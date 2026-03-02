Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of sixty-three cents ($0.63) per share on the $0.10 par value common stock of the company.

The dividend is payable on May 1, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2026.

About Bristol Myers Squibb: Transforming Patients' Lives Through Science

At Bristol Myers Squibb, our mission is to discover, develop, and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. We are pursuing bold science to define what's possible for the future of medicine and the patients we serve. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com and follow us on LinkedIn , X , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram .

corporatefinancial-news

Media Relations:
media@bms.com

Investor Relations:
investor.relations@bms.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Bristol-Myers SquibbBMYnyse:bmy
BMY
