectomy, splenomegaly, hepatomegaly, or low baseline hemoglobin (<8.5 g/dL). Signs and symptoms may vary depending on the anatomical location. Monitor patients with beta thalassemia at initiation and during treatment for symptoms and signs or complications resulting from the EMH masses and treat according to clinical guidelines. Discontinue treatment with REBLOZYL in case of serious complications due to EMH masses. Avoid use of REBLOZYL in patients requiring treatment to control the growth of EMH masses.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
REBLOZYL may cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. REBLOZYL caused increased post-implantation loss, decreased litter size, and an increased incidence of skeletal variations in pregnant rat and rabbit studies. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 3 months after the final dose.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
Beta-Thalassemia
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 3.6% of patients on REBLOZYL. Serious adverse reactions occurring in 1% of patients included cerebrovascular accident and deep vein thrombosis. A fatal adverse reaction occurred in 1 patient treated with REBLOZYL who died due to an unconfirmed case of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Most common adverse reactions (at least 10% for REBLOZYL and 1% more than placebo) were headache (26% vs 24%), bone pain (20% vs 8%), arthralgia (19% vs 12%), fatigue (14% vs 13%), cough (14% vs 11%), abdominal pain (14% vs 12%), diarrhea (12% vs 10%) and dizziness (11% vs 5%).
ESA-naïve adult patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Grade >3 (>2%) adverse reactions included hypertension and dyspnea.
The most common (>10%) all-grade adverse reactions included diarrhea, fatigue, hypertension, peripheral edema, nausea, and dyspnea.
ESA-refractory or -intolerant adult patients with Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Grade ≥3 (≥2%) adverse reactions included fatigue, hypertension, syncope and musculoskeletal pain. A fatal adverse reaction occurred in 5 (2.1%) patients.
The most common (≥10%) adverse reactions included fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, dizziness, diarrhea, nausea, hypersensitivity reactions, hypertension, headache, upper respiratory tract infection, bronchitis, and urinary tract infection.
LACTATION
It is not known whether REBLOZYL is excreted into human milk or absorbed systemically after ingestion by a nursing infant. REBLOZYL was detected in milk of lactating rats. When a drug is present in animal milk, it is likely that the drug will be present in human milk. Because many drugs are excreted in human milk, and because of the unknown effects of REBLOZYL in infants, a decision should be made whether to discontinue nursing or to discontinue treatment. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in the breastfed child, breastfeeding is not recommended during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose.
DRUG ABUSE POTENTIAL
Abuse: Abuse of REBLOZYL may be seen in athletes for the effects on erythropoiesis. Misuse of drugs that increase erythropoiesis, such as REBLOZYL, by healthy persons may lead to polycythemia, which may be associated with life-threatening cardiovascular complications.
Please see U.S. Full Prescribing Information for REBLOZYL.
ZENBEXUS ™
ZENBEXUS (iberdomide) in combination with daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj and dexamethasone is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least 1 prior line of therapy including a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent.
This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative complete response (CR) at any time. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
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WARNING: EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY and SERIOUS VENOUS AND ARTERIAL THROMBOEMBOLISM
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EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY
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ZENBEXUS is contraindicated in pregnancy. ZENBEXUS is embryo-fetal toxic in animals and can cause birth defects or embryo-fetal death in humans. In females of reproductive potential, obtain 2 negative pregnancy tests before starting ZENBEXUS treatment.
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Females of reproductive potential must use 2 effective forms of contraception or continuously abstain from heterosexual sex during and for 4 weeks after last dose of ZENBEXUS treatment.
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Because of the risk of embryo-fetal toxicity, ZENBEXUS is only available through a restricted distribution program called ZENBEXUS REMS.
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SERIOUS VENOUS AND ARTERIAL THROMBOEMBOLISM
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Increased risk of deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism (PE), myocardial infarction, and stroke in patients with multiple myeloma receiving ZENBEXUS with daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj and dexamethasone. Anti-thrombotic prophylaxis is recommended.
CONTRAINDICATIONS
Based on the mechanism of action and findings in animal studies, ZENBEXUS can cause birth defects or embryo-fetal death in humans. ZENBEXUS is contraindicated in females who are pregnant. If this drug is used during pregnancy or if the patient becomes pregnant while taking this drug, the patient should be informed of the potential hazard to a fetus.
WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Females of Reproductive Potential: Must avoid pregnancy while taking ZENBEXUS and for at least 4 weeks after completing therapy. Advise females of reproductive potential of the potential risk to a fetus and to use 2 methods of effective contraception for at least 4 weeks before beginning ZENBEXUS therapy, during therapy, during dose interruptions and for at least 4 weeks after the last dose of ZENBEXUS therapy. Refer patients who can become pregnant to a qualified provider of contraceptive methods, if needed.
Two negative pregnancy tests with a sensitivity of at least 25 mIU/mL must be obtained prior to initiating therapy. Pregnancy testing should be performed weekly during the first 4 weeks of treatment. Thereafter, testing should occur every 4 weeks in patients with regular menstrual cycles, or every 2 weeks in patients with irregular menstrual cycles.
