Life Science NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Leadership Transition Plan

Giovanni Caforio, MD, Bristol Myers Squibb Chairman and CEO, to Retire as CEO, Effective November 1, 2023; Will Continue as Executive Chairman of the Board

Christopher Boerner, PhD, EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer, Appointed EVP, Chief Operating Officer, Effective Immediately; to Succeed Giovanni Caforio, MD, as CEO, Effective November 1, 2023

Adam Lenkowsky Appointed EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer, Effective Immediately

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that Giovanni Caforio, MD, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, has decided to retire as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2023. Christopher Boerner, PhD, EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer, has been named EVP, Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately, and will succeed Caforio as CEO on November 1, 2023. The Board also intends to appoint Boerner as a member of the Board after the Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Adam Lenkowsky, SVP, Head of Major Markets, will succeed Boerner as EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer, effective immediately. After November 1, 2023, Caforio will continue to serve as Executive Chairman for a transition period to be determined by the Board. Theodore R. Samuels will continue to serve as Lead Independent Director.

Caforio said, "Chris is an exceptional leader, and the Board and I believe he is the right person to guide Bristol Myers Squibb through its next chapter. Chris's expertise has been integral to our commercial success during his tenure at BMS. His strategic focus and passion for science, coupled with his commitment to patients make him uniquely suited for the role. I am confident the team will capitalize on our significant growth opportunities under Chris's leadership."

Samuels said, "I want to thank Giovanni for his tremendous contributions to Bristol Myers Squibb. Under his leadership over the past eight years, Bristol Myers Squibb has nearly tripled its revenue; successfully completed our transformative combination with Celgene; overseen highly strategic acquisitions and partnerships; and launched 12 new medicines, including five first-in-class assets in five different disease areas. He has fostered a high-performance culture and highly engaged workforce and has been a strong advocate and champion for diversity and inclusion to drive innovation. His work has helped to solidify the foundation from which we will continue to build for the future."

Samuels added, "Together with Giovanni, our Board of Directors has been engaged in thoughtful, ongoing succession planning and talent development discussions, and today's announcement enables a smooth transition of the CEO role. Chris is an outstanding executive with profound knowledge of our company and proven ability to execute our strategy across all geographies. His expertise and leadership have been integral in the evolution of our portfolio over the past several years, notably building our leading presence in immuno-oncology, growing our CV business and launching multiple new medicines. He has helped build a deep bench of commercial talent as well as industry-leading market access capabilities. These efforts have been vital to helping us ensure patient access to critical medicines. We are confident that Chris, working together with Adam in his new role as Chief Commercialization Officer, and the rest of the leadership team, will continue the Bristol Myers Squibb legacy of bringing transformational medicines to patients."

Caforio continued, "As a physician, I am passionate about new medicines that can transform how serious diseases are treated – it is why my 23 years at Bristol Myers Squibb have been the most fulfilling of my professional career. Supported by the best people in the industry, Bristol Myers Squibb has built a rich history of innovation and pioneering new treatments and is well positioned for the future. As I shift my focus to spending more time with my family in Europe, I'd like to express my deepest gratitude to our talented and dedicated team for their unwavering commitment to patients."

Commenting on his appointment, Boerner said, "I am honored to serve as Bristol Myers Squibb's next CEO. Bristol Myers Squibb is a special company, having pioneered many of the first generation of medicines that benefit patients across many disease areas. Today, we are poised to bring the next wave of innovative medicines to market, and my confidence in our future is stronger than ever. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Giovanni as we deliver for patients, shareholders and our other stakeholders."

About Christopher Boerner, PhD

Christopher Boerner has served as EVP, Chief Commercialization Officer since August 2018, where he has led the worldwide Commercial and Medical organizations and been responsible for driving growth across the company's key franchises. Boerner previously served as head of international markets at Bristol Myers Squibb, accountable for international commercial activities. Prior to that, he served as head of U.S. commercial markets, responsible for U.S. sales and marketing, government affairs and market access. He joined the company in February 2015.

From 2010 to 2015, Boerner served in leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Seattle Genetics, Inc. From 2002 to 2010, he served in marketing leadership roles at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, focused on strategy, development and commercialization across multiple oncology products and immunology. Earlier in his career, Boerner worked for McKinsey & Company, serving global pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients.

