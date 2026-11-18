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November 18, 2026
Investors can hear from company executives, ask questions live and schedule 1x1 meetings with participating companies
NEW YORK, November 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC), an OTC Markets Group Inc. property, today announced the agenda for the Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference, taking place November 18th & 19th, 2026. The two-day event features company presentations across sectors including technology, industrials, energy and natural resources.
Individual and institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend at no cost. Investors can ask questions during live presentations and schedule 1x1 meetings with participating management teams. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.
Qualified investors are encouraged to request one-on-one meetings with participating company executives to discuss their businesses, strategies, and investment opportunities in greater detail.
“We are looking forward to hosting a diverse roster of companies at our two-day Small Cap Growth Virtual Investor Conference,” said Greg Young, VP, Corporate Services, OTC Markets Group. “The format gives these companies an efficient way to share their strategies and connect directly with current and prospective investors.”
Wednesday, November 18
Time (ET)
Presenting Company
Ticker(s)
10:00 AM
OTCQX: MOTLY, MEAOF | SGX: 9MT
10:30 AM
OTCQX: FRSPF | CSE, Nasdaq: PHOS
11:00 AM
Nasdaq: IDAI
11:30 AM
OTCQB: HCNWF | TSXV: HC
12:00 PM
OTCQX: SNOXF | AQSE: SNOX
12:30 PM
OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR
1:00 PM
OTCQB: ESVCF | TSXV: SERV
1:30 PM
OTCQB: PHXHF | TSX: PHX
Thursday, November 19
Time (ET)
Presenting Company
Ticker(s)
9:00 AM
Nasdaq: STKE
9:30 AM
OTCID: HWKE
10:00 AM
OTCQX: JSTWF | FSE: JST
10:30 AM
OTCQX: DCMDF | TSX: DCM
11:00 AM
OTCQX: BTLRF | Nasdaq Helsinki: BETOLA
11:30 AM
OTCID: AUNXF | ASX: AXP
12:00 PM
OTCQB: HMTXF | TSXV: HEM
12:30 PM
OTCQB: GPINF | CSE: GPIN
1:00 PM
OTCQX: BCBNF | CBOE Canada: BCBN
1:30 PM
OTC: RFHRF | FSE: RFR
2:00 PM
Nasdaq: GFUZ
2:30 PM
OTCQB: HEEVF | TSXV: HEVI
3:00 PM
OTCQB: DBHL
3:30 PM
OTCQB: INEOF | TSXV: INEO
4:00 PM
OTCQB: CNVIF | TSXV: CNVI
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors. Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc.
+1 (212) 896-4428
media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com
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