Females of reproductive potential taking ZENBEXUS must not donate eggs during treatment and for 4 weeks after completion.
Males: ZENBEXUS may pass into human semen. Advise patients who can impregnate partners to use effective contraception during treatment and for 4 weeks following the discontinuation of ZENBEXUS therapy. Male patients taking ZENBEXUS must not donate sperm during treatment and for 4 weeks after completion.
Blood Donation: Patients must not donate blood during treatment with ZENBEXUS and for 4 weeks following discontinuation of ZENBEXUS therapy.
ZENBEXUS REMS
ZENBEXUS is available only through a restricted program called ZENBEXUS REMS, because of the risk of embryo-fetal toxicity. Prescribers must be certified with and patients must be enrolled in the ZENBEXUS REMS Program and comply with ongoing monitoring and contraception requirements. Further information about ZENBEXUS REMS, including information for pharmacies, wholesalers, and distributors, is available at www.ZENBEXUSREMS.com or by telephone at 1-888-423-5436.
Serious Venous and Arterial Thromboembolism
ZENBEXUS can cause serious and life-threatening venous thromboembolic events (DVT and PE) and arterial thromboembolic events (myocardial infarction and stroke). In the EXCALIBER-RRMM study (N=204), venous thromboembolic events occurred in 6.4% of patients treated with ZENBEXUS combined with daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj and dexamethasone (IberDd) despite mandatory thromboembolism prophylaxis. The incidence of DVT was 3.4% and the incidence of PE was 1.5%.
Arterial thromboembolic events occurred in 3.4% of patients. The incidence of myocardial infarction was 2.0%, and the incidence of stroke (CVA) was 1.5%.
Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of thromboembolic events during treatment with ZENBEXUS. Patients with known risk factors, including prior thrombosis, may be at greater risk, and actions should be taken to try to minimize all modifiable factors (e.g., hyperlipidemia, hypertension, smoking). Thromboprophylaxis is recommended, and the choice of regimen should be based on assessment of the patient's underlying risk factors. In patients who develop a thromboembolism, interrupt ZENBEXUS and initiate anticoagulant therapy according to guidelines.
Neutropenia
ZENBEXUS can cause severe neutropenia. In the EXCALIBER-RRMM study, all-grade neutropenia was reported in 90.2%, Grade 3 in 30.9%, and Grade 4 in 53.4% of patients in the IberDd arm. Febrile neutropenia occurred in 5.4% of patients.
Monitor complete blood count throughout treatment with ZENBEXUS. Interrupt, reduce dosage, or discontinue ZENBEXUS, as necessary. Initiate granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (GCSF) as appropriate per guidelines.
Infections
ZENBEXUS can cause serious infections, including life-threatening or fatal infections. Patients with active or uncontrolled infection should not start ZENBEXUS treatment until the infection is controlled. In the EXCALIBER-RRMM study, infections, including opportunistic infections, were reported in 78.9%, Grade 3 in 35.8%, Grade 4 in 3.4%, and fatal infections in 2% of patients receiving IberDd. Serious infections occurred in 40% of patients. Discontinuations due to infections occurred in 1.5% of patients.
Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infection prior to and during treatment with ZENBEXUS and treat appropriately. Withhold or reduce the dose based on severity.
Consider prophylactic anti-infective medications according to current practice guidelines.
Second Primary Malignancies
In the EXCALIBER-RRMM study, at a median follow-up time of 16 months, second primary malignancies (SPM) occurred in 6.9% of patients in the IberDd arm and 4.9% of patients in the daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj, bortezomib, and dexamethasone (DVd) arm.
Monitor patients for the development of SPM.
ADVERSE REACTIONS
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 58.3% of patients receiving ZENBEXUS. Serious adverse reactions in ≥2% of patients included pneumonia (26%), upper respiratory tract infection (6.4%), SPM (5.9%), neutropenia (4.9%), febrile neutropenia (3.9%), COVID-19 (4.4%), and sepsis (2.9%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 10 patients (4.9%) who received ZENBEXUS. Sepsis (1.5%) was the only fatal drug reaction that occurred in more than 1 patient. The following fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1 patient each: listeria encephalitis, influenza, lung adenocarcinoma, cardiac arrest, large intestine perforation, metabolic acidosis, and respiratory failure.
The most common adverse reactions (≥20%) in the IberDd arm and DVd arm, respectively, were upper respiratory tract infection (54% and 52%), fatigue (36% and 33%), musculoskeletal pain (35% and 33%), pneumonia (34% and 17%), diarrhea (33% and 36%), motor dysfunction (26% and 17%), rash (26% and 15%), sleep disorder (25% and 28%), hypogammaglobulinemia (24% and 12%), COVID-19 (23% and 16%), and constipation (20% and 22%).
The most common Grade 3 to 4 laboratory abnormalities (≥30%) in the IberDd arm and DVd arm, respectively, were neutropenia (77% and 11%), leukopenia (69% and 18%), and lymphopenia (62% and 51%).