Boerner received his PhD and MA in business administration from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley, and holds a BA in economics and history from Washington University in St. Louis.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

Media:
media@bms.com

Investors:
investor.relations@bms.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bristol-Myers SquibbBMYNYSE:BMYBiotech Investing
BMY
The Conversation (0)

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

If approved, CAMZYOS would be the first cardiac myosin inhibitor in Europe that specifically targets the source of obstructive HCM

Recommendation based on positive Phase 3 EXPLORER-HCM and VALOR-HCM trials demonstrating benefit in patients receiving CAMZYOS versus placebo

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol Myers Squibb Strengthens Cell Therapy Capabilities by Adding New U.S. Manufacturing Facility for Viral Vector Production

Libertyville, Illinois facility bolsters long-term viral vector supply with multi-product, in-house viral vector production capabilities

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced expansion of its global cell therapy manufacturing network to enable in-house viral vector production through a U.S.-based manufacturing facility and its operations in Libertyville, Illinois, following the company's execution of an agreement with Novartis. The facility and its operations have capabilities to produce viral vector for both of Bristol Myers Squibb's CAR T cell therapies. This development advances the company's long-term ambitions in cell therapy.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
bctx stock

BriaCell Appoints Renowned Pharmaceutical Veteran Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (Nasdaq: BCTX, BCTXW) (TSX-V:BCT) ("BriaCell" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in targeted immunotherapies for advanced breast cancer and other cancers, is pleased to welcome the appointment of Jane Gross, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Jane Gross is a highly experienced biotech executive with over 30 years in leading research and development teams from discovery through preclinical evaluation and clinical development of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Dr. Gross currently serves as an Independent Director for aTyr Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: LIFE), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for respiratory diseases and multiple cancer indications.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bristol-Myers Squibb Reports Q4 and Full Year Results for 2019

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, highlighting continued strong sales and the ongoing advancement of the company’s pipeline.

As quoted in the press release:

Keep reading...Show less
TSX:BCT

BriaCell Initiates Dosing in Phase I/IIa Combination Study with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX:BCT, OTCQB:BCTXF) (“BriaCell”, the “Company”) (TSX-V: BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF), an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company with a proprietary targeted immunotherapy technology, is pleased to announce that it has initiated patient dosing in a Phase I/IIa study of its lead clinical candidate, Bria-IMT™, in combination with pembrolizumab [KEYTRUDA®; manufactured by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK)] or ipilimumab [YERVOY®; manufactured by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY)]. The combination study is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03328026.

“We believe that combination of Bria-IMT™ with immune checkpoint inhibitors should create even more potent anti-cancer immune responses, leading to our strategy of combination studies of Bria-IMT™ with KEYTRUDA® or YERVOY®,” stated BriaCell’s President and CEO, Dr. Bill Williams. “BriaCell is committed to exploring additional ways to address the unmet needs of the advanced breast cancer community. We are very excited to test this novel combination treatment approach which we believe will offer significant clinical benefit to patients with advanced breast cancer.”

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Exceptional Clinical Trial Results for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Sirona Biochem Announces Exceptional Clinical Trial Results for Anti-Aging Compound TFC-1326

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona" ) is pleased to announce that the clinical trial results, for novel anti-aging compound TFC-1326, have exceeded even high expectations on key criteria.

The trial, which was completed by a leading contract research organization in Paris, France, was independently financed by Sirona to ensure that results can be shared with interested partners, without restrictions. Full results will be published in a scientific journal.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN ANNOUNCES WEBCAST OF 2023 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that it will report its first quarter financial results on Thursday, April 27, 2023 after the close of the U.S. financial markets. The announcement will be followed by a conference call with the investment community at 1:30 p.m. PT . Participating in the call from Amgen will be Robert A. Bradway chairman and chief executive officer, and other members of Amgen's senior management team.

Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously broadcast over the internet and will be available to members of the news media, investors and the general public.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AbbVie Announces Late-Breaking Results from Phase 3 Trial Evaluating Atogepant for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine Among Patients with Prior Treatment Failure at the 2023 AAN Annual Meeting

  • The Phase 3 ELEVATE study demonstrated atogepant is effective and well-tolerated for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in people who previously failed two to four classes of conventional oral medications used for prevention
  • The trial met its primary and secondary endpoints with results showcasing a significant reduction in mean monthly migraine days for those with episodic migraine taking atogepant 60 mg once daily compared to placebo across a 12-week period
  • Data will be presented as part of an oral and poster presentation during the AAN Scientific Platform Session for Emerging Science

- AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) today announced positive data from its Phase 3 ELEVATE study, evaluating atogepant for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in people who had previously failed two to four classes of oral preventive medications. The results of the study demonstrated adult patients in the atogepant 60 mg once daily (QD) arm experienced a decrease of 4.20 days in their mean monthly migraine days (MMDs) across the 12-week treatment period, which was statistically significantly greater than the 1.85 day reduction observed in the placebo arm (p

"We understand that people living with migraine endure a chronic neurological disease and we are dedicated to providing them the best chance to live a life with less frequent migraines," said Dawn Carlson , vice president, neuroscience development, AbbVie. "The data presented at AAN underscores the important role of atogepant, not only as a treatment option for people living with episodic migraine but also for those whose previous treatments failed to help reduce the impact of migraine on their lives."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Oversubscribed Debenture Financing

Sirona Biochem Announces Close of Oversubscribed Debenture Financing

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (Frankfurt: ZSB) (Xetra: ZSB) (the " Company ") announced today that it has closed an oversubscribed, non-brokered convertible debenture for gross proceeds of $1,563,600. The private placement consists of 1,563 Debenture units, (the " Debenture Units ") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture Unit.

Dr. Howard Verrico, CEO, subscribed to $500,000 of Debenture Units. Dr. Verrico's participation is a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company relied on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder-approval requirements of MI 61-101 in respect of related party participation in the Offering. The MI 61-101 exemptions are available as the fair market value of the Debenture Units, and the fair market value of the consideration for the Debenture Units, insofar as it involves Dr. Verrico and other interested parties, did not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
man holds hand to head as fragments break off

Alzheimer’s Disease Treatment Stocks: 3 Biggest NASDAQ Companies in 2023

Alzheimer’s disease treatment stocks are focused on Alzheimer’s disease, a degenerative brain disorder that results in declining memory and thinking skills and typically affects people in their mid-60s.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, neurons in other areas of the brain also begin to deteriorate as Alzheimer’s disease gets worse, resulting in the loss of basic human functions and overall cognitive impairment.

This condition affects more than 6.7 million people in the US alone; it’s also the most common form of dementia and is the sixth leading cause of death in America. Treatments are available to alleviate Alzheimer’s disease symptoms, but because they do not affect the underlying causes of this neurodegenerative disease, they’re only a bandaid solution.

Keep reading...Show less

AMGEN WINS PATENT APPEAL ON OTEZLA®

Appeals Court Affirms Validity of Patent Expiring in 2028

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) today announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has affirmed the judgment of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey in a patent infringement lawsuit against Sandoz Inc. ("Sandoz") and Zydus Pharmaceuticals ( USA ), Inc. ("Zydus"). Today's decision affirms the permanent injunction entered by the district court prohibiting Sandoz and Zydus from making, using, selling, offering to sell, or importing each of their generic versions of Otezla until February 2028 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NanoXplore Inc. to Host Third Quarter 2023 Results Webcast on May 11, 2023

Pfizer Declares Second-Quarter 2023 Dividend

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Bristol Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for CAMZYOS® for the Treatment of Symptomatic Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Related News

Copper Investing

Teck Announces Dividend

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Completes Onsite Due Diligence on Rare Earths Ionic Clay Project, State of Goias, Brazil

Copper Investing

Teck Withdraws Separation Proposal

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Begins Drilling on Its Quesnel Nickel Project and Outlines Its Gold and Nickel Exploration Programs for 2023

Battery Metals Investing

TINONE DEFINES BROAD LITHIUM AND TIN SOIL ANOMALIES AT ITS ABERFOYLE PROJECT, TASMANIA, AUSTRALIA

×