DRUG INTERACTIONS
Effects of Other Drugs on ZENBEXUS
Strong or Moderate CYP3A Inhibitors: Coadministration of ZENBEXUS with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors should be avoided. If a strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitor must be used in combination with ZENBEXUS, reduce the ZENBEXUS dose. Concomitant use with strong or moderate CYP3A inhibitors may increase the risk of adverse reactions.
Strong or Moderate CYP3A Inducers: Coadministration of ZENBEXUS with strong or moderate CYP3A inducers should be avoided. Concomitant use with a strong or moderate CYP3A inducer may decrease the efficacy of ZENBEXUS.
SPECIFIC POPULATIONS
Pregnancy (See the BOXED WARNINGS)
There is a pregnancy exposure registry that monitors outcomes in patients exposed to ZENBEXUS during pregnancy. See the ZENBEXUS REMS WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS section.
Lactation
Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with ZENBEXUS. Refer to the Prescribing Information for daratumumab hyaluronidase-fihj or dexamethasone for additional information.
Females and Males of Reproductive Potential
ZENBEXUS can cause fetal harm when administered during pregnancy.
Pregnancy Testing, Females of Reproductive Potential, and Males: See the Embryo-Fetal Toxicity WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS section.
Geriatric Use
In patients treated with IberDd, the incidence of serious adverse reactions was 53%, 56%, and 74% in adult patients younger than 65 years of age, 65 years of age to younger than 75 years of age, and 75 years of age and older, respectively.
Renal Impairment
Reduce the ZENBEXUS dose in patients with estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) less than 30 mL/min/1.73 m2 not on dialysis. If dose modification is needed due to adverse events, reduce the ZENBEXUS dose to 1 mg every other day on Days 1 to 21 of a 28-day cycle.
Please see full Prescribing Information for ZENBEXUS including Boxed WARNINGS.
About Targeted Protein Degradation and CELMoD
Targeted protein degradation (TPD) is a differentiated research platform at Bristol Myers Squibb built on more than two decades of scientific expertise, providing new avenues to degrade therapeutically relevant proteins that were previously considered difficult to address. BMS is the only company that has successfully developed and commercialized protein degrader agents for the treatment of multiple myeloma. These agents, known as immunomodulatory drugs (IMiDs), helped establish the current standard of care in the treatment of this disease, which remains without a cure. BMS is building on this foundation with several investigational protein degraders in clinical trials, leveraging three different modalities including cereblon E3 ligase modulators (CELMoDs), ligand-directed degraders (LDDs), and degrader antibody conjugates (DACs). This three-pronged approach enables matching the right therapeutic modality to a molecular mechanism of action to modulate targets most effectively and ultimately provides more opportunities for potential breakthroughs that may offer meaningful new options for patients across a broad range of diseases, in and beyond hematology and oncology. Learn more about the science behind TPD at Bristol Myers Squibb here .
Bristol Myers Squibb: Unlocking the Full Potential of Cell Therapy
A pioneer in harnessing the immune system to fight cancer and an established leader in cell therapy, Bristol Myers Squibb is uniquely positioned to unlock the full potential of this technology across blood cancers and within new frontiers, including autoimmune disease.
Bristol Myers Squibb is currently the only company with two approved CAR T cell therapies with two distinct targets, available in major markets around the world. Our bold vision for the future is one in which hundreds of thousands of patients can be treated with cell therapy's transformational potential.
The building blocks to realize this ambition – a promising and differentiated pipeline, extensive translational and clinical data sets, a deep bench of talent, and robust manufacturing capabilities – are in our cells. We are laser-focused on advancing the field of cell therapy toward a true revolution for patients. Learn more about the science behind cell therapy and ongoing progress at Bristol Myers Squibb here .
About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science
At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information, visit us at BMS.com or follow LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook and Instagram .
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. All statements that are not statements of historical facts are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives and involve inherent risks, assumptions and uncertainties, including internal or external factors that could delay, divert or change any of them in the next several years, that are difficult to predict, may be beyond our control and could cause our future financial results, goals, plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, the statements. These risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, that future study results may not be consistent with the results to date, that Zenbexus, mezigdomide, golcadomide, Breyanzi, tunlu-cel (BMS-986453), arlo-cel, Reblozyl, and any other product candidates described in this release, alone, in combination with standard therapies, or in combinations as described in this release, may not achieve primary study endpoints or receive regulatory approval for the indications described in this release in the currently anticipated timeline or at all, any marketing approvals, if granted, may have significant limitations on their use, and, if approved, whether such products, treatments, or combination treatments for such indications will be commercially successful. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Forward-looking statements in this press release should be evaluated together with the many risks and uncertainties that affect Bristol Myers Squibb's business and market, particularly those identified in the cautionary statement and risk factors discussion in Bristol Myers Squibb's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as updated by our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and except as otherwise required by applicable law, Bristol Myers Squibb undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.
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